Have elections as we knew them been abolished?｜Stephen Vines

Are open and fair elections in Hong Kong a thing of the past? It increasingly seems as though the answer is yes. Under the guidance of the political commissars who are now running Hong Kong, it is becoming clear that the kind of elections which used to be held will no longer be tolerated.

The turning point came after the electorate delivered a crushing blow to the pro-China camp in the November 2019 District council elections. Hong Kong’s masters have decided to neither accept the people’s verdict nor allow it to be repeated.

Hong Kong’s election system was far from satisfactory but it did offer opportunities for the people to express their views, even though the system was rigged and gave little power to elected officials.

Now this minimal democratic system is under threat and the government is scrambling to ensure that election results which are not its liking are simply ignored.

It has taken some eleven months for the Secretary for Home Affairs to even agree to meet the democrats who prevailed in the District Council polls. The meeting on 8 November was largely a non-event as Casper Tsui, the Secretary, simply refused to respond to specific points or engage in anything that resembled a dialogue.

While the administration was refusing to engage with those who won the election, the Chief Executive has met defeated candidates at least twice, found jobs and advisory board memberships for those shunned by the electorate and lavished the losers with honors in the recent round of Bauhinia awards.

Meanwhile a large number of elected councillors have been rounded up and arrested and civil servants have been ordered to provide new council members with minimal cooperation, to the extent of walking out of meetings if officials judge that they have strayed beyond what they consider to be the council’s remit.

No wonder that heads rolled among Beijing officials accused of allowing the elections to take place while failing to predict the results. And no wonder that as the Legco elections came around civil servants set about disqualifying candidates before the election itself was postponed for at least a year.

In case the spurious reason for cancelling the election remained in doubt, the premises that would have been used for the polls were subsequently turned into virus testing centers requiring large numbers of people to assemble, line up and then be tested, very similar to the kind of crowd gathering that would have been seen had electors been allowed to go to the polls. The fact that this very costly exercise was largely a waste of resources is neither here nor there but the absurdity of claiming that safe elections could not be held has been exposed as a pathetic lie.

What is now clear is that, despite the white terror pulsating throughout Hong Kong, it remains very hard to get the majority of people to support the pro-China camp despite constant claims that a “silent majority” just loves repression.

What this means is that the façade of elections will be permitted but every sinew will be strained to ensure that the democrats fight it with hands tied behind their backs. There will be extensive disqualification of candidates, various forms of electioneering will be deemed to be unlawful and the Liaison Office, which already coordinates the pro-China camp election campaigns, will ensure that their candidates have even greater access to lavish resources than before.

In the latest move it is being suggested that voting stations be established on the Mainland where opposition candidates will not be allowed to campaign and the scope for ballot rigging is formidable.

And, as we now know from the experience of district councillors, where democrats win they will be hamstrung in their ability to carry out their duties, not just as punishment for winning but also in an attempt to persuade electors that it is pointless voting for the opposition.

The kind of elections that Hong Kong’s masters would like to see implemented are those where only candidates sanctioned by Beijing are allowed to participate. How do we know this? Because this is precisely the method of election put forward in the 2014 plan for “democratic” election of the Chief Executive by universal suffrage.

For the time being we have a CENO elected by a mere 777 people and she claims to have a popular mandate.

The future of elections is getting bleaker by the day, yet another example of how Hong Kong is moving backwards to the future.

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse"

Vines' latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play