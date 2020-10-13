National Day address: respond to changes with discipline | Huang Chieh-cheng

The Republic of China celebrated its 109th National Day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countdown of the U.S. presidential election and interference from the People’s Liberation Army. President Tsai Ing-wen has once again demonstrated her cautious and precise character in her national day address focused on rules.

President Tsai stressed that Taiwan has not forgotten its official name. Its development plan is heading in the right direction but facing steep challenges; it is determined to defend itself but willing to make peace. Taiwan is facing increasingly tightening restrictions both internationally and cross-strait due to the tense situation, and must be vigilant to make sure the situation does not turn critical.

As a continuation of her May 20 inauguration speech, President Tsai made special acknowledgment to all medical staff and Taiwan people for their hard work on fighting the pandemic, which made Taiwan being relatively stable compared to other countries. Tsai made use of all the national day activities, from the singing of the national anthem to the arrangement of the parade, to promote to the outside world Taiwan’s exemplary fight against the pandemic; but she also reminded everyone that it is not over. The challenges ahead are still tough with so many variables and situations that are hard to predict and grasp.

In the spring edition of “Foreign Affairs” magazine, presidential candidate from the Democrats Joe Biden published an article on the most critical diplomatic policy proposition at the presidential election, and pointed out “economic security is national security,” which is the core challenge not only for the U.S., but also countries around the world after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan of course also has to deal with the reverse trend of globalization. The shortening, breaking and rebuilding of the supply chain; the economic nationalism of countries turning their focus onto their “national team”; a highly restricted flow of manpower due to quarantine and the huge deficit countries are facing due to the pandemic. Without getting the free trade agreement, Taiwan is facing many difficulties and risks with limited resources and tactics.

Whether it is the persistence of the founding philosophy of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), or the lack of a different option than picking a side within the U.S.-China hostility, President Tsai has pointed to the direction of breaking away from mainland China in different aspects like economic and trade development, national defense military building and international participation.

Taiwan is intending to minimize its link with China in terms of rebuilding the economic and trade supply chain, market segmentation, relocation of production base and investment and cooperation. With regards to national defense, Taiwan should use strength to safeguard peace; but we all know just by the national defensive combat capabilities is not sufficient to lower the risk of war in the Taiwan Strait. “We will play an active role in establishing new regional and international orders. We will forge alliances based on shared values and friendly ties throughout the international community, and continue to enhance partnerships with like-minded and friendly nations” seems to contain a very strong flavor of “aligning with the U.S.”

There are two possible meanings when one quotes another person’s words during a speech: either it is to express high praises, or it is to keep the person accountable. Xi Jinping said lately at the UN General Assembly that “China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence,” a policy announcement made by all the past and present CCP leaders but the international society is still unconvinced. Why President Tsai chose to quote that, people can decide for themselves.

Perhaps influenced by what Yu Shyi-kun, the president of the Legislative Yuan, said on the National Day celebration, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council did not take President Tsai’s speech out of context to examine it separately, but used its usual confrontational logic and published a standard set of negative response same day in the afternoon; furthermore, it sent military aircraft twice to enter our air defense identification zone the day after President Tsai’s National Day address, and deliberately showed targeted televised clips to play mind games with the island. China’s action highlighted the fact that it is very difficult to accept possible goodwill from one side when there is no mutual trust in the Strait. More time in exchange for flexibility is also out of the question.

The National Day address this year has incorporated “secret numeric codes.” Before “National Day” and “National military” there was the “Republic of China.”, year “109” is the first secret code that pacifies some. By saying everything Taiwan has experienced over the past “71” years to encourage Taiwanese to stay together and continue going forward, is another secret code used to undermine the 1911 Revolution and the segmentation of the Kuomintang history, which calms the emotion of another group of people.

Taiwan is socially diverse and politically polarized. These two secret codes have provided interpretation room for everyone; so what did she mean by “20” years from now, when Taiwanese look back on 2020? Perhaps that is the third secret code waiting to be explored further.

Tsai ended her speech with “escape from one’s shackles, with one’s own determination to choose one’s own future,” perhaps a yearning shared by the Asia-Pacific neighbors who are pressured into taking sides in the U.S.-China hegemony fight.

A National Day address that has covered all ground, well-disciplined, down-to-earth and well balanced, we can see President Tsai is fully aware of Taiwan’s top priority during this time of great uncertainties and limitations, and that is maintaining the country’s stability.

(Alexander Huang Chieh-cheng, Chairman of Council on Strategic & Wargaming Studies and Associate Professor of Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies in Tamkang University, Taiwan.)

