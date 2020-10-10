Has the Kuomintang changed?｜Chao Shao-kang

Recently the Kuomintang (KMT) floated two bills at the Legislative Yuan in one go, urging the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government to actively pursue restoration of formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei and to request U.S. official assistance to defend the island against any future Chinese aggression. The DPP could not but endorse the proposals, and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council has voiced opposition as expected.

Su Tseng-chang’s response to the bills was rather strange. He said: “Finally the KMT has retrieved its conscience. The KMT is the reason why Taiwan and the U.S. went from having diplomatic relations to having none.” He sounded as if it was the KMT that deliberately severed diplomatic ties with the U.S..

America’s diplomacy has always been driven by self-interest. In 1972, Richard Nixon visited China. In 1979, Jimmy Carter severed ties with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with China. All these happened because China was getting stronger and stronger, so that the U.S. could not turn a blind eye to that but had to draw China to its side to contain the Soviet Union. The development was not something within Taiwan’s control.

Now things have gone in the opposite direction and the U.S. has to bring Taiwan to its side to contain China. Taiwan is capitalizing on the change by proposing the restoration of diplomatic relations with the U.S. and seeking U.S. assistance to defend the island. Surely Washington will not easily resume official ties with Taiwan, but if Taiwan does not even have the courage to make such a demand, the U.S. would be able to take full advantage of the island.

There are three objectives behind the KMT bills. First, the KMT tries to force the U.S. to make it clear whether latter is genuine to Taiwan or not. Second, it wants to force the DPP to declare its stance - if the DPP dares not mention the restoration of diplomatic ties just because Washington tells it not to, then the DPP is spineless. Third, the KMT wants to show that it is a party that truly loves Taiwan and is not afraid of the U.S. or Beijing and is brave to speak for Taiwan.

As expected, the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office was quick to react to the KMT proposals, saying that “all Chinese sons and daughters are firmly opposed” to them and that “the KMT needs to tell right from wrong”. It also urged the KMT “not to do things that jeopardize the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and peace and stability of cross-strait relations”. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times, also lashed out at the KMT, saying it has “taken the wrong medicine” and calling it “depraved, money-minded, and hopeless”. He also said one “cannot rely on the KMT for peaceful reunification of both sides of the strait”.

Falling from power by playing the mediator

This is in effect Beijing bestowing on the KMT a crown, and if the KMT gets scolded by Beijing like this for 10 or 20 more times, it would be able to rise in popularity again.

Apparently, Beijing is not aware of the plight of the KMT, and it simply does not care. It is as if the KMT has an inherent, full responsibility for cross-strait “peace” and “reunification” and is necessarily the one who plays the mediator and puts a brake on cross-strait conflicts. But then this is precisely how the KMT has positioned itself, so that it is labeled as a “pro-Beijing party that sells out Taiwan”, an image it can hardly shake off. The more you deny you are pro-Beijing, the more others think you are so. Such an image has been built up over the years and is not to be eliminated overnight. The KMT has to seize every opportunity to show that it truly loves Taiwan. When your lover loses faith in you, you have to say “I love you” again and again to reassure them.

For people to believe in it, the KMT will have to keep up its efforts. Perhaps it has to table a bill next week proposing that Taiwan rejoins the United Nations. Then the following week, it should urge Beijing to stop sending aircraft to fly over the cross-strait median line to provoke Taiwan. The week after, it would have to dispatch a propaganda delegation to the U.S., raising placards in front of the White House demanding Washington to restore diplomatic ties with the island.

It will take time for Washington and Beijing to get used to the KMT’s new approach. The party may even be criticized for stirring up troubles. But it needs to highlight one message, which is that whoever is the ruling party is the one to defuse cross-strait conflicts. The KMT should not be the one to play the mediator and put a brake on the conflicts. This role has actually caused it to fall from power. Who would look up to a party like that? In an odd place like Taiwan, over-correcting things is the only way to make things right.

(Chao Shao-kang, TV broadcaster)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play