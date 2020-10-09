Editorial: Coteries will be the fall of CCP｜Apple Daily HK

by Li Ping

After the meeting in Tokyo among the foreign ministers of the U.S., Japan, Australia, and India, the U.S. was severely lambasted by the CCP for engaging in coteries and harming the interests of the third party, which ironically contrasted the earlier criticism of the U.S. for unilateralism. At first, when it was America first for the U.S., the CCP was worried about the decoupling that would come from the U.S. unilateralism; now that the U.S. has begun developing multilateral diplomacy and coteries, the CCP is even more worried because it has the experience and witnessed the power of these small circle games at home and abroad. The coterie of CCP besiegement led by the U.S. is growing, while the CCP is still delusional about leading the reform of the global governance system. These two small circles are bound to collide and the resentment from the international community is bound to aggravate.

Between the U.S.-led coterie and the CCP-held coterie, there have been numerical comparisons and direct confrontations. First, on Oct. 6 at the 75th UN General Assembly’s Third Committee dedicated to social, humanitarian, and cultural issues, German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen read a jointly-signed statement on behalf of 39 countries concerning human rights issues in Xinjiang, and the latest situation in Hong Kong. Afterward, Pakistan represented 55 countries, and Cuba rounded up 45 countries, to speak out in support of China’s Hong Kong and Xinjing policies, respectively.

These two small circles on opposing sides regarding the Hong Kong and Xinjiang issues have already collided once at the 74th UN General Assembly last year. On Oct. 29 of last year, the British Ambassador to the UN, Karen Pierce, had delivered on behalf of 23 countries a statement that focused on humanitarian issue sin Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Belarus represented 54 countries in support of China’s Xinjiang policy. A year on, the small circle concerning the human rights issues in China has grown in the U.S. and Europe, but not the one in support of China. According to the minutes of the UN General Assembly, Pakistan still spoke on behalf of the 54 countries, but not the 55 that have been widely reported by the media.

The United Nations, an international organization established after World War II with the goal of maintaining world peace, has become a “battlefield” for the U.S., China, and their allies. The day before, China’s permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, spoke on behalf of 26 countries including North Korea, Iran, and Sudan, to criticize the United States and other Western countries for violating human rights. China, this cry bully, is but whistling past the graveyard. How does that help promote human rights in the country?

Secondly, the other U.S.-led coterie was played out in Tokyo on oct. 6. Although there were only four member countries, its influence should not be undermined. This four-party security dialogue held among the foreign ministers of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia has been regarded as a “little NATO” to establish a blockade towards the CCP’s expansion within Asia-Pacific. The Chinese Embassy in Japan issued a statement accusing the U.S. of engaging in a closed and exclusive coterie, one that is targeting or harming the interests of a third party.

In fact, the coterie of “little NATO” is still half-formed, and is still miles behind the China-dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organization with its 20 years of establishment. Playing the small circle game has always been an interest of the CCP, whether it is for domestic or international politics. It is both an echo chamber for comfort, and a platform to play the big boss.

What’s particularly intriguing is that after the CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered his speech in a video at the 75th UN General Assembly at the end of last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi touted Xi Jinping’s horn by highlighting his correct direction for the reform of the global governance system. Moreover, Wang Yi beat around the bush to criticize the U.S. for disrupting the current international order with unilateralism and challenging the norms of international relations with the behaviors of a bully. His words are still echoing, and the U.S. has turned to multilateral diplomacy which makes the excluded CCP even more fearful and uneasy.

Third, when the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that nearly 70 countries supported China’s position in the UN, Pew Center of the U.S. published the results from a report that was only conducted in 14 developed countries including the U.S., Europe, Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea, showing that the perception of China from people of all these countries has deteriorated sharply, with a negative evaluation rate as high as 73%. Among them, the Japanese dislike China the most, at 86%. The Italians, who came last in terms of being disgusted by China, was still at 62%.

Looking at these small-circle numbers, while the CCP is able to round up 70 countries to prove to its own people that its magnificent Hong Kong and Xinjiang policies are being supported, and can speak on behalf of 26 countries to criticize the violation of human rights in the U.S. and Europe, these numbers do not guarantee the CCP’s win in the international political coterie. With 39 countries opposing China’s position, as well as the 14 countries in which Pew conducted its survey, how are the small circle countries going to compete in terms of political, economic, and military strengths? The CCP goes against the universal values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, and has the delusion that its coterie built on money and control could fight against the civilized world. In the end, it will get nothing but a double whammy.

