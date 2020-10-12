The united front matryoshka that Taiwanese cannot get around | Fan Chou

In the past, I have written many articles about the “depth” of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) politics. At first, you think the water is three meters deep, then you dive deeper and find that the water is 30 meters deep. After a while, you discover that the water is actually 300 meters deep, only then you realize that the depth of the water is beyond 3,000 meters.

The “united front” strategy is the most crucial component of the CCP’s political field. Since Oct. 1939, Mao Zedong has described the united front as one of the three magic weapons that can help the CCP defeat powerful opponents. 80 years later, although the scope of the united front has become broader and the techniques have become more sophisticated, the essence of the united front is still the same: the enemy’s psychological reaction, cognitive framework and emotional pattern remain the strategic direction.

In other words, the united front targets the mind of the enemy or the mind of the enemy’s enemy. The aforementioned “the depth of the water is beyond 3,000 meters” can also be understood as a successful united front which makes the reaction, cognition and emotion in your mind inescapable from the path the united front has set for you, no matter how far you run or how fast you run. This is truly a profound subject.

Now that Taiwan is sinking deeper and deeper under the CCP’s proficient united front techniques, I feel that it is very important for Taiwan people to further understand what “united front” means. It may help you realize where you stand in the CCP’s pre-set trajectory of a united front against Taiwan.

Have you seen those Russian dolls called matryoshka? At first glance, it looks like a simple doll but when you shake it, there is something inside and when you twist it open, there is another doll inside! Shake the second doll, there is something else inside and when you twist it open, there is again another doll. When you shake the third doll, there is once again something inside...

The united front is precisely such a matryoshka! The core and innermost layer are called “Party,” wrapped by the next layer called “Country,” then the next outer layer is “Chinese people,” and the outermost layer is “Chinese culture.” In other words, the dictatorship of the CCP is packaged with “Country,” which is in turn packaged by “Chinese people,” and ultimately wrapped by “Chinese culture.” (The concept of the four-layer structure of “Party, Country, Chinese people and Chinese culture” is derived from the Chinese historian Liu Zhongjing, who lives in the U.S.

The core purpose of the united front is, of course, to make you identify with the CCP. There are still some people in Taiwan who identify with the CCP, believing that life will be better under the CCP than under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). There are many more people who do not like the CCP, but believe that the arrival of the CCP merely signifies a different flag.

You say such people are a minority in Taiwan as the majority understand that the CCP is evil and will eventually deprive property and kill people. Well, I will use the Russian dolls to “unite front” against you now - you can denounce the CCP all you want, and I will even secretly pay you to help you denounce the CCP. The only condition is that you do not reject the outer wrapper “Country” of the People’s Republic of China, and believe that one day the CCP will undergo a qualitative change, such as Deng Xiaoping replacing Mao Zedong, or a reform and open-minded party replacing Xi Jinping, after which there will be a better life for you. Look at the various overseas pro-democracy activists who have fled China. For most of them, their psychology, cognition and emotions are still at this level of the matryoshka. The CCP’s united front organization is also happy to fund a large number of individuals and media that criticize the CCP but identify with the “Country,” forming an important part of the united front’s external propaganda.

If you do not recognize the “Country” as the People’s Republic of China, the united front will be elevated to the “Chinese people” level of the matryoshka. Do you admit that you are “Chinese” or not? As long as you admit it, then I can also pay you to criticize the “People’s Republic of China.” At present, Taiwan is full of people who fall into this layer of the doll. Some are based on old feelings, which is hard to criticize, but most are based on past educational backgrounds, many are based on pure interests, or based on the fact that the united front organization has the goods on them.

The most troublesome part of the CCP’s united front is those who deny that they are “Chinese.” Luckily, there is still the outermost layer of the doll - the “Chinese culture.” If you say you are not “Chinese,” then you only have to admit that you are “ethnic Chinese.” Because as long as you recognize that you are an “ethnic Chinese,” the united front organization will have countless ways to suck you into the “Chinese” layer, such as extensively subsidizing “overseas Chinese” to return to the “Country,” or to work for the CCP. I have plenty of money.

People who cannot escape the mental, cognitive and emotional connection from the “Chinese culture” will be sucked into the “Chinese” layer, and then be pulled deeper into the “Country” level, and when you reach this level, you will be inseparable from the control of the “Party.” This is the pathway. I am not afraid if you dislike or even despise the CCP, I am only afraid if you do not enter the first stop of the pathway. As for how to get you from the first to the last stop, there are too many ways; I will give you love if you are nostalgic, I will give you money if you are materialistic, I will give you power if you are power-hungry, and if you are lecherous, that would be the most simple. As long as I have the goods on you, I have the power to make you follow the pathway.

You should understand by now why Mao Zedong described the “united front” as one of the three magic weapons for defeating the enemy. You should also know why the CCP’s current external propaganda program, the outermost layer of the matryoshka, is “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” The fact is, the CCP has used the united front to hijack “Country,” “Chinese people,” and “Chinese culture” as a guarantee of its one-party dictatorship. Everyone can think about where he or she is in the Russian doll - inside or outside?

(Fan Chou is a Taiwanese writer and entrepreneur.)

---------------------------------

