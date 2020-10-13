Editorial: US- and China-haters in sync under desire to kill Chinese | Apple Daily HK

By Li Ping

There are countless reasons for the CCP to throw an elaborate celebration of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (S.E.Z). The hilarious thing is that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has to postpone her Policy Address due to the clash of the date. The marionette not only does not know politics, but also lacks the respect of being informed in advance. What is more laughable is as the international situation has changed drastically, when the United States and Europe have gone from supporting China’s reform by opening up their markets and technology, to a total distrust of the CCP which led to the tightening of their China policies. When the CCP has been forced back into its internal circulation model, it is still unblushingly playing the Shenzhen card while trampling on Hong Kong. It is a real shame that the hostility between the civil society of China and the U.S. has long surpassed that of 40 years ago. Some U.S. marines have even uploaded clips on the Internet threatening to shoot the Chinese. It is even more shameful that Chinese scholars and college students also do not believe in China’s political propaganda of being a strong country, and even proposed to kill the Chinese as a threat or countermeasure against the U.S.

Since the onset of the Sino-U.S. trade war in 2018, public opinion at home and abroad has been lamenting that “40 years of hard work down the drain, returning overnight to the pre-opening”. However, the CCP officials and mouthpieces continue to sing the praises of the epic trade war, and promote wolf-warrior diplomacy. They have proceeded to suppress Hong Kong’s anti-ELAB (extradition bill amendment) movement, and sought the world’s besiegement that stemmed from the spread of the Wuhan virus. Today, we have landed in a place where both the China-haters and U.S. haters are threatening to kill the Chinese, fully exemplifying the internal and external difficulties plaguing the CCP.

On Twitter, short clips and images threatening to kill the Chinese have been successively uploaded. The clip was uploaded by U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jarrett Morford, who used racial slurs against Chinese citizens while referencing the caliber of bullet used in standard rifles issued to Marines, claiming that he would shoot and kill any Chinese people he encounters during his deployment. The image, on the other hand, came from an open letter from Shi Ke, a student at the Guangxi Arts Institute, titled “Open letter to the country and society: I am willing to kill the poor, including my own parents”, and suggested that the government let college students join the army and use one month to “eradicate all 600 million low-income trash” in order to save innumerous capital and resources to fight the U.S.

This obviously resulted from the intensification of hostility between China and the U.S. The problem lies not only in what the soldiers and students think and say, but also the official response from the government. A spokesperson of the U.S. Marine Corps has confirmed Morford’s identity and that appropriate action has been taken. “There is no place for racism in the Marine Corps,” he had emphasized. However, Chinese officials, including Guangxi Arts Institute, have neither verified the identity of Shi Ke, who has published his phone number and QQ account name, nor responded to his remarks. Public opinion at home and abroad has criticized and blamed the CCP’s brainwashing education and wolf-warrior diplomacy for producing these “patriotic” fanatics, and others have questioned the authenticity of Shi Ke’s identity or perhaps the intention of the piece as a cynicism. Yet the silence from the officials will undoubtedly encourage this kind of show of loyalty to the party through hysterical words and behaviors.

Another “patriot” in the likes of Shi Ke was Zhao Shengye, one of the founders of the Chinese radical cyber nationalist organization, China Honker, and former distinguished professor at Shenyang Institute of Technology. He published on his Weibo in both Chinese and English last month warning the U.S. not to contend with China or intervene in the “War of Liberation of Taiwan,” otherwise the consequence will be “a destruction of all mankind”. He proposed that China simultaneously detonate thousands of nuclear bombs in the Pacific Ocean, the Himalayas, or the depths of the Sichuan Basin, such that the secondary impact would indirectly destroy the U.S. Zhao Shengye’s theory of world destruction has not been condemned by the officials or state mouthpieces, and Shenyang Institute of Technology only responded that Zhao has already left his position and is not a current professor.

These bizarre proposals to kill Chinese people as part of the resistance against the U.S. are in line with the remarks in prior years from the People’s Liberation Army generals who were ready to sacrifice all cities east of Xi’an in a nuclear war with the U.S. The government has time and again allowed for these self-harming remarks to be spread without any attempt of condemning them. It shows that the plan to sacrifice the people for the gains of the nation cannot be ruled out as part of the strategy and plan of the CCP, and that the state propaganda of a rich and strong China has perhaps not truly penetrated into the hearts of the people. As such, even scholars and students have determined that China has no way of competing head-on with the U.S., and CCP’s 40 years of opening and reform to establish its image of greatness, openness, and integrity is on the verge of collapse.

However, as the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen S.E.Z. is being commemorated, we see only how the CCP attempts to elevate Shenzhen’s position by integrating Hong Kong into the Greater Bay Area, but not the launching of political reforms by the CCP to integrate the country into the civilized world. More importantly, we cannot see how the CCP can avoid the slapstick and tragedy of the simultaneous desire for U.S.-haters and China-haters to kill the Chinese.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play