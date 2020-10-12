Editorial: Useless DAB officials and Carrie Lam’s ‘wolfficials’ | Apple Daily HK

by Lo Fung

Former Legislative Council (LegCo) Chairman Jasper Tsang has long been the “used battery” of pro-Beijing camp and probably no one would mention his name at the next Chief Executive election. However, it seems this “used battery” still has some juice left in him. Recently, he has hit out at the in power and arrogant Carrie Lam, which has caused those political bystanders to raise their eyebrows.

Apparently Tsang was interviewed by the media a few days ago and has revealed some behind-closed-doors conversation he had with Lam, during which Lam complained about the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) that was chaired by Tsang not being able to provide the government any management talent, but only people like Lau Kong-wah and Gregory So. She reluctantly took one but he has not helped the government much.

It is not the first time we hear about Lam being dissatisfied with DAB, but saying it openly to put it on the record is rare. It shows that Lam’s governing alliance is not only weak and unorganized, but internally people do not get on at all and are hostile towards each other.

Tsang then of course defended his DAB party and stressed that providing political talent or officers to the government is never DAB’s role or function, but rather they are winning the election, fighting for public opinion and seats in LegCo. He also said, if there is any talent, he would get this talent to join the election and not the government. What he meant was Lam should not take it for granted and think she can make use of DAB whenever suits her. Tsang’s revelation seems very much like a counter-attack on the increasingly cocky Lam.

But Tsang’s criticism is still too courteous. Lam is probably right about DAB having not nurtured any political talent in the past decade. Those who “made it” are those political minions who do everything Hong Kong Liaison Office said and have no independent thinking and analytical mind. They either repeatedly say the same thing like a robot or only know to suck up to Beijing and the SAR government. These people are not up to standard to be LegCo lawmakers, never mind giving them the power to handle policies and resources. Lau Kong-wah, Gregory So in the past and Caspar Tsui, Christopher Hui nowadays are such people who have no ability and no charisma. They are indeed worse than mediocre.

The officials “nurtured” by DAB are surely useless, but they have not done so much damage as the officers carefully selected by Lam, and they certainly did not/cannot ruthlessly destroy Hong Kong’s cornerstone and systems like Lam’s cronies, who have caused such a crack in the society like it has never before and triggered a possibly worst emigration wave in history.

To count a few of Lam’s “masterpieces,” Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng definitely makes it to the list. Rumor in the political circle claimed that Lam had fought hard to get Cheng into the cabinet just to show that she was capable of recruiting legal talent for the government. But this Secretary of Justice has been performing badly so far; not only can she not answer tough questions from lawmakers and the public, and giving answers that are full of flaws, like her response on her illegal house extension problem; but her function on the promoting of “the evil extradition bill” has made her the forever sinner who destroys Hong Kong’s rule of law.

The extradition bill Lam promoted to deal with “Chan Tong-kai Taiwan murder case” was severely flawed politically and legally. It did not match the expectation of Hong Kong citizens and made a large gaping hole in Hong Kong’s judicial system. As the legal counsel of the Chief Executive and a locally-born-and-bred legal talent, Cheng should have promptly reminded Lam and advised her not to be stubborn and go ahead with the bill amendment, but to choose another option instead to assist the murdered Poon Hiu-wing and her family. However, not only has Cheng not stopped Lam from making the big mistake, but she assisted her to promote the evil bill, ignoring the objections from the legal and judicial sectors, which eventually forced a million citizens to go on the street, caused the anti-ELAB movement, thoroughly radicalized and split the society and led to horrible consequences such as the implementation of national security law. The wound made by Cheng is still bleeding and probably would not stop but hurt further generations of Hongkongers. A government official like her is certainly more terrible than a “useless official” from DAB!

Apart from Cheng, Kevin Yeung in charge of education was also promoted by Lam. We thought he would be more capable and stronger than his predecessor Eddie Ng, but it turned out his capability is mainly destroying the education profession and its autonomy, and promoting the ethos of turning black into white. Him having disqualified a normal, logical question from a DSE exam has already shocked the whole Hong Kong education sector; and the recent permanent deregistration of an elementary school teacher without justification and correct procedures has sent a chill down people’s spine; Yeung’s behavior has demolished the whole education profession and is much more destructive than Lau Kong-wah for sure.

Other Lam’s favorite officials include Law Chi-kwong, Secretary for Labour and Welfare and Frank Chan, Secretary for Transport and Housing. The former has not a clue about citizens' suffering, is being chauffeured everywhere but boasts about how he saves on face masks; the latter is irresponsible and has not supervised the Shatin to Central Link project which has numerous problems. Their performances are just as bad as the DAB members.

If Jasper Tsang was brave enough and listed these fine examples, his criticism on Lam would definitely be more brutal and hit the sweet spot for many Hongkongers.

