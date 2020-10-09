Taiwan and Indo-Pacific countries have different interests in the fight against China｜Ian Chen Tsung-yen

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo has recently paid a visit to Japan. On October 6, he met in Tokyo with his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan in what is known as the Quad Security Dialogue. The U.S. and these three countries form the core of Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy. At the meeting, the four foreign affairs leaders agreed to increase cooperation and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. During his trip, Pompeo mentioned the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party. When asked whether the U.S. would help defend Taiwan should the island be attacked by China, he said the U.S. would try to ease regional tensions.

India is the most willing participant

According to a poll released the other day by America’s Pew Research Center, the proportion of people in the West, Japan and Australia holding unfavorable views of China has hit a record high. In the Indo-Pacific region, 73 percent of American people, 86 percent of Japanese people and 81 percent of Australia people view China unfavorably. In other words, anti-China sentiments in the U.S. and Indo-Pacific countries that are U.S. allies are palpable. Meanwhile, Taiwan-U.S. relations continue to warm up, and Pompeo has made the positive comment about maintaining cross-strait stability. Can Taiwan be protected by Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy? Does it have a reason to be optimistic?

For Taiwan, the answers to these questions depend not only on America’s capability and will but also on the attitude of its three important allies in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad Security Dialogue has been held for years and recently the Quad group seems to be getting more active. Nevertheless, unlike the U.S., Japan, Australia and India are not directly involved in the U.S.-China hegemonic rivalry and they are not in serious economic conflict with China. This may explain Pompeo’s high-profile anti-China stance declared on his Tokyo trip while the other three ministers seemed rather reserved.

In their involvement in America’s Indo-Pacific strategy, Japan, Australia and India have different security interests and face different economic costs. Such differences have a bearing on the depth and breadth of the U.S. strategy and will also shape Taiwan’s related role and position.

Among the three, India should be the partner that is most willing to join hands with the U.S. to go against China and support Taiwan. In the past few months, a few military conflicts broke out on the border between India and China. While the conflicts were manageable, they have dealt a serious blow to relations between the two countries. In terms of geopolitics, India must guard itself against continental threats posed by the political and economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Japan inhibited by reliance on trade with China

In the maritime realm, India has to block China’s strategy in the region. Because of the threats from China, India, which previously opposed to the U.S. navy’s maritime deployment in the Maldives, has recently changed its position and decided to stop obstructing the deployment with the hope of strengthening the Quad military alliance. It should also be pointed out that India is one of the few developing countries in Asia that has not joined China’s “One Belt One Road” initiative.

China is India’s largest trading partner and the ratio of its trade dependence on China is about 10 percent, which is not that high compared with other countries in the region. However, India is heavily dependent on China’s electronic and pharmaceutical products, and the country’s unicorn startups are also reliant on Chinese funds. Therefore, if India manages to ease the economic pressure arising from its soured relations with China, it would probably be the partner most willing to make commitments and take actions among all the strategic partners of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region.

As for Japan, which is a military ally of the U.S., it has conflicts with China over the sovereignty of the Diaoyu Islands and the exploration of resources in the East China Sea. Nonetheless, the conflicts are on a smaller scale compared with the India-China border conflicts. In Asia Pacific, Taiwan, Japan and the U.S. share similar security interests. When former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori attended the memorial service held for the late Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui, it was reported that the new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intended to speak to President Tsai Ing-wen on the phone. That sparked speculations that Taiwan-Japan relations would improve significantly. But later the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the phone conversation “will never happen,” and both Taiwan and Japan also said that there was no such plan yet. Obviously, Japan feels a bit inhibited.

Economically, China is Japan’s biggest export market as well as its largest trading partner, with a trade dependence ratio of about 20 percent. Following Donald Trump’s move to impose sanctions on Huawei, Japan’s Sony and Kioxia sought U.S. approval to export materials to Huawei. The Chinese telecom company sources a large amount of image sensors and flash memory chips from the two Japanese firms. If the two go along with the U.S. sanctions, their businesses will suffer tremendous losses. Japan’s cautious approach to relations with Taiwan reflects its concerns that if it goes along with Washington’s anti-China strategy too much and boycotts China on the economic front, it may not be able to bear the resulting losses.

The sense of threat from China is the weakest for Australia

As for Australia, it does not have any territorial dispute with China. Besides, it is far away from China. Compared with India and Japan, Australia does not feel as threatened by China, which is why the Chinese authorities had been able to furtively infiltrate in the political circles, the business sector and other sectors in Australia over the past few decades. Now that Australia has become aware of China’s threat to its national security, its relations with China have been deteriorating. Recently, two China-based Australian journalists had to seek refuge in the Australian embassy in Beijing in order to leave China for their home country. Worried about China’s threat, the Australian government has followed in the footsteps of the U.S. to close its door to Huawei’s 5G. It has also started to strongly condemn China’s human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

China is Australia’s biggest import and export trading partner, with a dependence ratio of 30 percent, and the ratio sees double-digit growth every year. Yet the ratio of Australia’s dependence on the U.S. is only seven percent. Given its weaker sense of threat from China and its high level of dependence on China, Australia should have the smallest security interest in Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy and yet face the highest cost in going against China among all three Indo-Pacific allies. Therefore, it should be the least willing to go along Washington’s strategy.

While people’s imaginations about the future of Taiwan-U.S. relations ran wild, Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu said the other day that Taiwan “is not seeking full diplomatic relations with the U.S.” and that the island was not relying on the U.S. to intervene in the event of a clash with China. He made these remarks probably because the U.S. has stepped on the brake, so to speak, as it has to take into account its own interests, and also probably because of the different interests of its Indo-Pacific allies.

Amplify the security interests of America’s allies

For countries with a relatively small security interest in the Indo-Pacific region but facing a high economic cost in case they fall out with China, they are more likely to baulk at the idea of getting involved in cross-strait disputes. They may also pressurize the U.S. into slowing down efforts to improve its relations with Taiwan, lest they should be forced to bear the military and economic costs of intervening in cross-strait conflicts, as well as the irretrievable losses incurred from full-blown resistance to China in the short to medium run.

Therefore, not only does Taiwan have to manage its relations with the U.S., but it should also play up the security interests of America’s important allies and help ease their economic cost and pressure when these countries support Taiwan and resist China. This is the way to ensure Taiwan’s security interest on the international stage.

(Ian Chen Tsung-yen, Assistant Professor, Institute of Political Science, National Sun Yat-sen University)

