Document leak reveals the incontrovertible truth: The Hong Kong Police lured the 12 youths into hell｜Jack Hazlewood

Even by the standards of the past few months in Hong Kong, it has been an extraordinary week. It began with this newspaper revealing the sickening truth that a Hong Kong government aircraft stalked the speedboat carrying 12 young protesters attempting to flee to Taiwan in August, likely notifying mainland authorities in the process, and ended with former student activist Joshua Wong publishing leaked post-flight logs exposing the surveillance as a police-led operation.

The revelations have uncovered a display of truly sickening callousness with enormous implications. That a Hong Kong government authority allowed, and, indeed, facilitated the capture of 12 Hong Kong citizens by mainland authorities, under whom’s detention they are likely experiencing severe maltreatment and torture as we speak, is an act of almost incalculable cruelty. It should serve as a reminder of the Hong Kong police’s will to plumb new depths of brutality in their effort to crush and demoralize Hong Kong’s irrepressible democratic movement.

As aforementioned, the revelations of this week began with an Apple Daily exclusive report unveiling flight tracking data showing a Government Flying Service (GFS) plane tracking the speedboat carrying the 12 protesters as they set off; performing tens of loop-de-loops at low altitude in an apparent attempt to track their precise location. On Thursday, activist Joshua Wong subsequently released a leaked GFS roster which detailed the exercise as ‘P-OPS’ - short for ‘Police Operation’ - seemingly confirming widespread rumors of Hong Kong police involvement in the capture of the twelve.

This is significant for a number of reasons. First, in the immediate aftermath of the incident, police chief PK Tang insisted the Hong Kong police only learnt of the twelve’s arrests after media reports surfaced of their capture by the Chinese Coast Guard. The uncovering of the flight tracking data, coupled with the revelation the GFS jet’s deployment was a police operation, renders this totally non-credible. Indeed, it is impossible for the police not to have known of the escape attempt, with all the signs pointing to either the GFS or the police themselves having tipped off mainland authorities of the twelve’s imminent exit out of Hong Kong waters and into mainland territorial waters. Questions must be asked of the Commander of the Marine Police in particular as to why they did not intervene.

Indeed, even before the twelve had set off, the police had time to act. The escape attempt was doomed from the start. News had filtered out of their intention to flee long in advance, with many in the local community of Sai Kung aware in the days leading up to August 23. An incoming typhoon meant the plans had to be brought forward abruptly, and the twelve made the mistake of attempting to flee at night. Smugglers operating in and around Hong Kong reportedly favor operating in daylight, when there is increased marine traffic. Given the massive ramping up of the security apparatus in place post-National Security Law, it is difficult to believe the police had received no intelligence concerning the twelve’s plans, especially given ordinary local residents had long been aware.

Interception by the Marine Police would mean they would have faced any potential charges in Hong Kong — under the rule of law, with the right to counsel and the presumption of innocence. Whilst the mainland’s legal code pays lip service to such rights and protections, in practice the ultimate authority is the Communist Party’s desire. It is difficult to escape the conclusion that the Hong Kong police conspired to ensure the twelve were captured in mainland, not Hong Kong, waters, with an eye to ensuring they would be subsequently kept in China for detention.

Their likely treatment in custody as we speak does not bear thinking about. ‘Hell’ is not too strong a word to describe their current situation. Political prisoners in the mainland are often subject to horrific mistreatment in custody, including torture and beatings. At the extreme end of this spectrum, dissidents including most notably Falun Gong practitioners have been killed and their organs harvested in what is one of the great forgotten humanitarian catastrophes of the 21st century. It is not that the twelve were owed any duty of care by the police, but the apparent willingness of the Hong Kong police to see them delivered to the authorities in the mainland is a truly grotesque act of vindictiveness.

The reality of today’s situation is this: Hong Kong now literally has its first boat people refugees, and the free world and the pro-democracy movement can do precious little to help them. The most sickening part of the entire episode is that the twelve’s suffering is totally unnecessary, and if the Hong Kong police had simply performed their duties as they should, they would have been apprehended long before reaching mainland territorial waters. Words fail me writing this. All that remains to be said is that no Hongkonger should allow their suffering to be forgotten, nor the reason for their suffering. This week, an institutional callousness in the Hong Kong police not seen even during the zenith of last year’s protests has been uncovered. It is only by people inspiring anger to action, and fury to bravery and courage, that these deeds can be made to be paid for in these darkest of times.

(Jack Hazlewood is a student and journalist based in London. He previously worked for a localist political party in Hong Kong and served as a field producer for the conflict journalism outlet Popular Front’s documentary ‘Add Oil’, which followed frontline protesters in Hong Kong in the run-up to China’s national day in 2019.)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play