Every life is a miracle, but some people in this city don’t know | Pat To Yan

L is a musician and rarely talks about politics and social movement. Last year, when more police brutality was unveiled, he couldn’t help but share his thoughts on social media. In fact, his perspective is quite interesting. He said because he plays piano, he treasures his fingers a lot. Thus, while seeing a photo showing a policeman seriously hurting one protester’s fingers, he was furious. The violence might cause permanent damage to the fingers.

Some vivid imaginations crossed my mind many times during the protests: My head being shot and the bullet soars through my brain. That would immediately destroy all thoughts I have collected in this life. All the books I read, films and theatres I watched, memories of all my loved and hated ones, as well as fragmented ideas of my next play. I had stood on the streets and thought of the last essay or work I had done.

Milan Kundera, the Czech and French novelist, has a thought-provoking perspective. In the opening of his classic The Unbearable Lightness of Being, he mentioned Nietzsche’s notion of ‘Eternal Return’ which means the universe and all existence and energy has been recurring, and will continue to recur. Kundera argued that nothing will be repeated. For example, assuming that Robespierre (one of the most influential figures in the French Revolution) may reincarnate, he will never be the same Robespierre anymore.

Kundera’s thought is compelling and can be understood from two different perspectives. We can only have this one life and there’s no such thing as a second chance. Hence, we should treasure our lives. However, the other way round is: nothing will be repeated and therefore everything you do is allowed, including crime as well all the good stuff. Not surprisingly, dictators may not be hesitant in brutal suppression as that has already permitted in history.

Buddhism always emphasizes that every life is a miracle. Though 7.8 billion people are living in this world, Buddha never takes it for granted. All dharmas (phenomena) arise in dependence upon other dharmas. It takes a long, long time for us to become human. That’s why Buddhism strongly opposes the taking of one’s own life. Of course, murders and brutal abuse of living things are serious crimes.

In making any big decision, whether there’s a risk of causing permanent damage is something I consider as a top priority. On 1st July, a motorcyclist hoisted a flag of ‘Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times’ at the back of his motorbike. He was arrested and sued. After few days, when the case was tried at the court he couldn’t attend. The doctor said that the motorcyclist suffered from many bone fractures (which were especially serious in his feet) and there was no telling of when he could recover. Till now I have not heard of any news or updates about him, and I associate him with Kaneda in the classic Japanese animation Akira.

To me, the most serious crime the Hong Kong police committed is how they defy lives. They could be causing permanent damage to other humans just because of their arbitrary brutality, but it might take the victims a lifetime to recover or to live with permanent damage. Now, as I recall the protester L mentioned, I hope the protester can recover and not lose the potential or ability to play the piano.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

