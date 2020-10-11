Editorial: National Day in Dilemma｜Apple Daily Taiwan

Oct. 1 of last year marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and it was celebrated with a grand military parade. At the ceremony, Xi Jinping said, “There is no power that can shake the position of our great motherland. There is no power that can stop the Chinese nation and the Chinese people from advancing forward.” But in the year that followed, the U.S. has contained China in economic trade and technological development into a full-blown new Cold War. The coronavirus has caused the largest global pandemic in a century, tarnishing China’s image in the eyes of the global world. It has become a struggle for China to move forward.

There was no extraordinary commemoration for Oct. 1 this year. As usual, Premier Li Keqiang made a speech at the National Day reception on Sep 30. A routine set of actions was performed with elaborate pomp but there was no specific response to major issues that have happened in Hong Kong, Wuhan, the cross-straits and between China and the U.S. in the past year. It was just a recital of empty words such as “one country, two systems,” “Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong,” “one China,” “1992 consensus.” In addition to the military parade last year, China also held a military parade in 2005 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the victory of Chinese people’s resistance against Japanese aggression and the world anti-fascist war. The leaders of the rising great nation flaunting their power, all dazzled and unrivaled.

In contrast, Taiwan has not held a large-scale military parade since the commemoration for National Day in 1991. If there is a military display on National Day, it would only be performed in the name of “National Defense Performance” or “National Defense Demonstration.” The main purpose is to avoid provocation towards China. In 2016, at the first National Day commemoration of Tsai Ing-wen’s first term in office, the “disaster relief” military vehicle that participated in the parade even had its firearms dismantled.

The main intention of the Taiwan head of state’s National Day speech was in fact mostly a statement of position to Beijing. In 1995, then-President Lee Teng-hui’s visit to Cornell University in the U.S. triggered a crisis in the Taiwan Strait. Despite that, he still pointed out in his National Day celebration speech that the process of the national revolution of the Republic of China (ROC) has gone through hardships, but he asserted that he will not waver because of this, and still remain hopeful for reunification. He further emphasized that “operating the greater Taiwan is creating a new mainland,” meaning that the new mainland in Taiwan is at least leveled with the old mainland in China.

Looking at the National Day celebration speeches during Lee’s term in office, the focus was on the recognition of the ROC as an independent and democratic political entity with room for international survival. In 1997, he said, “We advocate promoting cross-strait relations on the basis of maintaining the survival and development of the ROC and ensuring the safety and well-being of our 21.6 million compatriots.” In 1998, he said, “We insist on the ideals of democracy, freedom and equal prosperity, and promote cross-strait relations in a pragmatic manner. We hope that on the basis of respecting the reality of partition, both sides will engage in constructive dialogue, promote understanding through exchanges, resolve hostility through reciprocity, and gradually seek the future democratic reunification of China as a whole.” On the last National Day in his term in 1999, he again mentioned “special state-to-state relations,” but still did not deny the pursuit of future peaceful reunification through reciprocal partition and peaceful competition.

During the era of Chen Shui-bian, the term “ROC” was still mentioned in the earlier National Day celebration speeches, but gradually “ROC” was used interchangeably with “Taiwan” until eventually “Taiwan” and “China” were in opposition, and the term “ROC” was completely dropped on his last National Day in 2007.

Tsai Ing-wen’s first National Day celebration speech during her first term of presidency also used “ROC” and “Taiwan” interchangeably. In the first year, she called the other strait “Mainland China.” In the second year, she began to use the term “China” several times and in subsequent years thereafter, she gradually used the relevant terms interchangeably. In the eyes of Beijing, China / Taiwan opposition is precisely a two-state theory.

In fact, near the end of Tsai Ing-wen’s first term after Xi Jinping advocated the “one country, two systems Taiwan model,” Taiwan people’s perception of the China/Taiwan contradiction was reinforced. In her National Day speech last year, Tsai Ing-wen said, “The six words ‘Taiwan of the Republic of China’ are definitely neither blue nor green. This is the biggest consensus of the entire society.” A survey conducted in September this year pointed out that 74.5% of the people in Taiwan accepted the newly coined term, and even 40% of the blue camp supporters accepted it. The issue of cross-strait labeling for national celebrations should be considered resolved as of last year.

The general environment when Tsai Ing-wen delivered the National Day speech last year was similar to this year, only this year it was even more precarious. The coronavirus epidemic has not yet subsided, the U.S.-China confrontation has become fully-fledged, and China has stepped up its military threat against Taiwan. On the National Day two years ago, Tsai had talked about “seeking stability, adapting to changes, and making progress.” In the coming year, it is hard to foresee any change in the general environment and the difficulties shall remain. It seems that the Tsai administration still has to act cautiously according to these six words of wisdom.

