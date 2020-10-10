Pray for Hong Kong｜Edward Chin

Under the current political environment, it is difficult to have inner peace. In fact, I have had a few bad dreams over the last few months. It was so incredibly bizarre. Simply stated, I dreamt about the forced integration of Hong Kong into China to be completed by the end of this year, and those “executors” who put Hong Kong’s glory to the death to be purged next, repeating the same tragedy of sorts during the Cultural Revolution in China that took place around 1966-1976. People just turned crazy.

I dreamt about the fall of Hong Kong, but it was not too far from reality. The chilling effect of Hong Kong turning into a police state is surreal. Two million demonstrators turned out on the streets just a bit over a year ago, now Hong Kong is almost dead. 50 years of “one country, two systems” exists in name only, and Beijing spokespersons still habitually come out and throw the punchline that the “Joint Declaration” signed by China and the United Kingdom is just a historical record only, just to infuriate more people. I am not afraid of tyranny, but could a bad dream or nightmare be a revelation from a higher power as a warning or precaution against “disasters?” After all, the whole world is still suffering from the Covid-19, and we are not ready an Armageddon yet.

If Hong Kong’s freedoms were to remain intact until 2047, things would look quite different. At least people don’t have to flee. The massive inquiries and seminars about immigration or studying overseas are surreal: people are leaving the city. If two systems still existed, so many of the young activists would not be in their forced exiles. Our city has indeed undergone a brutal transformation in no time, and the foreign press have been given excuses or even no explanation for their working visa not being extended. These are serious repercussions of the Sino-U.S. conflict, and Hong Kong is stuck in the middle.

Since the United Kingdom announced in July a special visa for British National (Overseas) citizens of Hong Kong as a stepping stone to gain full citizenship in the country, the fear of perpetually being ground by the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) has subsided somewhat. That said, I am still wondering, how come after 23 years since the handover in 1997 Hong Kong people haven’t yet trusted China, or to be more precise, the CCP.

This can easily be answered by the mainland entrepreneurs, CCP members, or the average guys from China who want to send their kids overseas for education or escape from China permanently. They also don’t trust the system and the people who run it. With the communist regime so unpredictable, anything can change without warning. Now, the evil National Security Law (NSL) is hitting Hong Kong hard, and the distinction between China and Hong Kong becomes blurred. Some pro-democracy activists left Hong Kong literally days before the fall on July 1, the effective date of the NSL, in fear of being arrested and persecuted. You don’t need tanks of the People’s Liberation Army from China to roll into the city to create a frightening scene, our city has been “totally transformed” for the worse. But even before the NSL came into effect, the Hong Kong police had started doing “dirty jobs” to clamp down on Hong Kong protesters.

I have recently begun to understand more about demonstrators who were physically attacked or tortured by the police during the tumultuous months of last year. Other than the more “famous” cases of the Indonesian journalist and the high school teacher being shot in the eye by the police, there are so many other cases of demonstrators being attacked by the riot police. To some, they are the unsung heroes who led to the Extradition Bill finally being retracted. Some of the head injury cases were extremely severe: scalp wounds, fractures, swellings and bruises were evident. Some even had concussions caused by huge impacts on heads that resulted in temporary disorientation or short-term memory loss. I just don’t know why the Hong Kong police claimed they have used “minimum force” over the last few months, while serious concussions that were also reported could mean permanent damage to the brain.

The endless fear of attack by the Hong Kong police is not what I want to focus on, but it makes everyone shiver, when we realize that Hong Kong people are forced to be silenced. Let us not forget, the composition of the Hong Kong’s Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) is predominantly full of pro-establishment committee members, so filing a complaint has been proved to be meaningless.

The “latest surprise” given to us by the Hong Kong police has been their use of the Government Flying Service (GFS) aircraft to track the “Hong Kong Twelve” who were en-route for Taiwan by sea, before they were arrested by the Chinese Coast Guard. It contradicted with the police’s earlier claim that they only got notified by the mainland authorities about the arrest five days after. There could potentially be a huge cover-up by the Hong Kong government and coercion by the mainland government in regard to their arrests, before they were arrested. I wish both sides could speak the truth. Sadly, the administrations of both sides are playing politics with Hong Kong people’s lives.

The future of Hong Kong will become clearer when the U.S. election is over, which is less than 30 days to go. But before that, Hong Kong will be slipping further into a police state. On a bigger picture, expect escalating military harassment by China across the Taiwan Strait and intensifying geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea. There could be huge market volatility in both the Asian and U.S. stock markets leading up to the end of the year, which could be troublesome if it results in panic selling in the market, despite being short-lived.

Hong Kong people have been on the receiving end of a totalitarian regime, and it is not easy. How can we forget just months ago, millions of us marched for democracy? As far as the democracy movement in Hong Kong goes, I believe there is still a ray of hope in desperation. Hong Kong is part of China yet it is not China, and should never aspire to be like one. Hong Kong cannot be free unless China changes for the better. In this time of uncertainty, we need faith that can move mountains. We want Hong Kong to be free. Maybe human efforts are not enough. There is no real prophet and lots of false angels are around. Maybe it is time to cry out, and pray for divine assistance!

(Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Outside the hedge funds space, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau). Chin studied speech communication at the University of Minnesota, and received his MBA from the University of Toronto. Twitter: edwardckchin Youtube: Ed Chin Channel Facebook.com/edckchin Email: edckchin@gmail.com)

