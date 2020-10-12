Stop putting up with political censorship in schools｜Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee

A teacher at the Alliance Primary School who allegedly gave a group of primary five students a 85-minute lesson in Life Education relating to “Hong Kong independence” and was accused by the Education Bureau of “spreading messages of Hong Kong independence in a planned way” was de-registered by the bureau for “serious professional misconduct”. Cancelling the registration of a teacher, “a name struck off” in layman’s term, means the teacher is not allowed to teach for the rest of his/her life. It is also indicated that it means a lifelong prohibition on entering any school campus. Up till now, only teachers suspected of being involved in sexual and criminal offences have been subjected to a penalty like this. The incident is not only political censorship, but insane political censorship. How does a lesson that lasted a little more than an hour constitute “spreading messages of Hong Kong independence”? Why does a teacher who undertook just a one-time “spteading of messages of Hong Kong independence” deserve to be penalized for good, deprived of a lifetime career, restricted from enjoying freedom for the rest of life and disgraced perpetually? Does that make sense? The so-called “in a planned way” refers only to a “planned lesson” which is a far cry from “spreading in a planned way”. Even the men in the street who unwaveringly object to Hong Kong independence would deem the punishment undue. Hong Kong citizens cannot put up with government officials abusing their power to subdue a teacher in order to pledge allegiance to the regime.

From news coverage, the teacher did not do anything to “spread messages of Hong Kong independence”. Hong Kong independence has long since become a hot topic upon enormous exaggeration and suppression of it by the government. Even Hong Kong Connection(RTHK TV programme) had to cover it. Are primary five students cloistered away from the world? What’s wrong with a decent exploration of it? Though having the topic set up within the framework of “freedom of speech” is not what the officials like to see, is education conducted pursuant to what officials are fond of still education? Requesting students to put forward what they think does not mean requesting them to take sides, but a standard way to encourage discussion. Furthermore, the pedagogy and professionalism of the teacher should not be subjected to government officials' political judgement, but review by the teachers, principal and board directors of that school. The result of a “school-based investigation” has suggested there is no misconduct committed by the teacher. On what ground do the authorities trample on a professional judgement?

The Education Bureau “struck the name off” by allegedly drawing on Article 47(d) of the Education Ordinance that makes a list of reasons for which a teacher’s registration is cancelled, among which (d) stipulates that “if it appears to the Permanent Secretary that the teacher has behaved in any manner which, in the opinion of the Permanent Secretary, constitutes professional misconduct”. Why does a lesson in “Hong Kong independence”(even if the teacher did teach a lesson in Hong Kong independence) constitute serious professional misconduct? I am convinced that no profession is under such a draconian provision – literally “professional misconduct” in the original text! The article looks not only subjective but also arbitrary. Lawfulness means there should be clear reasonable rationales put forward in compliance with procedural justice. What are the convincing rationales behind cancelling the teacher’s registration and repudiating the ruling by the school-based investigation? Have the teacher and the school board been given a chance to reply to the charge? Colonial ordinances ostensibly pull the wool over the eye of the public, but they do not under the human rights law, administrative law and Basic Law.

Obviously, seeing the ordinary teacher not being able to file a lawsuit, the Education Bureau aimed for warning others by this example. That is why professional guilds have to unite behind the teacher, take the initiative to crowdfund, and show their teeth. All of this is not done only for the teacher or all the teachers and schools, but more importantly for protecting students against the dogmatic education under political censorship. The late academic, Luk Hung-kay, narrated in his book “Sit up to enjoy the rising clouds”( 坐看雲起時) the great contributions of the resistance of the certified masters(CM). This generation should not fail the predecessors!

(Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee is a barrister, writer and columnist in Hong Kong. She was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1995-1997; 1998-2012.)

