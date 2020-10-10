Can Taiwan unilaterally alter US-Taiwan relations? | Yao-Yuan Yeh, Austin Wang, Fang-Yu Chen, Charles K.S. Wu

KMT this week (October 6) advocated two proposals for "resuming diplomatic ties with the U.S. "and “requesting U.S. support to confront the PRC.” Both proposals equally timely. The first proposal is a natural extension of the warming up in US-Taiwan relations, requesting “the Tsai administration to reestablish U.S. diplomatic recognition to the Republic of China (ROC).” The second one is triggered as a response to recent Chinese actions sending jet fighters to intrude Taiwan’s air space by crossing the Median Line of the Strait, requesting “the Tsai administration to seek U.S. diplomatic, economic, and military assistance in defending China’s aggression.”

Both proposals were passed unanimously in the Legislative Yuan. Despite the goodwill that comes with the proposals, for practical reasons, it is difficult to imagine things will change dramatically within a short time, such as restoring full-fledged diplomatic ties with the U.S. Thus, what comes out from these two proposals is the bi-partisan (KMT and DPP) consensus on this issue.

However, it is not entirely clear that the DPP fully backs KMT’s proposals, considering that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Wu, recently commented in an interview with the NPR that “Taiwan is not pursuing formal diplomatic ties with the United States for now.” Disagreements exist within the DPP. For instance, DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-Peng contends that Taiwan, instead of the Republic of China, should be the signatory in establishing ties with the U.S. Opposition to KMT proposals overall remain low key as overt rejections might lower the party’s popularity when the anti-PRC sentiment is high nowadays due to the increasing tensions between both sides of the Strait.

Proposals and rhetoric aside, what the Tsai administration is maneuvering now is how to find ways to actualize these proposals. Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., many are now debating whether the U.S. should ditch its long-standing Taiwan policy of strategic ambiguity, which serves the ultimate purpose of maintaining peace and security in the Taiwan Strait, discouraging both sides to take actions that harm the status quo. In practice, it means signaling to the PRC that the U.S. could intervene if Taiwan is not the one to incite the conflict, and to the Taiwan side, the U.S. will not give a blank check of military assistance to Taiwan if a cross-Strait war breaks out.

From the U.S. standpoint, these two proposals would hope for the U.S. gives up its strategic ambiguity policy. It might further require the U.S. to revise or even reject its One China Policy, which stipulates that the U.S. could not recognize both Taiwan (ROC) and China at the same time. We believe the likelihood of that happening is low. U.S. policymakers are unlikely to give up a policy that is quite flexible in practice for the future with no tangible benefits and lots of uncertainty.

US-Taiwan relations have gotten a lot closer since Trump came into office, such as the passing of the Taiwan Travel Act, the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019 (TAIPEI Act), the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, and the recent visits to Taiwan by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, and the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Keith Krach. The warming up of the bilateral relations is sensible, considering the rapidly decoupling of U.S.-China relations. Taiwan is a convenient ally for Trump to play his anti-China card: both sides have similar goals of resisting China’s rise and threats, have clear lines of communication, and a history of cooperation that fosters trust.

It is a quantum leap to infer that the U.S. will go so far as to abandon its strategic ambiguity policy in its current state of relations with Taiwan. An armed conflict between the U.S. and China is a nuclear apocalypse with astronomical human and financial costs. It could also very well bring the end of human civilization. As a result, the U.S. strategic goal in the Taiwan Strait has been to deter China from invading Taiwan. Improved US-Taiwan relations do not change that purpose. Thus, what the U.S. has been contemplating is whether it should make its cross-Strait policy “less ambiguous” and signal China about its relatively certain intentions to provide military assistance to Taiwan, not whether it should get rid of the policy that still works altogether. The rationale is simple – to balance the military imbalance between Taiwan and China through arms sales to Taiwan and to provide unsure security commitment raising the costs of invading Taiwan. The mission is to help Taiwan successfully deter China, not to entrap the U.S. into the cross-Strait war.

Throwing the strategic ambiguity out of the window also has grave costs. It is true that the Taiwan side is unlikely to change the status quo as its current president has reassured. However, such an abrupt change in cross-Strait relations is likely to antagonize the hawks inside the PRC. Since such a policy change will significantly increase the difficulties of “uniting” with Taiwan (because the U.S. would now surely intervene), exasperated hawks and the disillusioned public will force Xi Jinping to respond quite forcibly (so as not to appear as weak to other countries and the public of PRC). Such a scenario would inadvertently unleash a conflict that both the U.S. and China want to avoid.

Thus, the KMT proposals should not be interpreted as Taiwan’s call for the U.S. to scrap its strategic ambiguity policy. Likewise, discussions about establishing ties with the U.S. and U.S. troops stationing in Taiwan is impractical. Such a scenario can only occur if the U.S. breaks its diplomatic ties with China and/or the current U.S.-China Cold War 2.0 escalates into a military engagement. The administration in Taiwan deserves accolades from prioritizing peace in the Taiwan Strait. We believe that the proposals would not deviate Taiwan from its current path, because Taiwan cannot drastically change the current U.S.-Taiwan relations unless the U.S. welcomes such a change.

Yao-Yuan Yeh (yehy@stthom.edu) is Associate Professor of International Studies and Chair of the Department of International Studies and Modern Languages at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Twitter: @yeh2sctw

Austin Wang (austin.wang@unlv.edu) is Assistant Professor of Political Science at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Twitter: @wearytolove

Fang-Yu Chen (chenfan6@msu.edu) is PhD in Political Science at Michigan State University. Twitter: @FangYu_80168

Charles K.S. Wu (wu721@purdue.edu) is PhD candidate of Political Science at Purdue University. Twitter: @kuanshengtwn

