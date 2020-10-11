Will Biden betray Taiwan? | Tao Yi-feng

With the upcoming U.S. presidential election, polls have shown that Biden’s chances of winning the election continue to rise after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis because Biden’s political career has shown that Biden is indeed more pro-business and pro-China within the Democratic Party. Moreover, vice president candidate Senator Kamala Devi Harris seemed reluctant to criticize China during the Vice Presidential debate, arguing that America’s greatest enemy is Russia, not China. Therefore, many people in Taiwan are worried that if Biden wins the election, will the warming of Taiwan-U.S. relations during Trump’s tenure cool off after the election? Will Biden’s “right the wrongs” return to the Obama era of turning a blind eye to China’s threats?

In fact, the phenomenon of “supporting Trump” is not unique to Taiwan. Hong Kong liberals such as Jimmy Lai and Lee Yee, or pro-democracy Chinese dissidents such as Wang Dan and Yu Jie, have expressed their support for Trump. Western liberals are thoroughly puzzled why these respectable human rights fighters would support Trump who has no human rights values and an ambiguous relationship with white supremacy?

The reason is actually very simple. Since 2018, the Trump administration has positioned Xi Jinping’s China as the world’s greatest threat, especially in the wake of this year’s coronavirus outbreak. Biden and the Democratic Party elites, on the other hand, believe that the common threats facing the world are issues that may require cooperation with China, such as climate change or epidemic control. Naturally, those whose lives and freedom are threatened by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hope that the U.S. can correct the threat that the CCP poses to the world.

However, would the U.S. government under Biden really soften towards China, to the extent that it would cool down on Taiwan-U.S. relations in order to appease Beijing? Judging from the diplomatic line revealed by Biden’s team so far, it seems unlikely.

First of all, the Biden Team’s biggest criticism of Trump’s foreign policy is that Trump has voluntarily withdrawn or threatened to withdraw from many long-term U.S.-led international organizations and institutions, such as TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership), WHO (World Health Organization) and WTO (World Trade Organization). Military cooperation or trade with allies is also perceived as allies taking advantage of the U.S. hence the U.S. has demanded more from allies. Such a unilateralist policy is a manifestation of “America First” in the eyes of Trump’s supporters, but in the eyes of the international community, it means the U.S. will abdicate its responsibility to lead the world, and will no longer play the role of protector of the liberal international order, and even become rule-breakers like China. Therefore, the Democratic Party criticizes Trump’s foreign policy, not as an attempt to isolate China, but to isolate the U.S. itself.

Yet, Trump’s “America First” has caused many large American corporations that have a strong interest in continuing economic globalization to turn to Biden. These big companies are now waiting for Biden to return the past trade policy of emphasizing free competition and even return to the Chinese market. Biden has already stated that he will not continue the Sino-U.S. trade war initiated by Trump, which mainly raised tariffs, because the Biden Team assessed that the trade war actually hurt the U.S. more.

Since the Clinton administration in the 1990s, Beijing has grasped how to manipulate the dependence of large American companies on the Chinese market and supply chain, demanding that the U.S. government concede to Beijing or turn a blind eye to Beijing’s misdeeds, whether under Democratic or Republican administrations. Only when Beijing is encountered by Trump, whose power is based on “anti-globalization” and “anti-establishment,” is there room to resist these huge business interests. This is the most unsettling aspect of the Biden Team.

It is true that the interdependent structure of the Chinese economy and the global economy today is the biggest reason why the Sino-U.S. rivalry cannot be conducted in the same comprehensive containment as the U.S.-Soviet rivalry during the Cold War. Even if Trump is re-elected, he may not be able to sever all economic ties with China. This perception is not only the result of lobbying by large companies, but also an inescapable objective reality, especially in the post-pandemic era when the global economy is facing tremendous challenges.

Therefore, an important difference between Biden’s and Trump’s China policy is that Biden’s team does not believe that a full-scale “new Cold War” is the most effective way to compete with China. They believe that bilateral relations should be decided on an issue-by-issue basis. On issues where China’s threat to the “liberal international order” is particularly obvious, such as network control related to the expansion of “digital totalitarianism” and the South China Sea issue, the Biden team’s approach will not differ much from that of Trump’s. In other words, the Sino-U.S. technology war and the strengthening of the U.S. military’s deterrent power in the Asia-Pacific region are issues on which there is a strong bipartisan consensus and will continue. However, the Biden Team must restore U.S. leadership in international organizations and institutions, so it will still cooperate with China on issues where it must be involved, such as climate change and epidemic control.

In short, some structural issues in the U.S.-China rivalry, especially technology and military competition, have been in place for a long time and will not change due to political parties changes. The warming of Taiwan-U.S. relations in recent years is mainly manifested in these aspects because of Taiwan’s own strategic value, not Trump’s personal attitude, therefore will continue regardless of the outcome of the U.S. election. In addition, Taiwan’s interest in bilateral or multilateral trade agreements and international participation under the GCTF (Global Cooperation and Training Framework) may be more visible in the Democratic Party administration that emphasizes the role of the U.S. as the guardian of the “liberal international order,” as well as Taiwan’s achievements in human rights, epidemic prevention and technological development, plus further opportunities to improve relations between Taiwan and the U.S.

(Tao Yi-feng is an associate professor of political science at the National Taiwan University.)

