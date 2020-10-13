See no evil, hear no evil…｜Alex Price

It’s hard to decide which is more depressing about Hong Kong’s slide towards authoritarianism: the change itself or the government’s ability to be at once blind and complicit.

In last week’s column, I alluded to the scary similarities between the situation here and the dystopian novels Brave New World and 1984. Well, our officials have now taken another leaf out of Big Brother’s Guide for Totalitarian Regimes: this time banning a teacher for life for preparing teaching materials advocating Hong Kong independence.

His principal, colleagues and union all say the materials were merely intended to nurture critical thinking. However our dear leader Carrie Lam accused the teacher of “a very serious offence” that “smeared the country,” while education officials said he had damaged the children. Other staff at the school were warned and reprimanded.

The materials in question were prepared for about 80 minutes of class time at the Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Pupils first watched an R.T.H.K. documentary that included a clip from Andy Chan Ho-tin, founder of the now-banned Hong Kong National Party, before answering questions. Here is a translation of that dangerous and subversive worksheet:

1) What is freedom of speech?

2) According to the video, what are the reasons that brought about suggestions of H.K. independence?

3) In the award-winning documentary Our Youth in Taiwan, what did the Taiwanese director say that annoyed the mainland regarding the “completeness of national soil”?

4) What will Hong Kong become like without freedom of speech?

Woooah… just reading that filled me with an uncontrollable urge to form an illegal secessionist party, win over public support, usurp the S.A.R. government and defeat the political and military might of the People’s Republic of China to lead Hong Kong into glorious independence.

Or at least that’s what officials fear will happen to students who read the heretic words. This is of course a) totally nuts and b) incredibly patronizing.

Are our students really so feeble-mined they cannot discuss the hypothetical concept of independence without succumbing to it? If so, the Education Bureau really should be worried, as such susceptibility would be the result of its failure to promote critical thinking – the very purpose of the lesson in question.

If you cannot discuss one subject academically, you start wondering what’s next on the forbidden list. Is it too risky to debate the dangers in allowing presidents indefinite terms? Is the ill-treatment of dissidents, lawyers and ethnic minorities off-limits?

The unfortunate Kowloon Tong teacher may have been guilty of clumsiness and poor choices – he reportedly asked for a show of hands on who supports independence – but there’s little to suggest he was actually condoning secession. And certainly nothing that warrants a lifetime ban.

Nonetheless, in a press release with wording akin to a People’s Daily editorial, the Education Bureau said the punishment was necessary because the teacher had “seriously harmed” pupils with his “twisted materials.”

“Seriously harmed”? Again we are forced to wonder why officials think Hong Kong’s kids are so intellectually fragile – I suspect you’ll find they generally recover from the trauma of hypothetical discussions by lunchtime.

Our officials are either blind to the absurdity of their explanations and/or complicit in the real reason. Which is of course another standard from the totalitarian textbooks. Want to make sure people keep their mouths shut and do as they’re told? Scare the crap out of them.

That’s why Carrie Lam was so explicit, saying: “I have to emphasize again that deregistering a teacher is a very serious penalty” that had previously only been used for criminal and sexual offences.

A thinly-veiled warning to teachers if ever there was ... and totally unnecessary.

Hong Kong is part of China, end of story. And hypothetical discussions – or even half-baked pro-independence political parties – simply will not change that fact.

So why all the fuss over one little teacher? I suspect it’s down to another standard-issue trait of despots and dictators: paranoia. You’re obsessed with maintaining control. If you let one person even think about straying from your diktats, the place will be quickly overrun with subversives ranting about democracy and free speech. So it’s best to clamp down hard and early.

I’m not really saying anything stunningly original here – it should all be pretty obvious. But it isn’t to our leaders. The rest of the world opened its eyes to the pro-democracy and anti-extradition protests. Prime ministers and presidents – even the United Nations – have voiced concern at the deteriorating rights situation in Hong Kong.

But our officials' eyes remain tight shut. They cannot see how removing pro-democracy books from libraries, raiding newspapers and arresting teenagers for burning flags sends a chill through society.

Even the instinctive psychology of self-esteem and leadership is lost on Lam and her colleagues. The more self-assured a government is, the less it worries about what other people say – or think. If you’re comfortable that your policies stand up to rational scrutiny there’s no harm in opening them to debate. Criticism is to be welcomed.

Everyone knows insecure and authoritarian leaders blame their problems on biased media and outside interference. Last week Carrie Lam claimed the education system has been infiltrated by anti-government forces. She also took aim at the press, saying that education is being harmed by “the media’s negative reporting on the country, the wrong formulation of history and the smearing of the government.”

“The wrong formulation of history”? This is the language of proto-authoritarianism. So please Mrs Lam, open your eyes and ears before it is too late.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play