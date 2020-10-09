Why do I support Trump’s re-election? | Wang Dan

People who know me will know I am no Trump fan. On the contrary, I harshly criticized him in an article for Time Magazine back in 2016 when he first ran for U.S. president and publicly made inappropriate comments about the 1989 student pro-democracy movement in China. On the other hand, Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat and the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is a firm supporter of Chinese pro-democracy movements domestically and abroad. In addition to maintaining long-term contacts, the progressive stance of the U.S. Democratic Party is in line with my propositions, therefore, I was more inclined to lean towards the Democrats in the past.

With that said, although I cannot vote in the 2020 U.S. President Election, my standpoint is loud and clear, which is to support Trump to get re-elected.

By saying so I know this will surprise and dissatisfy many of my left-wing friends in the U.S. but I do have good valid reasons. I am not supporting Trump as an individual but I am in favor of the Trump administration’s China policy. In contrast, the Biden administration’s China policy makes me very nervous.

I have two criticisms of the U.S. Democratic Party’s China policy. For one, for a long time, the focus of the Democrats has been on human rights issues, which of course is necessary and correct, however, we all know that human rights issues cannot be resolved when there are still political problems. In other words, as long as the sovereignty of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) remains an issue, China’s human rights issues cannot be improved. However, from the Clinton administration to the Obama administration, the U.S. government has essentially avoided any hurdles related to the CCP and its regime.

The second point is that the Democratic Party has long advocated that while containing China’s development, it must also maintain contact with the CCP and cooperations with China on certain topics. I myself had also held this view 20 years ago, but the development in the past two decades has shown that mere contact and dialogue cannot change China at all. Conversely, it only gave the CCP the opportunity to continue to deceive the Western countries with its mouthful of lies.

Facts have proven that dialogue is a failed China policy. Still, the Biden team has repeatedly stated that if the Democrats win the election, the China policy would be returned to the original track of contact, dialogue and partial cooperation. Even though there is already a consensus between the two parties to apply a harder line on the CCP, whether it can really be implemented at the end of the day will depend on the administration. In this regard, regardless of the past or in the future, the Biden administration’s approach towards China worries me.

On the contrary, the Trump administration is a hawkish team comprising Matthew Pottinger Deputy National Security Advisor, Mike Pompeo Secretary of State, William Barr Attorney General, Peter Navarro White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director and others. This team has formulated a China policy combination with some major policy declarations particularly on the distinction between the CCP and China. I think this is spot on, and I hope that such policies can continue.

Of course, some friends refuted me, reasoning that Trump undermined the spirit of American democracy and caused serious social confrontations. Moreover, they argued the key to the U.S. presidential election is about whether American democracy can be maintained, not about China, hence I should not selfishly consider the candidacy topic from a personal standpoint. To this, I partially agree. I also think that many of Trump’s styles in the four years he has been in office have really done damage to America’s usual democratic culture. I am still critical of the man himself.

In spite of that, first, I have a strong conviction in America’s 200 years of a tried-and-tested democratic system, and do not think that Trump can destroy its entirety in the next four years. In fact, in the past four years, there have been many examples of Trump’s decree being blocked by his staff and rejected by district courts, fully reflecting the strong checks and balances of the American democratic system.

Second, although I have established my position from the standpoint of the China policy, I do not think it is selfish of me. This is because, today, the one who has done the greatest damage to the liberal democratic system in the U.S. and around the world is not Trump but the CCP and Xi Jinping. Whether it is at Harvard University or Oxford University, freedom of speech on campus is now so threatened by the CCP that students are allowed to discuss China issues anonymously.

We all know that freedom of speech is the foundation of democracy. Such serious damage to democracy was not caused by Trump but by the CCP. Therefore, without solving the CCP problems, American democracy will suffer more profound harm. In comparison, the Trump administration can be tougher and more effective than Biden’s Team in deterring the CCP from damaging American democracy.

And this is the reason why I am for the re-election of Trump.

(Wang Dan is founder of the think tank Dialogue China.)

