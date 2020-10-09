”Asian NATO” besieges CCP｜Lau Sai Leung

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo showed up at the “QUAD”( Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) held by foreign ministers of Japan, the U.S., Australia and India, lashing out at China for its taking more and more actions in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait that poses a threat to the freedom, democracy and diversity in the region, as well as calling on Japan, Australia and India to join hands in dealing with it in order to stand guard over the peoples and partners against exploitation and coercion. Pompeo also pointed out that the collaboration among the U.S., Japan, Australia and India would stretch to other countries, hoping for establishing an international security framework in the Indo-Pacific region. After that, he said in an interview with a media outlet from Japan: “Beijing reneged on its promise in an agreement to keep Hong Kong unchanged for 50 years; by the same token, it can transgress its promise of demilitarizing the South China Sea forthwith.” As to Taiwan, Pompeo indicated that the U.S. hopes to mitigate the Cross-Strait tension and “usher in peace instead of disputes”. “Appeasement is not the answer,” said he.

Democratic alliance among U.S., Europe, India, Japan and South Korea

The novel strategy to make an alliance among democracies such as India, Australia and Japan is not only the U.S. national policy. In early September, Germany announced its updated strategic policy towards Indo-Pacific areas. France also put forward the same strategy. The European Union is led by Germany and France. All suggests that Indo-Pacific democratic alliance is also a new strategy adopted by Europe. Nikkei Asian Review reported that German policy towards Asia had centred around China for many years, but it has been veering away recently towards strengthening partnerships with the regional leading democracies such as Japan and South Korea in order to safeguard the principles of the world where the rule of law prevails. Heiko Maas, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, said: “We want to help shape the future international order on the basis of rule of law and international cooperation, so keep strengthening partnerships with the countries that share the values of freedom and democracy.” The U.S. has for the first time dispatched aircraft carrier battle groups to take part in military drills with the southern fleet of India this year, as well as participating in joint military drills with Japan and Australia in the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea.

The policy of besieging the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) with an alliance of democracies mentioned in the denunciation of the enemy released by Pompeo at Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in July has been manifested in Asia for a start. It can be anticipated that this Asian security framework will be a military collaboration leveled at the CCP. The “Asian NATO” has commenced. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) used to be a regional defense framework led by the U.S., centralizing commands in Europe against the Soviet Union. The mini NATO in Asia is an “Indo-Pacific strategic alliance” that deems the CCP a cause of regional instability. The forerunner was seen when “pivot to Asia” was suggested by the U.S. in the later stage of Obama’s administration, and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) was deployed in South Korea in the first place. Back then, it was rumored that THAAD would also be deployed in Taiwan and F-35 Lightning II sold to the island. Previously, the U.S. sold F-35 to Japan and South Korea while exporting only F-16V to Taiwan. It is expected the procurement has been accomplished and they have proceeded to discussion on F-35. According to U.S. declassified documents, in the three communiques concerning the establishment of Sino-U.S. diplomatic relationship, quality and quantity of arms sold to Taiwan subject to threats made by the CCP against Taiwan was President Reagan’s interpretation on arms sales to Taiwan. The escalation of arms sales to Taiwan has been the first step taken by the “Asian NATO”. While the CCP has to become an Asian powerful chief in a bid to challenge the U.S, the pivot of the West checking and balancing the CCP is in Asia. Trade war is a floor show. Holding the CCP responsible for spreading of Wuhan pneumonia is a means. Geopolitical military alliance is what really matters.

When Trump is up and about, he will definitely take the opportunity of Wuhan pneumonia to join hands with victimized countries to look into the origin of the virus. While the dim-witted leftist wolf warriors like Hua Chunying, Sima Nan and Hu Xijin are still antagonizing the U.S., what is really mind-boggling in this fierce Sino-U.S. battle is around the corner.

(Lau Sai Leung is a political commentator based in Hong Kong and a former full-time member of the HKSAR Central Policy Unit.)

