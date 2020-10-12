Taiwan’s soft balancing strategy towards China｜Tsai Jung-hsiang

The National Day address of President Tsai Ing-wen can be viewed as an embodiment of soft balancing strategy in international politics. T.V. Paul, an international politics scholar, defines soft balancing as restraining the power or aggressive policies of a state through international institutions, concerted diplomacy vis-à-vis limited, informal ententes, and economic sanctions in order to make its aggressive actions less legitimate in the eyes of the world, and to make it difficult for the state to achieve its strategic objectives.

All four measures mentioned by Paul were embodied in the president’s National Day address.

First, President Tsai described Taiwan as “an Island of Resilience” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, Taiwan handed the crisis like it would fight in a war. Advanced plans were made to keep the virus at bay. The effectiveness of Taiwan’s anti-pandemic measures proves that democracies can also mobilize an entire country with resolve to defuse a health crisis. This in effect invalidates the argument that democracy is less efficient than authoritarianism. Taiwan’s rigorous implementation of quarantine measures can prevent the spread of the virus, and its experience can be shared with other countries. The U.S. and other countries can learn from Taiwan, giving recognition to what its democratic government has achieved.

Strengthen national defense

Second, Taiwan’s new economic strategy is also an expression of soft balancing. Through the restructuring of the supply chain, the security threat posed by technology can be eased, and in terms of comparative advantage in the international division of labor, Taiwan can attain superior R&D capabilities. Thus, its technology sector can form the core part of globalization, and the country can consolidate its economic strength and deter any external military threats and aggression. As the pandemic situation in Taiwan is under control, the Taiwanese economy can boost its own competitiveness by carrying out R&D innovation. After the pandemic slows down or comes to an end, the basis of Taiwan’s niche in free trade can be expanded.

Third, with the normalization of China’s strategy of deploying military aircraft and vessels to circle around Taiwan in order to marginalize the island, Taiwan must adopt an internal balancing strategy to achieve effective self-defense and heavy deterrence of external threats. Heavy deterrence here is similar to Switzerland’s Alpine Redoubt defensive plan during World War II, which involved the use of multiple powerful defense weapons to deter invasions or attacks by the enemy. To achieve lasting peace, one has to rely on one’s own strengths, not the goodwill of the enemy. This was what U.S. president Ronald Reagan opined when he spoke of the Soviet Union as America’s strong enemy.

In Sun Tzu’s classic book of military strategy The Art of War, it is said that “if the enemy is in disorder, conquer them”. Sun also said: “Do not just hope that the enemy will not come to attack you, but rather be prepared to defense yourself and create conditions that prevent the enemy from attacking.” Taiwan is actually putting the strategist’s wisdom into practice. In maintaining a high degree of combat readiness, Taiwan is striving to reinforce its military strength, which is an important part of its soft balancing strategy. The country is expanding its arsenal of weapons not to engage in an armament race with China but to boost its own self-defense capabilities in order to deter China from launching military attacks and make sure China will not mistakenly think the island is unable and unwilling to fight back and therefore attack it.

Maintaining peace comes with a price but then Taiwan must not do so at all costs. President Tsai’s speech emphasized the importance of holding out an olive branch as a soft diplomatic move. As she said, on the basis of “parity and dignity”, the island is willing to work together with the mainland to facilitate meaningful cross-strait dialogue.

Lastly, Taiwan’s strategy of actively getting involved in the establishment of a new international and regional order in the future is part of an external balancing strategy. Through the creation of informal alliances or agreements, Taiwan is seeking to address the imbalance of military power across the Taiwan Strait. China’s revisionist actions in the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and the Indian border area amount to threats to the sovereignty of various countries in the Indo-Pacific region. To counter the threats, the U.S., Japan, Australia and India have come together to implement a Quad Indo-Pacific strategy.

Taiwan is located in the middle of the first island chain in Asia and carries great strategic value. To its north, there is Japan and to the south, the Philippines. In view of China’s threats posed to Taiwan, those taking part in the four-party talks and share democratic values among them can come together and be on the side of Taiwan, making sure the island is not alone.

Boost its own strengths in preparation for crisis

Before World War II broke out, then British prime minister Neville Chamberlain adopted an appeasement policy towards Adolf Hitler. Such an approach was the main reason for Germany’s sweeping domination of Europe. A lesser-known fact, however, is that under Chamberlain, Britain had expanded and reinforced its military aircraft fleet, so that it could later compete with Germany in air warfare.

In other words, even though he followed an appeasement policy towards Germany, Chamberlain saw the importance of strengthening the air force at the same time, in order that the UK could cope with the crisis. To be sure, Taiwan’s national strength cannot be compared with Britain during World War II, but we should learn from Chamberlain’s successor, and Winston Churchill, in terms of his resolve to unite the country against the enemy.

(Tsai Jung-hsiang, professor of the Political Science Department of National Chung Cheng University)

