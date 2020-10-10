The fridge-magnet philosophy of Pope Francis｜Joseph Long

The publication of “Fratelli Tutti” (All Brothers) last week was described – or plugged – rather pompously by Professor Anna Rowlands, a political theologian and member of the panel that presented Pope Francis' third encyclical in the Vatican, as “a devastating challenge to our ecological, political, economic and social life”, [but above all, the] “proclamation of an ineradicable, joyful truth, presented as a wellspring for a fatigued world.” If anything, it is at best a hotchpotch of superficial analysis and espousal of a certain socio-political idea drafted in a somewhat contrived manner as though it was a dissertation written by an undergraduate student minoring the subject with a politically subversive view of the world. It is not hard to observe from the encyclical Pope Francis' eagerness to present himself as a perspicacious and sagacious philosopher/social theorist; the unfortunate fact is that in attempting to do so he has achieved the exact opposite. “Fratelli Tutti” is academically about as profound as a philosophical quote on a sort of fridge magnet which one would generally find in London’s Portobello Market.

Since he ascended to the pontificate in 2013, Pope Francis has routinely taken umbrage at “market capitalism” – whatever that means. In an “apostolic exhortation” (a kind of magisterial document) published in November 2013 entitled “Evangelii Gaudium” (The Joy of the Gospel), the Pope described capitalism as “a new tyranny” and attacked it for creating the “idolatry of money” which deprived people of “dignified work, education and healthcare”. The Pope wrote: “In this system, which tends to devour everything which stands in the way of increased profits, whatever is fragile, like the environment, is defenceless before the interests of a deified market, which become the only rule.” In the same document, the Pope also denigrated capitalism as an ideology that occasioned a quasi-Hobbesian state of nature where the law of the jungle wields the sceptre: “[t]oday everything comes under the laws of competition and the survival of the fittest, where the powerful feed upon the powerless. As a consequence, masses of people find themselves excluded and marginalized: without work, without possibilities, without any means of escape.” What I conceived – upon first reading it – seven years ago as genuine concerns on the part of the Pope for the poor would now seem to me to be mere pontifical pearl-clutching, not least because after having witnessed Pope Francis' complete disregard and indifference of the plights of his very own church in China, and of the people of Hong Kong and the Uyghurs, there is really no reason for me to believe that it would even be possible for the current Pontiff to have so much as a jot of solicitude towards others. The revelation in June this year of the Vatican’s $200m London real estate scandal, which involves representatives of the Vatican signing over hundreds of millions of charitable funds, collected from the Catholic faithful around the world for the poor and needy, into an offshore company to a man of questionable character with no way of getting it back, further attests to the irony of the Pope’s ostensible hostility to capitalism. I wonder of the hundreds of millions of pounds which ended up in the bank account of a Mr Torzi, how much were attributed to those Catholics – myself included – who listened to the Pope and entrusted their hard-earned money to the church for the sake of almsgiving, not to mention the €700,000 that Cardinal Giovanni Becciu allegedly swindled and used to bribe witnesses to secure a sex abuse conviction against rival Cardinal George Pell – the latter ended up spending more than 400 days in jail, and having his reputation completely destroyed, for a crime he maintained he had never committed throughout the trial.

The litany of attacks on capitalism found scattered throughout “Evangelii Gaudium” has become a recurring theme in Pope Francis' magisterial writings – and the latest reincarnation of which can be found in a good part of “Fratelli Tutti”. On this occasion, however, Pope Francis seems to have to resort to attacking strawmen: the encyclical mentions, for instance, “those who would have had us believe that freedom of the market was sufficient to keep everything secure” (168); in the same paragraph, the Pope writes that “[t]he marketplace, by itself, cannot resolve every problem, however much we are asked to believe this dogma of neoliberal faith.” If anything, no one in his right mind – not even neo-liberals as alleged by the Pope – would believe in such a thing as the existence of a silver bullet, let alone the proposition that free market “is sufficient to keep everything secure”, or that the market “can resolve every problem”. The ignorance of Pope Francis in economic matters can be further evidenced in paragraph 120, in which he declares that “'the Christian tradition has never recognized the right to private property as absolute or inviolable, and has stressed the social purpose of all forms of private property'. The principle of the common use of created goods is the ‘first principle of the whole ethical and social order.’” The truth is that economic coördination of an economy can only be achieved by the institutionalization of private ownership and free exchange. Hayek’s epistemic theory of the market demonstrates precisely that the price mechanism of a free market – made possible by the existence of private property rights and free exchange – is indispensable to the functioning of an economy, for economic activities depend upon knowledge of other people’s wants, needs, and resources.

The style of “Fratelli Tutti” is perhaps unsurprisingly characteristic of Francis' pontificate: insubstantial, if not empty, rhetoric embellished by baubles in the form of meditations on the Scriptures, with a tendency to give a superficial account of the real world, often unsupported by evidence, which in turn leads to his over-simplified assertions about highly-complex socio-political and philosophical matters that are apparently beyond his ken. The Pope would do himself, and indeed the church, a great favor if he would allocate his precious time less on commenting on matters on which he does not have a good grasp, and more on speaking up for those whose plights do not take a top social theorist to understand. After all, the moral credibility of the pontificate hinges not on the fancy languages of his encyclicals, but his unhesitating actions and deliverances for people in their hour of need – especially so when his moral courage is put to test.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong. He is a Philosophy graduate of King’s College London and has been a member of the Society of Authors in the United Kingdom since February 2020.)

