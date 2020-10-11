Taiwan diplomacy needs strategic thinking | Liu Bi-rong

Year 109 of the Republic of China (2020) has been turbulent. COVID-19 pandemic has caused everything in the world to ground to a halt, but the rapid deterioration of the U.S.-China relation, the Taiwan Strait increasingly tense situation and various countries playing the Taiwan card to contain China...everything is happening so fast it is hard to keep up. The diplomacy in Taiwan seems to be full of opportunities one moment then full of danger in another. It has been too confusing for anyone to calm down and think. So it is our National Day again, the best day for us to reflect and look forward. We should make use of this time and inspect what situation we are in, to find out the opportunities and challenges, so that we know how we can set off again when approaching Year 110.

What is driving the general climate of 2020′s international situation is the worsening relations between the U.S. and China. That includes the contradiction between power structures (threat from the emerging power to the existing power, which is the so-called Thucydides Trap), the wrestle of geopolitics (mainland China, a country with land power wants to expand to the sea which triggered countries such as the U.S., Japan and Australia to contain it); there are also mistakes from China’s own policies towards Hong Kong and Xinjiang problems which have given western countries a chance to attack. All these factors have helped to deepen the crack in the U.S.-China relations.

When Xi Jinping and Obama met at a retreat in California in 2013, many were full of expectations towards the U.S.-China relation. Xi suggested building a “new model” relations, and Obama gifted Xi a California redwood bench to symbolized the togetherness and cooperation between two countries. In the end, a new model relation wasn’t built, and both countries seem to have been cursed and could not avoid the Thucydides trap; the fight between sea and land power brought Great Britain and Germany to war during the 19th Century; and now in the 21st Century, a similar scenario is reoccurring. From Obama’s re-balance to Trump’s trade war; to the technology battle to the Indo-Pacific strategy; all we see is the U.S.-China relation gradually deteriorating. This type of conflict is structural, so even if there is a change of host at the White House, even if the “Eastern NATO” U.S. tries to promote through the Indo-Pacific strategy cannot be materialized within a short period of time, but the state of the conflict would not change.

It would appear the international situation is now between the breaking down of the old order and the establishing of the new order. Trump is probably one of the few destructive presidents in American history, who has overturned so many rules and understandings the international order relies on and that we are used to. He has completely broken some order but also rebuilt, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement which he has got rid of and was replaced by bilateral trade agreements with Mexico and Canada; he has broken some order and started to rebuild them but has not yet finished, such as Middle East relation. He facilitated Israel to leave Palestine and form a direct relation with the UAE and Bahrain. Time will tell whether this new order is able to continue.

But he has also broken some order that is hard to be rebuilt, such as in the relations between the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. and Europe, an alliance across the Atlantic Ocean, is the pillar of the international order, but Trump has destroyed this pillar. Even if Biden gets elected and takes the office, it would be hard to resume the mutual trusting and cooperating relation like the pre-Trump era immediately. It would take some time before the international order to be stable again, and because of the instability, we need to be extra vigilant.

Sure, we are more concerned about the U.S.-China relations. Would Trump use the same tactic to overturn the one-China principle? If so, the CCP would definitely react much more fierce than the Middle East countries and the international order would be in tatters. Who is going to clean up this mess? Are the U.S. and international society ready for this? Would an international order that is in pieces cause harm to Taiwan before it even does any good?

If Trump does not get re-elected and Biden takes the power, he is not as reckless as Trump so the one-China principle would remain in place, but the structural conflict between the U.S. and China would not change. Countries with sea power will still joint force to stop China from expanding to the sea; the U.S.-China relation will still be tense, just the fight would be done differently.

EU and the U.S. might have more coordination diplomatically if Biden gets elected, but the EU would still do its own thing. However, whether the EU’s China policy would cooperate with the U.S., or how much the EU replies on China economically, Brussels will still continue to put pressure on China in terms of human rights and the Hong Kong problem. The best example would be the statement announced by Germany representing 39 countries, including the U.S., UK, France and Japan, at the UN Summit on Oct. 6, expressing serious concern on China’s human rights records on Xinjiang and Tibet, and also calling for Beijing to respect Hong Kong’s autonomy and judicial independence.

This is a diplomatic situation we are facing. What should and can we do?

With 431 votes for, 140 votes against and 124 votes abstentions, the European Parliament has passed the “annual report on the implementation of the Common Commercial Policy” on Oct. 7, which calls for the swift launch of investment negotiations with Taiwan. That indicated the international attitude towards Taiwan is becoming friendlier. This is our chance to work hard toward joining international organizations. If Biden gets elected, he will take international organizations more seriously. All we need to do is not destroying and overturning any understandings and rules of international politics, then with the help of the international atmosphere, the U.S. and Europe, participating in an international organization in a flexible capacity still looks pretty promising.

Apart from using the international atmosphere, Taiwan being geographically between sea and land power is also an advantage. Neither the sea power country nor land power country wants to see Taiwan siding the other camp, so the best policy is to maintain how we are with our geographic position. In order to do so, we must have diplomatic wisdom to keep a good relationship with both sides. Look at the Philippines, it needs help from both the U.S. and China in terms of economy and trade, security and even COVID-19 vaccines; and it is able to flexibly slide back and forth between the U.S. and China, maintain a good relationship with both countries.

How about us? When the U.S. fights with China or Indo-Pacific countries contain China, many people are jumping for joy and believe Taiwan can join the Indo-Pacific strategy to fight China together. But is that of our interests? The U.S., Japan, India and Australia, all have their own plan diplomatically and might not work well together. If Taiwan totally sides with them, does not first figure out what we want and instead take their goals as ours, how passive would we become diplomatically? Can we tell Japan no on the Diaoyu Island issue? Can we say no to the U.S. pork issue? Why a small country like the Philippines can say no to a big country, but Taiwan can only accept? That is because our diplomacy does not have strategic depth, and that we must reflect on.

Those countries that try to win us over in order to fight the CCP, we must also handle with care. We can be friendly and accommodating but in moderation. This is the “external” and “internal” of diplomacy. We do not reject those who are friendly to us because Taiwan needs friends; but we also understand that our goal might not exactly be the same, so we must do the “two steps forward, one step back” tango of diplomacy. Only by having an external side and internal side would the diplomatic strategy be complete.

Can our government understand this kind of strategic thinking and depth?

(Liu Bi-rong, professor at the department of political science of Soochow University, Taiwan.)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play