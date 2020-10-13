Is the 2022 Winter Olympic a rite of passage for Chinese Dream? | Chang Ping

Last week British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that Britain may not take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing if there is growing evidence of China’s persecution of the Uyghurs. Meanwhile, several Australian MPs have called for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. This comes after the World Uyghur Congress filed a written submission to the Ethics Committee of the International Olympic Committee in August, arguing that maintaining the decision to allow Beijing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics violates the Olympic Committee’s code of ethics.

Needless to say, the Chinese government’s response is still “opposed to the politicization of sports.” At a regular press conference in September, the new Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded that individual organizations linked human rights issues with the Beijing Winter Olympics in an attempt to put pressure on China, and it was wrong to politicize sports.

The Chinese government opposes linking human rights with sports, and everyone knows what this means for human rights. At the same time, this is another stark lie, as the Chinese government has never made any secret of its desire to tie sports and politics together.

In his 1945 article “The Spirit of Sport,” George Orwell, author of 1984, wrote “Instead of blah-blahing about the clean, healthy rivalry of the football field and the great part played by the Olympic Games in bringing the nations together...There cannot be much doubt that the whole thing is bound up with the rise of nationalism — that is, with the lunatic modern habit of identifying oneself with large power units and seeing everything in terms of competitive prestige.”

There must be many people who disagree with Orwell’s judgment, but that is exactly the sports and politics I experienced in China. In 1981, when the Chinese women’s volleyball team won its first world championship, People’s Daily published a front-page commentary titled, “Learn from Women’s Volleyball, Revive China - China Won.” My entire adolescent was filled with the nationalist sentiments of “the awakening sleeping lion” that was instilled by the government through the “spirit of women’s volleyball.”

An even more horrific experience occurred in 2008. That year, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cracked down on the March 2008 Tibetan protests and another major earthquake struck Sichuan. Nevertheless, Beijing still hosted the extravagant Olympic Games with glee and high-spirit. Many observers expected the 2008 Beijing Olympic to be a new start for Chinese society - and they were right, only in the opposite direction, not more liberal but more authoritarian.

That year, I wrote several articles explaining the Tibetan protest movement and the international boycott of the Beijing Olympics, and was consequently forced to leave China. I defined 2008 as the first year of the Chinese Dream. Until then, the Chinese government had kept a low profile in the international arena, and promised its people, explicitly or implicitly, that democracy and human rights would be achieved in due time. Its tone changed since the Beijing Olympics started: “We do not need to learn from the West, our system is better.” After 2008, the buzzword in Chinese media circles for many years, “to be in line with international standards,” faded out and was replaced by the phrase “a clear direction for humanity” by Chinese leaders.

This is not Orwell’s exclusive prediction or my unique feeling. During the 2008 UEFA European Football Championship, Turkish Nobel Prize-winning author Orhan Pamuk was interviewed by the media about football and the nationalist construction of authoritarian regimes. He said that “The former Portuguese dictator Antonio Salazar also used football as a tool to control his country. He treated the game as opium for the masses, as a way of preserving the peace.” He said that the situation in Turkey is worse, “Here football is no opium, but rather a machine to produce nationalism, xenophobia and authoritarian thinking...Nowadays, Turkish football serves the cause of nationalism, but not of the nation.”

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) refused to urge athletes to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There will always be different political and social perspectives — but athletes must have the right to practice their sport in that spirit of mutual understanding,” an AOC spokesperson said. This is a self-deceiving lie. If the accusation of the Chinese government’s abuse of ethnic minorities is valid, then “mutual understanding” is an act of conspiracy in collusion with the Chinese government. “Neutrality” on the issue of human rights is complicity to violate human rights.

Currently, the film Leap directed by Peter Chan and starring Gong Li is being portrayed as a promotional film reviving the “spirit of women’s volleyball”. The Chinese government, which has evolved into a cloud of totalitarianism, will not be satisfied with merely using the Olympics to mobilize nationalist sentiments, but has a more elaborate action plan. What has just come to the attention of public opinion is that the central bank has already launched the digital yuan program. If implemented successfully, this plan will challenge the U.S. dollar-dominated international financial order. The Beijing municipal government announced last month that it will use the Winter Olympics and other occasions to officially launch the digital yuan. If China controls the international financial lifeline, then I believe the whole world will remain “politically neutral” on Beijing’s human rights violations and even the attack on Taiwan. Will the year of 2022 be a rite of passage for the Chinese dream?

(Chang Ping, commentator)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play