Clearly define the Taiwan Strait median line and ADIZ｜Shen Ming-shih

In her National Day address, President Tsai Ing-wen pointed out that showing weakness and making concessions will not bring peace, and that adequate preparation and reliance on the determination and strength of solid national defense capabilities is the only way to guarantee Taiwan’s security and maintain regional peace. In recent days, even on Taiwan’s National Day, China’s military aircraft have been flying across the airspace of Taiwan’s southwest. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has changed its tactic, dispatching slow electronic reconnaissance aircraft and anti-submarine aircraft so that they can hover above the airspace of Taiwan for a long time without drawing accusations that they are directly making their way into Taiwan or mounting attacks on the island. The tactic also has the advantage of avoiding misfires. But at the same time, it serves to normalize CCP aircraft’s routine training and undermine the integrity of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ)

CCP aircraft’s normalized operations in Taiwan’s ADIZ effectively highlights the important subject concerning Taiwan’s air defense combat readiness. By getting its aircraft entering the ADIZ from different directions, the CCP is trying to convey to Taiwan and the U.S. a message, which is that it is capable of mounting aerial attacks on Taiwan.

Exchange aerial intelligence with the U.S. and Japan

The provocative moves of the CCP aircraft are becoming increasingly noticeable. With Taiwan’s military aircraft flying higher and being deployed more frequently, the rest of the world is concerned about the possibility of misfires leading to cross-strait conflicts. Meanwhile, the CCP is trying to undermine the raison d'être of the median line of the Taiwan Strait by sending a large number of CCP military airplanes to Taiwan’s ADIZ. By including the Taiwan Strait in its territory, China seeks to expand the scope in which it can pose aerial military threats to Taiwan and also create a seemingly legitimate reason for it to prevent foreign warships and aircraft from entering the Taiwan Strait.

In the future, the CCP air force is likely to challenge the median line of the Taiwan Strait on the pretext of training its aircraft, so that Taiwan’s air force would be exhausted - the latter would face higher aircraft maintenance costs and the combat readiness of its tired pilots would be weakened. According to tradition, the left half of Taiwan’s ADIZ falls on mainland China’s Fujian Province. In recent times, Taiwan military planes have not crossed the median line. They stopped flying over China’s coastal areas and instead started to treat the median line as the boundary of the western part of Taiwan’s ADIZ. However, there has been no real effort to connect the boundary line of the ADIZ.

If a boundary is set based on the old ADIZ, then CCP aircraft would effectively be entering Taiwan’s ADIZ if they take off from Fujian and fly over lands. When that happens, Taiwan’s aircraft should take actions and warn or intercept the CCP aircraft. Yet no CCP aircraft have been intercepted. This suggests the old way of defining the ADIZ as a zone that covers China’s airspace is outdated.

If Taiwan’s way of using the median line as grounds for warning the CCP loses its legal basis, then it can hardly refute the CCP’s claim that the median line does not exist, and CCP aircraft will cross the median line and enter Taiwan’s ADIZ on an even more frequent basis, and the warning function of the ADIZ will be undermined. In the future, the CCP will deploy its aircraft and plan the locations of its aircraft training in a way that will consistently weaken Taiwan’s air defense and exhaust its air force. Over time, Taiwan’s air defense may be undermined and the island will have to spend more on combat readiness and logistics.

The CCP is showing no signs of easing its military threats targeting Taiwan. Therefore, Taiwan should step up combat readiness training, especially in terms of air defense. It should show to the international community the exact location of its ADIZ, so as to highlight the presence of the median line and counter the CCP’s claim that the median line does not exist as well as its regular aircraft training narrative.

Apart from strengthening its air defense capabilities, Taiwan should exchange intelligence and related images with countries including the U.S. and Japan. It should also demand the clear definition of the areas of responsibility over the airspace of each country, so that all parties will conduct surveillance activity together and alert each other, thus ensuring Taiwan’s air safety.

In the face of the CCP’s military expansion and provocations, President Tsai noted that Taiwan will continue to modernize its defensive combat capabilities and accelerate the upgrading of Taiwan’s asymmetrical capabilities. Apart from procuring military hardware, she said Taiwan will take a dual-track approach to strengthening its defensive capabilities. In terms of personnel training, Taiwan will focus on cultivating high-quality personnel by improving the professionalism of officers and soldiers. It will also establish an effective reservist system to strengthen its national defense capabilities. Indeed, the Ministry of National Defense is already moving in this direction. The other day, it proposed a reform on the reserve mobilization system, which includes extending training periods and strengthening mobilization capabilities.

The possibility of cross-strait talks

The fact that Taiwan is boosting its self-defense does not mean both sides of the strait are necessarily going to run into conflicts. In her speech, President Tsai stressed that in addressing cross-strait relations, Taiwan will not act rashly and will uphold its principles. In other words, Taiwan will not make radical moves to provoke China. If the CCP invades Taiwan, other countries in the region will not stand aside watching the CCP change the status quo of the region. Nonetheless, President Tsai made it clear that it is in the interest and the responsibility of both sides of the strait to maintain cross-strait stability. This keeps open the possibility of cross-strait interactions and negotiations in the future while enabling Xi Jinping, who is currently busy preparing for the Fifth Plenary Session, to focus on China’s domestic issues. This way, the mainland is not likely to misjudge the cross-strait situation in a way that may lead to escalation of tension between both sides.

(Shen Ming-shih, Assistant Professor of the International Affairs and Strategic Studies Graduate School, Tamkang University)

