China’s Quadruple challenge | Tom Rogan

Meeting in Tokyo this week, the foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States doubled down on their so-called “Quad” partnership. Centered on ensuring a “free and open Indo-Pacific region,” the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue seeks to uphold the international quality of the waters of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Communist China thus sits at the heart of the Quad’s being.

It is Communist China, after all, which claims the near entirety of the South China Sea as its own private swimming pool. Militarizing constructed islands across the valuable trade waters, China pretends that it alone has dominion in this area. It’s an absurd claim of sovereignty, one which is rightly finding the Quad’s common rejection of Beijing’s arrogant imperialism. But these Quad meetings weren’t just rooted in talks. While the U.S. and Australia adopt a more forward-leaning attitude towards countering China than do Japan and India, all four nations recognize that they must work together. This was a chance, then, for the foreign ministers to stand shoulder to shoulder in physical proximity. It was a symbolic message to China that the coronavirus pandemic has not dampened their resolve to take seriously Beijing’s deliberate challenge. China’s independent treatment of each of these four nations has forced their recognition of the need to band together.

In Australia’s case, the threat from Beijing is trade and political in nature. Having clamped down against the Chinese Ministry of State Security espionage on Australian soil, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government has ended Canberra’s deference policy from the previous decade. In return for significant imports of Australian goods, Beijing had earned Australia’s quiet tolerance of its political interference. At the same time, Canberra had acted with a docile attitude in facing of rising Chinese imperialism in the South China Sea. Much to Xi Jinping’s chagrin, those days of appeasement are now dead and buried. To its credit as a great democracy, Australia is now standing in the active military, intelligence, and trade support of the liberal international order.

When it comes to India, China’s threat takes situ in an effort to steal Indian territory and undermine New Delhi via military support for its nemesis in Pakistan. On the territorial count, China is engaged in a vast effort to sever India from its rights in the nation’s far north Jammu and Kashmir province. Recent bloody clashes between the two powers here have further reinforced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s understanding that China poses a major threat to Indian sovereignty. Making matters worse, China has been instrumental in the development of Pakistan’s deep water port at Gwadar. The People’s Liberation Army-Navy aims to use that base as its launch pad for operations across the Indian Ocean. China has also improved Pakistan’s nuclear ballistic missile capability, something that India regards as an existential threat.

How about Japan?

Well, while new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to seek cooperative trade relations with Beijing, he has echoed his predecessor Shinzo Abe’s rhetoric in support of the U.S.-Japan alliance. This reflects Japan’s rising animus over Beijing’s assertive military strategy in the East China Sea. Confronting Japanese interests in and around the Senkaku islands, China has forced Tokyo to strengthen its military capabilities. The last few days have only consolidated Tokyo’s concern. In an example of typical arrogance from Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry this week unveiled a government website claiming the Senkaku Islands.

Finally, there’s the United States. Washington’s motive to restrain China’s aggression can be summed up under two headers: First, there are the U.S. domestic economic and political concerns over Beijing’s rampant theft of intellectual property and private information. Second, there’s Washington’s understanding that what Xi really wants is to end the U.S.-led liberal international order. Washington knows that if Xi is allowed to dominate the South China Sea without riposte, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia will be subjugated as de facto Chinese feudal states. Unable to trade, fish, and travel without Beijing’s prior approval, these nations will come under immense pressure to accept China’s diktats on all matters of political relevance. If Xi succeeds here, Washington fears, he’ll believe he can succeed in Africa, Europe, the Americas, and everywhere else.

The Quad, therefore, represents a common understanding by four nations that China poses both unique and common threats to each of them. The Quad’s intent here is not the pursuit of conflict with Beijing. This is about a partnership of cooperation in service of mutually beneficial deterrence. The Quad wants Xi to recognize that his aggressive behavior won’t go unchallenged. The group hopes that by confronting China’s excesses together, Xi might adopt a more diplomatically cooperative foreign policy. While I doubt that will happen, this week’s meetings are a positive signal of rising cooperation amid a reciprocally rising threat.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play