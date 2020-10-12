‘Threats’ from teachers and students | Poon Siu To

Apart from young people, teachers have become the key targets of the Hong Kong Communists.

In an attempt to force the government to disclose the information of the teacher under complaint, Leung Chun-ying did not hesitate one bit when he took Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung to court. Alliance Primary School’s teacher was deregistered for unwarranted professional misconduct, an incident that highlighted the authorities' unscrupulous efforts to suppress the education sector.

The Hong Kong Communists' “emphasis” on education in these recent years has topped it among the CCP’s establishment and since 1997. Xi Jinping has lots of guidelines for education, the seven “speak-not” topics on the school campus, the strict review of courses and textbooks, and the ideological requirements for teachers have been the highest in these 30 years. The party magazine Qiushi [Seeking Truth] recently introduced a book that mentioned something said by Xi Jinping at the ideological and political theory teacher seminar in March of last year, "If you cultivate for a long time, but only to produce backstabbers, those who are not only ungrateful, but would turn around to double-cross. They might even turn out to be the gravedigger of our system, then what is the point of education? Obviously, Xi did not trust education.

The same holds true for Hong Kong, where officials in the Hong Kong and Macao systems, mouthpieces, and CCP puppets have all focused their energy on targeting liberal studies, and regarded liberal studies teachers, curriculum, and textbooks and thorns in their eyes. After the Hong Kong protest movement, universities, primary and secondary schools, and even teachers have become the targets of the pro-CCP camp. They have determined teachers and schools to be accountable for the unyielding protests and 40% of the arrestees being students. The Hong Kong government has thus also strengthened its control and intervention in schools.

Xi Jinping has a crisis-level paranoia about losing power, and has become so nervous that his actions are approaching excessive, unnecessary, and self-defeating. The so-called Hong Kong independence is the best example. Five years ago, Leung Chun-ying suddenly pinpointed to a cover story published in University of Hong Kong’s Student Union magazine Undergrad, entitled ‘Hong Kong people deciding their own fate’, was about Hong Kong independence, and was ridiculed and condemned by different people and parties. Everyone knows that “Hong Kong independence” was not a mainstream idea, and saying that Hongkongers were fighting for independence was a complete fantasy (we’ll regard it as a totally different story today). However, since Leung provoked this fallacy and false proposition, Beijing took the advantage of the trend to meddle with its Hong Kong policy, and the intervention has become more blatant by the day. One country, two systems quickly slid into one county, one system, and Hongkongers' resistance became more fierce. They demand self-determination, democracy, and the defense of a high degree of autonomy, all of which are categorized by the CCP as Hong Kong independence. After the draconian extradition law amendment, things turned irreversible. Obviously, the false proposition of Hong Kong independence hits the sweet spot of Xi, and following that, the CCP and Hong Kong regime gradually increased pressure on the education sector, which has now become a real thorn in the eye!

Xi’s worries about education may have originated from the beginning of the founding of the CCP. 13 representatives of the First Congress of the CCP were all teachers and students, among which nine had college degrees, six had studied in Japan, and the rest, including Mao Zedong, at least attended teacher-training colleges or had high school education. The two founders, Chen Duxiu and Li Dazhao, were even professors of Peking University. Schools were the cradle of the founding of the CCP. Xi is worried that schools in China and Hong Kong are able to cultivate “subversive” talents, and therefore has imposed a heavy hand on the education sector in China and Hong Kong. Leung Chun-ying simply knows his way into Xi’s heart!

(Poon Siu To, veteran journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play