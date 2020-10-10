The transformation of backup: Establishment of the territorial defense force | Lee Hsi-ming and Enoch Y. Wu

The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago and the second-best time is now.

In response to increased threats to national security from Russian, Sweden canceled voluntary military service and reactivated military conscription in 2017. The following year, the Swedish government issued the booklet “If Crisis Or War Comes” to 4.7 million households to advise on how to prepare and cope with various crisis scenarios. The guide detailed the potential outbreak of attacks that could occur in Sweden such as disruptions to IT systems, military attacks, terrorism, disruptions to energy supplies, threats to transport and infrastructure. “If Sweden is attacked by another country, we will never give up. All information to the effect that resistance is to cease is false,” the brochure insisted.

As compared to the relationship between Russia and Sweden, the threat from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) towards Taiwan is even more imminent and direct. Nevertheless, some people in Taiwan advocate the so-called “end-war guidance,” emphasizing that the “government must think through the extent to which it will go.” Regardless of the fact that the cessation of war is never a unilateral decision, this argument can easily encourage invaders to take action, thinking “Taiwan will yield and surrender in due course, therefore, persistent military intimidation and aggression are feasible.”

Luckily, there have been many more constructive opinions recently including a review of the military service system, reform of the military reserve force and refinement of military training. Taiwan people are beginning to realize that national defense is a means of maintaining peace, and that a strong national defense needs the commitment of all citizens.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has also recently announced measures to strengthen military reserves. It stated that reserve management authorities will be adjusted, and the mobilization of manpower and the frequency of training will be increased. The importance the MND places on reserve issues is worth encouraging. However, we believe that the current backup system needs to be more thoroughly transformed to meet the threats facing the nation.

The concept of “All-Out Defense” is to allow the enemy to see and believe through the participation of all citizens that the Taiwan society is strong in defense, has the will to resist the energy, and will never surrender. Therefore, the cost of military aggression against Taiwan is extremely high and too great to be a viable option. Only in this way can Taiwan be said to have a credible deterrent capability which is the key to avoiding warfares.

Many people criticized that the reserve soldiers under the current system lack combat effectiveness. After all, many of those who have served in compulsory service have the common experience of “wasting their lives,” finding the training inadequate, the educational gatherings are mere formality, and the lack of confidence in the capabilities of the national army.

Past experience has taught us that the formation of a reserve force by means of convening, then expecting it to perform the same tasks as a regular force will not work, neither in terms of the acquisition of weapons and equipment nor the maintenance of the quality of training. There is an urgent need to change our approach to adapt to the current serious national security challenges. Most young people express their willingness to defend their country, but they look forward to participating in a more meaningful and effective system. How should the reserve force be transformed and strengthened? What direction should the adjustment of the system take?

The National Army’s current concept of combat is “protection by military strength, decisive victory on the coast, and annihilation of the enemy on the beach” in order to “stop the enemy beyond our borders.” We believe that the more appropriate role of the reserve force is to carry out “sustained national resistance” under the condition that “if there is no decisive victory at the coast and a failure to wipe out the enemy at the beach.” This reserve force could continue to “defend the homeland” regardless of whether the standing forces were depleted, whether the enemy was at the coast, on the beach, or had already landed.

We need a new defense mechanism in the United Nations, rearranging the reserve force to be responsible for every town and city. In ordinary times, it would be responsible for disaster prevention in its own community, and in wartime, to fight back against intruding enemy forces from its own community. The nature of this force is such that instead of being called the “Reserve”, a more appropriate name for it would be the “territorial defense force” (TDF).

The usual task of the TDF is to understand the environment and the people at the grassroots level in the community. In times of crisis, it maintains the continuous operation of the society. In the event of a major disaster such as power and water outage or the collapse of a building, the TDF has the ability to respond to emergency situations, including battlefield first aid, community search and rescue, and the establishment and management of shelters. This ability to maintain livelihoods is a prerequisite for long-term resistance.

The TDF’s wartime mission is to prevent enemy forces from controlling Taiwan’s mainland. The Force’s area of responsibility is communities across the country, including the protection of critical community facilities, as well as secondary landing and airdrop sites that may be used by the enemy. The TDF needs to master the flow of people and vehicles in its area of responsibility. If the enemy breaks through the lines of defense of the regular army, the TDF will use many small irregular units to carry out guerrilla operations, town defense and other tasks. Such an unorthodox force, when combined with a standing army, will cause great distress to the enemy.

Members of the TDF should come from civil society and the three principles of mobility, decentralization and survival should be emphasized.

Mobility: personal equipment should be brought home with the exception of weapons; each unit’s area of responsibility should be close to the member’s residence. In order to mobilize at any time, normal training (summoning) should be with the wartime teammates, equipped with small, mobile weapons and equipment that can be concealed when not deployed and allows for escape when attacked.

Decentralization: The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) guidelines emphasize the need to control the information environment. A unit that is overly dependent on central command runs the risk of a “single point of failure.” Therefore, we cannot implement a unified command with a familiar communication system. Each unit needs to know its wartime mission and area of responsibility at all times, and have the ability to operate independently. Weapons, ammunition, radio and other equipment are distributed at the stations of the police, firefighters, and marine and coastal patrol units in various communities for ready access at any time.

Survival: In the event of an air attack or bombardment, the TDF needs to be well-positioned to protect the land. In the face of mass casualties, they need to be able to provide medical assistance. In combat, a decisive battle cannot be won by the last standing soldier, but only by surviving the resistance. The TDF should make good use of their home turf advantage by executing “hit and run” assault tactics in their own neighborhoods to deplete enemy forces.

The backup command should be transformed into the “United Nations Territorial Defense Command.” Its operation mechanism must include professional personnel from all military services, ministries, police, firefighting and marine patrol units to facilitate coordinated integration and joint operation of manpower and material resources. The TDF is mainly composed of volunteers and retired members from the military, alternative civilian service, police and firefighters and coastal patrol units. The training and technical support will be provided by special operations units of various military branches. These skilled specialists, currently lacking mission positioning in defense operations, are very suitable for organizing and training town defense and guerrilla operations. In the time of war, they will further work together with the existing police and marine patrol units.

Considering national defense financial resources, cost-effectiveness and battlefield requirements, the weaponry of the TDF should be lightweight and maneuverable, such as light weapons, demolition bombs, portable anti-armor and anti-aircraft weapons, portable communication devices, light tactical wheeled vehicles and locomotives, etc.

In addition to initiating the restructuring of the national defense organization, the adjustment of the military structure, the organization of required manpower and the acquisition of necessary weapons, it is also the government’s responsibility to adjust the military service system, plan specific convening methods and training content and cycles, establish the mission and coordination mechanism of various ministries, and legislate supporting compensation and incentive measures for enterprises and individuals.

The above opinions can hopefully have the effect of inducing and encouraging others to think more deeply about the reserve reform. The latest public opinion polls show that people have a high willingness to defend the country. However, one can expect that the concept of establishing an all-out defense is bound to meet with a lot of opposition, especially the obstacles to technical implementation and the question of whether or not the Taiwanese are willing to fight. Technical problems have always been an excuse for not moving forward with reforms, and questioning the wishes of the younger generation is hypothetical, no matter what the polls show.

Rather than speculate on the public’s willingness to participate in national defense, the government could set up a small unit to carry out an assembly experiment so that the community can see the potential of the TDF, as well to show that the military has the courage to make breakthroughs. Whether the public will come through or not will be clear in due course.

When the country is under threat of war, why not give young people a chance to prove themselves?

(Lee Hsi-ming is the incumbent commander of the Republic of China Navy (ROCN). Enoch Y. Wu, a former noncommissioned officer in the Taiwanese Army special forces, is the deputy CEO of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) think tank the New Frontier Foundation.)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play