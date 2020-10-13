Quota Exceeded｜Adrian Chow Pok-yin

I always wonder if there is an everyday quota in one’s heart for storing grievances, fury, hopelessness or negativity, and if so, what the impact will be on one’s well-being with the quota constantly exceeded. Assuming there is, I guess I’m not the only one among my fellow Hong Kongers who have been experiencing such excess for quite some time, and I have started to sense the long term effect lately: easily irritated, resistant to get exposed to news or information, memories of old trauma which have long been dormant are triggered by new setbacks in daily life. Intentional or not, I have recently picked up the works by Chopin which I used to play and listen to during my formative years.

Ballade No.4 of Chopin’s has been my favourite in playing, but it’s No.3 that I like listening to most. While driving on Highway 7 in Toronto to music school some 20-plus years ago, the 4 Ballades kept me company. They are renowned for their beautiful melodic narratives, exciting harmonic progressions, rich sonic textures and the dramatic contrast between the very composed and restrained development (with occasional but relatively controlled climaxes) and the eruptive endings. Listening to one is like going through a unique journey, and somehow No.3′s climax (from bar 212 to the end) stirs my adrenaline and scratches my heart in the most peculiar way. With hindsight I know it’s quite dangerous undergoing such excitements while driving, but somehow I survived.

Also with hindsight, those were the happiest days of my life by far: chasing a dream by studying music overseas after finishing a lawyer job in HK, not having to worry too much about livelihood, soaking in the bittersweetness of a long-distance relationship with my then girlfriend (now wife), and enjoying the daily soap opera of the Canadian politics. No offense, I have nothing against, nor am being sarcastic about Canadian politics. Quite on the contrary I envy it, especially now. I remember in those days, issues on the news were real down-to-earth ones like whether the local government had been doing their job in spraying salt on snowy roads frequently enough, or whether the budget for building massive highway 407 was reasonable. They were issues that really mattered to the everyday life of the people. The debates were genuine, rational and of quality. There was no argument over whether some topics were “beyond discussion” and should be ousted from a school curriculum, nor conspiracy about the local government working with the U.S. border control on setting up some illegal immigrants.

Listening to Chopin may indeed be my unconscious way to garner those good-old-days feelings in the midst of gloominess and “quota excess”. I’m the lucky one though, who is still able to do so. Think about the 12 HK detainees in Yantian District Detention Centre, who have been fenced off from seeing their loved ones (for even once) for nearly 50 days, and placed under a custody the manner and means of which are totally alien to their and Hong Kongers' knowledge and imagination, who and what is to soothe their body and soul? Think about the primary school teacher who had designed a worksheet about free speech but was accused of inciting secession and got fired, who and what is to assure him that the future of his, his students and HK in general are going to be alright? Think also about the boys who were shot by police pistols and are now charged with riot, who and what can guarantee them that their sacrifice will get paid off? While we know that we must insist and keep going or failure is destined to lay ahead, we equally know that the process is painful. Nostalgia comes naturally as anaesthesia for someone.

Another way to handle this “quota excess” is perhaps by a change in perspective. For more than a decade I have held the view that the place we live in is not actually home, but purgatory. We arrogantly believe that we came with a clean slate and were here embarking on a fresh journey. How can we be so certain that we didn’t have a journey before this life and the place we now stay in is actually a transitional one for our redemption? This place may be one where inequality and injustice will not only be not eliminated, but are facts of existence. They are here to test you and you must practise ascetically in order to cleanse yourself. This doesn’t mean you can just passively accept them and let them be. You must do and work hard on what is right despite eventual futility (and this is exactly where austerity comes from). There may be moments of victory and happiness, but they are just flare to make life less unbearable, and their arrivals are never guaranteed. Only have you suffered enough here can you complete your redemption and be allowed to move on to somewhere else.

Whatever works, but we must take care of our own well-being before anything.

