CCP in its darkest shadow reveals a bright future for Taiwan｜Jimmy Lai

The CCP propaganda machine has been working restlessly lately to air fantasy stories of the proto-wolf-warrior, a.k.a. People’s Liberation Army, who resolutely defended against imperialist invaders during the Korean War.

While war propaganda videos stream over the internet inside the Chinese walled-garden, CCP conducts military drill and ballistic missiles testing in open waters as a show of muscle. There have been at least 1,712 incidences of breaching Taiwan’s airspace, and 1,029 incidences of infringing Taiwan’s water by Chinese military vessels and jets.

CCP provocations send one message to the United States and Taiwan: “The PLA can and will engage in an all-front battle if anyone dares to threaten the nation.”

On the other hand, the US has also stepped up its military relationship with Taiwan through exporting the most advanced weapons.

Besides, Alex Michael Azar II, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, made an official visit in August. Azar is the highest-ranking American government official to visit Taiwan since 1979.

And in September, the US Under Secretary of State Keith Krach attended the memorial service for Taiwan’s former President Lee Teng-hui. Krach is the highest-ranking official of the State Department to visit Taiwan since 1979.

The coziness between Taiwan and the US touches Xi’s nerve, and Xi’s idiosyncrasy limits CCP’s options to react rationally. CCP’s propaganda machine unleashed the most belligerent rhetoric, even at the risks of fanning uncontrollable nationalistic fanaticism. The question is: “Will these unfortunate circumstances eventually trigger CCP’s invasion of the island?”

No, I think not.

The US has the commitment and reasons to protect Taiwan. If Taiwan falls, Asian countries, especially Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and the Philippines, will find it hard to depend on the US to maintain peace in the region, which is tantamount to ending the US hegemony in Asia.

Nevertheless, the US military overpowers the PLA, and both sides know this fact very well. If an accidental military conflict does occur, China and the US will find a way to de-escalate.

But, one must never say never. When the dictator and the nationalistic populace mutually reinforce each other to become even more fanatical, it is hard to tell where the nation’s insanity would end.

The US can strategically avoid going to war with China by demonstrating its preparedness for war and its resolution to help Taiwan defend itself. The most effective strategy is a war-ready stance.

In many ways, the circumstances with Taiwan are very similar to that of West Berlin in the Cold War. The only difference between China and the US is there is less ambiguity on the situation and a less belligerent intention. When the Soviet Union signaled its intention to occupy West Berlin, the allies and the US made it crystal clear they were ready and willing to go to war.

War preparedness led to deterrence that resulted in more than four decades of compromised peace and the reunification of the two Germanies after the Iron Curtain’s fall. The lesson of the Cold War is still vividly remembered: “war is less likely to happen when the US exhibits its overwhelming capability and resolution to go war when it is necessary.”

There are lines to be drawn. If CCP opts to unify through force, the US will also unreservedly defend Taiwan. Contrarily, if Taiwan unilaterally declares independence, hence provoking CCP’s attack, it will be difficult for the US to justify the intervention, despite the standing commitment to defending the island.

I share my fellow Taiwanese painful feelings of living under such an uncertain existence and definition, but let us regard the uneasy interdependence as a small price to pay for peace, democracy, and freedom for Taiwan’s people.

Even though Taiwan cannot declare independence; Taiwan can always play a positive role in the international scene. In the foreseeable future, the United States and Taiwan will engage in even more substantial cooperation and Taiwan will be implicitly treated no differently from a sovereign state. Many other countries will follow suit and establish with Taiwan more official engagements as the US set a precedent. Taiwan may even take up an instrumental role in the regional defense initiatives, together with Japan, Australia, and India. Last but not least, all the above leads to paving the path for Taiwan to join the United Nations.

What an unforeseeable turn of history! Xi’s aggressiveness led to the rapid deterioration of US-Sino relations, which ironically allowed Taiwan to break through the CCP’s blockade and make an unexpected comeback to the world stage.

Japan, Australia, and other Western countries will soon need to take a side and act on technology embargo against China. The concerted sanction will mean more than putting a stop on China’s economic and technological growth. Many of China’s military and social control apparatus rely on components and technology imported from the United States or other countries; the nationwide electronic surveillance will also hit a stumbling block. Therefore, the embargo implies a pending crisis in the CCP’s military and social control institutions.

The innovative sector is an intricate ecosystem. No one can deliver anything genuinely creative and innovative in isolation. Sanctions will also hamper China’s capability to engage in scientific and technological research. Technology companies and talents will soon realize the need to relocate. Taiwan has a solid foundation in production and engineering. In particular, Taiwan’s leadership in semiconductor fabrication is crucial in making it a competitive option for high technology institutions.

Although Taiwan will likely bar all mainland China-based institutions out of security concerns, the island will be an attractive destination for different technological expertise. Taiwan will be a hotbed for high-technology ventures, nurturing an ecosystem, and hopefully turning into Asia’s Silicon Valley.

Taiwan’s unrivaled chip manufacturing capability is interdependent with the US technology ecosystem. Taiwan and the US need each other, and therefore the US cannot afford to allow anything to go wrong in the Taiwan Strait.

The darkest hour of the night comes just before dawn, but that is also when the stars are the brightest. Taiwan will make a strong comeback to the international scene, not only as Asia’s technology hub but also as the most sophisticated liberal democracy. Alas, would it be different if Xi had concealed his arrogance, refrained from posing himself as the dictator of the entire humankind? Perhaps we should be grateful CCP has shown its true belligerent colors and alerted the world of its ambition to conquer everyone. Otherwise, we may not have been handed such an opportunity to turn the tide.

(Jimmy Lai is the founder of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily and Next Magazine in Hong Kong and Taiwan.)

