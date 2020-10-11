Catholicism’s great schism in HK | Lian Yi-zheng

The Holy See is becoming increasingly pro-China. 88-year-old emeritus Bishop of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, traveled long mileage under the risk of the Wuhan virus, and flew 12 hours to Rome to hope to speak with the Pope, but to no avail and sadly returned. In 2018, the Vatican signed a temporary contract with Beijing to recognize China’s right to appoint bishops. After two thousand years on the rugged path of ethics and morals, the Roman Catholic Church is not only shaking the hands of Satan, but actually mating and attempting a marriage. Right before the contract is about the expire, the Vatican has already relinquished a proposal to renew, from which Beijing is seeking even more in the arrangement. Since then, whatever monster the upper echelons of the Catholic Church in China and even Hong Kong has become, Hongkongers know best, and the 400,000 Catholics in Hong Kong feel it the deepest. This incident is bound to affect the unity of the church. Archbishop His Eminence Cardinal John Tong Hon issued a pastoral letter titled “In Communion with the Church” on Sep. 21, penning his grave concerns about the “division” of the church. What he was referring to is none other than political discord and disagreements among believers over the anti-ELAB (extradition bill amendment) movement; which is definitely an obstacle for the parish leaders, but what he should worry himself about should be the schism of the church.

The Vatican-China agreement was not transparent, and the Holy See said that the Pope has the final say, a saying that is all too familiar to Hongkongers, who are already tasting its absurdity. The one who is throwing itself into the other side’s arms is the Vatican, and Beijing is simply going along with it by exerting pressure. This is no different from China giving Hongkongers' the “universal suffrage” of choosing the Chief Executive, nominated by Beijing, and for Hongkongers to vote for either Blue Chun-ying, or Red Yuet-ngor. Cardinal Zen was heartbroken, calling Francis out for “not understanding” the nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and is tricked by the bad plotters; of course, the unmentionable had to be respectfully redacted. Hongkongers see and feel the painstaking efforts of the Cardinal, but have already stopped playing hopes on the current Holy See, and many believers and even churches will now be acting accordingly.

Throughout the history of the Roman Catholic Church, secular regimes have interfered in the appointment of bishops time and again for two thousand years. Take a more recent example, on the eve of the French Revolution, 97% of the French population were Catholics, and the church controlled 10% of the country’s arable land. High-ranking clergy, including all archbishops and bishops, were solely appointed by the French King in accordance with the rules established in 1516, in which the Roman Pope had no say. Over time, those who were appointed were all members of the royal families, relatives, and nobles, producing hereditary lines. After the French Revolution, the monarchy, aristocracy, and religious authority were overthrown and society went into chaos. Napoleon rose to power. In 1801, Napoleon and Pope Puis VII signed the Concordat of 1801, which largely restored the legality of Catholicism in France while allowing other new Christianity to exist. However, the key of the Concordat was to give Napoleon control of the church: the right to nominate bishops by the French government, the Pope to make the final decision; this echoes the method that Francis has revealed today. In the face of the larger-than-life Napoleon, Pius VII was nothing. Today, Francis has proactively offered up himself, so on what else can he make decisions? What a joke. The Concordat was effective until 1905, when the French society established the principle of separation of church and state in a new law.

After World War II, the right to appoint bishops disappeared again from Eastern European countries. Among them, Poland, with almost 100% of its population being Catholics, had it especially hard with the church. The Polish Communist Party believed in atheism, and with a fake smile had originally introduced a rather lax “one country, two religions” policy, which was totally another story in the later years. In 1953, the Polish archbishop, seven other bishops, and 900 priests were locked up successively. They were replaced by a large group of “patriotic priests”. Church publications and radio stations were censored, and charities and hospitals under the Polish Caritas system were under the control of the Communist Party. By the 1970s and 1980s, the rule of the Communist Party of Poland was weakened by the rise of Solidarity, the Polish trade union, and other democratic movement organizations. When the regime needed to rely on the church once again, the People eventually retrieved the right to speak within the church, including the appointment of bishops.

In addition, there were 23 so-called “Eastern-rite Catholic Churches” (also known as “Oriental Catholic Churches”), which was different from the “Latin-rite Churches” with Rome as the core, shared communion with Rome but had different religious rules. The number of believers was from less than 10,000 to several million, spread across Southern Europe, North Africa, and Central Asia. The original members were mostly from the East-West Schism of 1054, who later became unificationists and agreed to “unify” with Rome. After these churches were “unified”, they still enjoyed a high degree of autonomy such as appointing bishops themselves, and with the archbishop candidates nominated by themselves to be approved by the faraway Rome (a system superior to Hong Kong’s one country, two systems). However, this is the distribution of power within the church and has nothing to do with the contradictions between the church and the secular government.

These aforementioned examples show that in the past, Rome’s loss of the right to appoint bishops was due to uncontrollable circumstances; if it was not during messy times, the Vatican always appointed bishops by the Pope in accordance with its Canon Law, a practice that has been around since the fourth century. The experience Poland had during the Communist Party’s era shows that the church can only maintain its rights and freedom of worship if it dared to resist the authoritarian regime. In contrast, in these recent years, the world has never seen anything like the enthusiasm of this current Pope towards dedicating himself to a totalitarian party state, and giving away the appointment of bishops in exchange for certain benefits.

However, the most logical criticism against the Holy See is not necessarily that “the Pope’s monopoly of power is the best”. From after Christ to the beginning of the fourth century, the local churches were always autonomous, the bishops were elected by local believers, and the Father of Rome (Pope means papa, and Father is the honorific name) was simply the leader of the peers. There is reason to believe that the effect of local church’s autonomy during that period was not necessarily worse than that of the Holy See’s monopoly of power; it can even be inferred that if autonomy at that time could have sustained, the two subsequent great schisms might have been avoided. Think about it, if Hong Kong’s Catholic district is self-governing, where believers have the right to elect their own bishop, there will not be the current worry that the next Hong Kong bishop appointed by Rome will be pro-CCP, at least. The criticism of Francis’s proactiveness to transfer power, and along with its own integrity, to China mainly lies in the fact that the target of this transfer is not just any secular regime, but an authoritarian regime that has shown extreme hostility to all religions.

Hong Kong Catholics have always been loyal to the church. If, in return, they are being butchered by the benefactor of the Pope’s transfer of power and integrity, what a shame! The older generation of believers, represented by Cardinal Zen, may pull the self-sacrificial, swallow-the-pill, sad lover model, but surely not the post-80s believers. This generational schism reminds one of the old school camp from the democratic movement of the past that has continued to believe in the Greater China with no regrets, but no, not the post-80s, who will overtly and subversively cut ties with you to pursue self-determination and independence. The Catholic Charge in Hong Kong is no different. Internally, there will for sure be a generational schism. This schism does not violate the national security law, thus it is much more likely to happen.

There have been two great schisms in the history of the Roman Catholic Church. The first occurred in the so-called opposition between the West/Latin sect, and the East/Greek Sect; the center of the Latin sect was in Rome, and the Greek one was in Constantinople. The geographical and cultural divisions have added to the gradual expansion of the contradictions between the two factions at the level of creed and canon. Finally, in 1054, an irreversible conflict broke out. An independent church with the Orthodox Church as the basis was formed. That was known in history as the Great Schism, or the East-West Schism.

The second great schism occurred in 1521. A reformist camp emerged within the Latin Church a century or two prior, and that thread was later inherited by Martin Luther. That year, the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V and Pope Leo X launched a general attack against Luther, and in early January, Leo X announced that Luther would be excommunicated (putting a specific individual or group out of communion), forcing him onto the path of no return. (The Latin Church had a schism at the end of the 14th century and the beginning of the 15th century, but it was a short-lived farce of political interference in the church, where several popes fought for orthodoxy.)

Leo X came from the well-known Medici family in Italy. Due to his family background, he was highly cultured and well-educated, but his path of papacy was hilarious. First, he was 13 years old when his father asked the Pope at the time to grant him the Cardinal title; however, what he received was the lowest-ranked title of cardinal-deacon, which was even a level lower than priest. More than 20 years later, due to the power struggle within the Holy See, he was suddenly swiftly promoted by people who wanted him on the throne. It was defaulted that within four days, he would be ordained. Two days later, he was the bishop, and in another two days, he became the Pope! Thankfully this man had no greed, and his most praised legacy was the sharing of public funds, which came from granting indulgences to those who donated to reconstruct St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Towards the end of January 1521, the Holy Roman Emperor Charles II Convened a four-month imperial parliament in Worms, a small town on the Rhine. During this period, Luther was summoned to the imperial diet, a congressional hearing with the political and religious forces of the entire Europe. Luther’s theology and writing were tried and Luther defended himself alone for two consecutive days. After the hearing, Charles II issued the Edict of Worms. Luther was called a heretic and sent a papal bull threatening excommunication to be kicked out of the church; this was the origin of an oath against religion (in Europe and the United States, it was considered commendable and “Protestantism” was rarely used.) The emergence of healthy competition within the Christian religion not only contributed to the abolition of bad practices such as the sale of indulgences in Rome, but also halted the asceticism advocated by the Catholic Church at that time; on the contrary, it was considered the manifestation of the divine will that believes were to wok unremittingly on themselves to achieve material results, which promoted the economic revolution in the West. This point was discussed in detail by Max Weber in his masterpiece “The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism”. (Of course, the Protestants also met their fall after this development. You can see how the leaders of the Hong Kong Anglican Church have taken the lead to kowtow to Satan.)

Christian believers are among every class and corner in Hong Kong; Hong Kong society has been completely chopped up into two pieces since last year, how would the church be spared? Affected by the “Francis struggle”, there is no way that the internal disputes within will just be a “tear” as often described by the media, but that there will be a great schism in the historical sense involving the levels of deep morals, politics, and human rights. As for the mental preparation of Catholics in this sense, the foundation was already laid half a century ago.

In the 1960s, after the Progressive Second Ecumenical Council, the Catholic Church in Rome has leaned more towards a rational perspective in talking about secular politics, and its position has gradually converged with European society’s understanding of human rights and democracy (but excluding topics related to basic doctrines such as abortion and other issues). In 2006, in a speech to the Holy See, Pope Benedict XVI proposed that although the democratic consciousness and the specific respect for the individual, conceived during the Age of Enlightenment in the 17th and 18th centuries, was mostly based on secular humanities, they were largely in line with the spirit of Christ. In other words, Catholics can no longer mechanically follow the “give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s”, or the believers in Paul’s Romans 13:1-7 and 1 Peter 2:13-17 who blindly and unconditionally obey the demands of the secular regime. These changes were indeed reflected in the spiritual perception of the Hong Kong believers, especially those born after the 70s and 80s.

Particularly worth noting is the current conflict between the Hong Kong believers and the Vatican’s pro-China policy from the differences in moral values, which are comparable, if not even surpassing those that caused the previous two Great Schisms.

The East-West Schism was not inevitable. In fact, since the end of the Second Ecumenical Council, a part had been resolved. For example, some of the sacraments were communicated across the two; and as for some doctrinal disputes, they were really only questioned by the theologians of churches internally, and the majority of believers are not actually too concerned. Here is an example related to the Holy Spirit: in this dispute, known as Filioque in English literature with the literal meaning of “and from the son”, the question is whether the Holy Spirit (Holy God) comes from the Father alone or from the Father “and” the Son. Big deal!

Before graduating from secondary school, I was a Catholic. I still care about the Catholic Church and share my worries; when I was a child, I was familiar with the church-approved classical Chinese version of the Apostles' Creed, which I can still recite back to back to this day. In fact, there are different versions of the creed which summarized all the important doctrines and creeds of individual churches or denominations at different times. The Apostles' Creed is considered to be the oldest, and was already finalized and circulated in the first and second centuries. The following is a copy of the relevant text from Wikipedia. Blessed be the believers of my age group who will definitely feel something when they revisit this version!

I believe in God, the Father almighty,

creator of heaven and earth.

I believe in Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord.

He was conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit

and born of the virgin Mary.

He suffered under Pontius Pilate,

was crucified, died, and was buried.

He descended to the dead.

On the third day he rose again.

He ascended into heaven,

and is seated at the right hand of the Father.

He will come again to judge the living and the dead.

I believe in the Holy Spirit,

the holy catholic Church,

the communion of the saints,

the forgiveness of sins,

the resurrection of the body,

and the life everlasting. Amen.

Note the sixth line to the last. In this ancient, nothing followed “I believe in the Holy Spirit”, no additional related description. In the year 381, the new version of the Nicene Creed (a text that came out of two meetings involving both church and state in the fourth century) had a few more words regarding the Holy Spirit, one of which was “from the Father” which spoke of the origin of the Holy Spirit. This had not caused problems, for both the Latin and Orthodox churched had an agreement. However, in the sixth century, the Latin Church’s creed added the words “and from the Son”, which was the so-called Filioque. Here comes the problem. The Eastern churches were very disappointed that the Western churches tampered on such a major divine issue without any meeting or discussion. After two or three centuries of failed attempts to resolve this, it escalated to being the primary creed that caused the eventual schism between the two factions. From the perspective of “modern outsiders”, this is a pimple on a rat’s tail – how big could that be? However, within the theological circles at the time, this was huge. Today, we could perhaps sympathize, but how can this be compared with the current biggest point of conflict regarding morals and ethics within Hong Kong’s Catholic Church?

Since the second great schism in 1521 was not that long ago, people are still quite familiar with the contradictions between the two factions, particularly on the level of the non-core doctrines. For example, in 1517 when Luther fired his first shot at the Holy See against the sale of indulgences, legend has it that he posted the Disputation on the Power and Efficacy of Indulgences, or the Nine-Five Theses, on the gates of the All Saints' Church and other churches in Wittenberg. Moreover, he also pointed out that the Roman Catholic Church had inserted many creeds and regulations into the basic doctrines that were completely nonexistent in the Bible (such as the priest’s celibacy) and heretics (such as believing in the ascension of the Virgin Mary and worshipping statues); he believed that all these extras should be left out. He also opposed the hierarchy of the Roman Church and the Pope’s monopoly on power and doctrine. These are understandable. In terms of basic doctrine, Luther suggested that the only way of salvation was faith; which was different from the Catholic belief that merit could be another way to salvation. For the “modern outsiders”, this might be nebulous, unpredictable, and a totally moot point to argue about.

Today, the Hong Kong Catholics are faced with three major conflicts with the Vatican: 1. The Vatican took the initiative to cede some or all of the right to appoint bishops to an anti-religious totalitarian party-state; 2. The Vatican remained silent in matters of large-scale persecution of all kinds of religions and peoples with religious beliefs in China, nothing to say and speechless; 3. The Pope himself has not only turned a blind eye to the various Beijing-sanctioned police brutality and government suppression in the anti-ELAB protests, but has in turn been wooing the master oppressor behind the scene. In terms of weight and scale, the religious significance and moral connotation of these three major points of conflicts are by no means inferior to those within the various sects during the first and second schisms. There is no doubt that the foundations for another huge schism within the Catholic Church have already taken shape in Hong Kong. If the Pope further appoints the pro-CCP bishop for Hong Kong, then this great schism will be inevitable.

This great schism will not take the same form as the previous two. The schism in 1054 occurred between two religious bodies of roughly equal weight. They closed the other side’s churches within regions of their jurisdictions, exchanged ultimatums, and punished and attached the other side’s important personnel with excommunication. They had the support of their respective secular regimes, and the confrontation was sustained for several centuries. Obviously, the possible confrontation between the Vatican and Hong Kong Catholics is totally asymmetric. The Vatican is Goliath and the Hong Kong side is David.

As for the 1521 schism, it, too, happened in a totally different way and was very dramatic: the Roman Church, coupled with the entire Holy Roman Empire, was a dual power against a handful of individuals from Luther’s camp; when the former could not conquer the latter, it resolved to excommunication and the latter was “expelled from the party”. The latter fled and started something anew, hence the schism. During the period, the regime did kill. For example, about a century before Luther, another reformist from the Czech Republic, Jan Hus, was summoned the attend a public hearing like Luther. Unfortunately for him, once he arrived at the venue, he was burned to death. Luther was considerably luckier. He had obtained a notice of improper arrest from Charles V prior to the trial, and before the hearing was adjourned, he had run away. However, the regime did not just let him go, but immediately issued an arrest warrant. Fortunately, a prince at the time supported Luther and hid him in his castle, where Luther immersed himself in writing and eventually came out of hiding after a year.

Cardinal Zen is no Martin Luther. His character is just like the protagonist in “Bitter Love”, where he asks not for gains, nor does he resist; he loves the church even if the church does not love him. Besides, the cardinal is old and frail, while the Luther who bombarded the headquarters with his words was but a 34-year-old young priest. From proposing reforms to establishing Protestantism, there was a huge amount of theoretical construction and missionary practice, which was possible for Luther who was brimming with energy at the time. However, the more important factor is social movement (and religious reform ought to be regarded as a kind of social movement) has entered the era of “stagelessness” in these recent years. Naturally, there is no need for a superstar like Luther.

My guess is that this schism will be one between a small coterie of believers who split from the main body of the church and form a worship group with or without a pastor. In fact, this kind of separation is already happening, and is not limited to Catholicism; if there are believers who feel hopeless towards their own church and have determined to split, Catholicism has not had it first or worst. These autonomous Christian worship coteries split from different churches or sects will gradually form the kind of loose network of communications that are similar to the house churches in mainland China. After all, under one country, one system, the natural states of religious activities will also converge.

Since this great schism has not stemmed from the heretics of theological doctrines, but is based on the serious divergence between the political behaviors of the current church leaders and the basic doctrines, it should only take the church leaders and renounce Satan, or to be replaced by sensible ones who are in line with the original doctrine, for the church to reunite. However, should this take too long, even if the church does get reunited, it will be like the 23 Eastern Churches that have retained a certain degree of independence. If it is delayed too long, different doctrines will go through its own evolutions among the separated worship groups; then, this great schism might very well be forever.

(Joseph Lian Yi-zheng is a former chief editor of the Hong Kong Economic Journal.)

