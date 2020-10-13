Is devitalizing education the way to govern?｜Chung Kim-wah

The SAR government de-registering a senior teacher with such a preposterous reason has suggested that this government is sabotaging the mechanism of the Hong Kong society by fair means or foul, as well as the government and Beijing being unable to politically envision how to mitigate discontents from all walks of life, but counting on horrible means to scare Hong Kong people stiff.

Trying to frighten people from all walks of life

In fact, before LegCo Councilor Ho Kwan-yiu exposed to the public that the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government calls on the pro-establishment camp to pull down the three huge mountains – education, social work and judiciary, the SAR government and the pro-establishment camp had started working on it. It is hardly possible for the government to monitor every individual or get all of them replaced in the realm of education, which comprises a lot of people, gigantic organizations and professional guilds, so the government has adopted a means that generates chilling effect. The education Bureau has early on called for disciplinary actions against 50 teachers, and sent letters on end to schools' sponsoring bodies and their incorporated management committees to exert pressure on them. However, since such tricks have failed to silence all the educators, they are now trying to frighten everyone by fabricated offences.

After having a look at the worksheet prepared by the teacher for students and listening to the remarks made at a press conference by those high-ranking officials, people with a little bit of wit could see clearly how nonsensical the accusation is. However, the government functionaries just kept jabbering on to themselves so as to show to the public that they are in power, instead of convincing anyone, irrespective of whether you are recalcitrant or not. The reason why the Education Bureau could go so far as to do such evil things openly and unscrupulously is that the officials in charge are entitled to immense power by the Education Ordinance, with which they can make their judgements arbitrarily. The right to appealing is just empty rhetoric for the commission on appealing affairs comprises only members appointed by the Chief Executive. If this case becomes a precedent, teachers can only recite edited textbooks, which is not education at all. Will they still make supplementary teaching materials such as worksheets, which gives officials a handle?

Resources of education in Hong Kong mainly come from the government. Moreover, teaching is a very stable job a lot of teachers cannot afford to lose. That is why the government, which has found out the Achilles' heel, has the audacity to be so overbearing.

How to stand guard over the bottom line of teaching profession under white terror, refrain from telling lies and being a government’s implement to brainwash the next generation hinge on whether the educators are perseverant to safeguard their own bottom line of morality and professional values. I won’t query the moral quality and integrity of most teachers, and will have trust in their professionalism.

Education is a job of inspiring life with life. Any attempt to deprive teachers of their discretion is to strangle the effectiveness and vitality of education. From a sociological point of view, education is a means of control that imperceptibly and unobtrusively instills social values and norms in the younger generation. When teachers lose such authority, the society would stray from the norms. Nowadays, instead of only being receptors, the young have access to information from different sources. If teachers merely talk nonsense and recite teaching materials, they will be abandoned by students in the first place. The government will then take only half the result of what it craves achieving with twice the effort.

How many parents are willing to send their children to school for brainwashing and let them turn into slaves to power? What the government has accomplished this time is just to remind all adults about keeping an eye on what information their children receive at school, apart from everyone about contending in their positions with the white terror and brainwashing from the regime. It is still unknown whether the government can scare all the teachers out of their wit. How the teachers respond to it by looking for wiggle room in a plight is also out of the government’s control. Yet surely, parents and students will not get preyed on without resistance, but will try by all means to counteract the naked trickery used by the SAR government. The government’s attempt to strangle education will just deal a severe blow to its own authority, reminding everyone to do their parts in resisting the despotism.

