Damn, why so serious? | Allan Au Ka-lun

A primary school teacher was deregistered. His crime was that he was too serious and too naïve.

As a teacher, who does not know by heart that the curriculum and syllabus basically repeat year after year, the most “flukey” teachers are those who hang onto the well-preserved, ancient lesson plans and recite the same old materials year after year. Go with the flow and drift along. When the latest brainwashing textbooks are being ordered from above, receive with a smile and stab in the back. This is how people succeed in life and climb the ladder.

Serve that DQ’d primary teacher right. Who told your itchy ass to update the teaching materials for absolutely no reason? If Life Education classes need to discuss topics related to current affairs, go grab the big channel’s patriotic propaganda films, babble about grandiose of the High-Speed Rail, analyze the transcendence of the Belt and Road initiative; such complete teaching materials, such magnificent pictures, not to mention the political-correctness with relevance that could last a million years. Why trouble yourself to integrate materials and design lesson plans?

As a teacher, who does not know by heart that the most time-consuming thing about teaching is preparations, which is to update the examples in the syllabus. When you pay careful attention to the glimmer in the eyes of the students, you know that the topics in the modules must be closely related to current affairs in order to hook the students' interest and attention. Say, for a discussion on the freedom of speech, the imprisonment of Liu Xiaobo is no longer a good topic, nor the knife attack on Kevin Lau Chun-to; in today’s virtual world, information flows swiftly, and memory is short. What Primary Five students know is probably a great deal more than you do; The speed for news to become old is probably a great deal faster than your imagination.

That controversy around Andy Chan Ho-tin’s advocacy for Hong Kong independence is a relevant topic of today. An organization that is banned for its political opinions is also a topical example of freedom of speech. The selection DQ’d teacher was in fact not wrong. What was wrong was that he thought the current Hong Kong is still the old Hong Kong. His mistake was believing in real school-based teaching, and believing in real freedom of teaching.

If one argues that Primary Five students' learning materials should not go “too deep”, some netizens pointed out that according to that highly-active Facebook KOL, surnamed Leung, a five-year-old kid often asks him esoteric questions such as “Chief Executive, where will I live when I grow up? Does Hong Kong have enough land?” In my Bible class in Primary Two, the priest told the story of “a virgin giving birth”, such a deep story that generated a lot of physiological inquiries in the head of this Primary Two student. Also, if this was a matter of the complexity of the materials, then it cannot be regarded as “serious professional misconduct”.

When you are out for blood, “Hong Kong independence” and “national security” are the best hats to wear to strike. In the winding path of life-long learning, how does a mere two-hour Life Education class turn into a “planned” spread of Hong Kong independence? In addition to having the teaching license axed, he is now forbidden to enter any school gates in the future? For all the allegations, the teacher involved had zero opportunity to defend. With unjust procedures, it was whatever the administrative department said, and the final appeal would end up in the hands of the Chief Executive. A troop of enslaved government officials has once again breathed life into the colonial draconian laws to eradicate the thorn in their eyes, for a totally delusional creation of a bubble of patriotism and love for the party, in order to insulate students from socio-reality.

Within the education, judicial, media, and political sectors, the party’s mouthpieces have successively fired off “models” to demonstrate. The masks of the enslaved officials have now been removed, revealing the true colors of a rectification movement in Hong Kong has been launched. At the press conference of the Education Bureau, the deputy secretary pulled a Jiang Qing and recited the involved teacher’s crimes like in a struggle session. I am hearing the prelude of a Cultural Revolution.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

