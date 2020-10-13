CCP’s nightmare: political upheaval in Kyrgyzstan｜ Lau Sai Leung

Last week, outbreaks of large-scale protests that lasted for consecutive days in the Kyrgyz Republic(KP), a Central Asian country, resulted in both Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Supreme Council Chairman Dastan Jumabekov stepping down. While Sadyr Japarov, a leader of the opposition faction discharged from prison, took up the post of Prime Minister, the Central Election Commission declared the election results in early October nullified and that the date of the new election would be decided within two weeks. The days of waiting for the opposition faction coming to power are numbered. Analysts prognosticate that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a stage-front deputy of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the “big boss” of the Republic of Kazakhstan, would be the next to be engaged in another political upheaval in the second wave of “coloured revolution” around the corner.

The KP is of unique strategic value to Chinese Communist Party(CCP)'s One Belt One Road initiative. In terms of geopolitics, the country is the bridgehead of the scheme with Xinjiang on its east side, Kazakhstan in the north and Tajikistan in the southwest. Ten years ago, the CCP started making a large investment in the local mining industry, infrastructure and agriculture. Tantalized by the low interest rates, the CCP bought in nearly half of KP government bonds. In 2018, USD17 billion of the country’s USD38 billion foreign debt was owed to the CCP. That is CCP’s typical maneuvering – domestication, entrapment and slaughter - boosting a country’s economy with investment first, then entrapping it in indebtedness, and bringing up harsh conditions in the end.

The problem is that not only are those former republics of the Soviet Union, which have a democratic system in name only, corrupt, but they also subsist on unstable political order caused by an uneven distribution of interests and benefits, contributed by the CCP, among elite groups. By comparison with that in Africa where the CCP have quite a number of One Belt One Road allies, the geopolitics in Central Asia is way more complicated. Notwithstanding the KP being economically pro-CCP, the U.S. has set up a military base there for the war on terrorism, let alone Russia having clout in the country. Since early 2019, there have been numerous protests in the KP levelled at China. The then president threatened the demonstration organizers with penalty, accusing them of “damaging the relationship between the country and China”. Those protests targeted at the economic invasion of the CCP were partly engineered by the opposition faction and nationalist groups, and partly instigated by unprompted masses. The ruin of the local environment by CCP’s national enterprises that have been mining everywhere for gold was especially culpable because it stirred up conflicts where herdsmen ringed the mines, which were widely and swiftly circulated on social media.

Insecure investment in One Belt One Road

The regime toppled last week was propped up by Putin, and the opposition faction having come to power is not a pro-democracy camp, nor is it a pro-U.S. force, but an interest group pertaining to the former president, which is surely bribable. Be that as it may, it is a thorny task to deal with the geopolitical complexities in Central Asia, where there are infiltrations of Islamic extremists, wrestles among the U.S., Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as CCP’s shell-out diplomacy that results in severe internal strife among interest groups in various countries in the region for the huge amount of money. Opposition factions that very often leverage criminal cases concerning CCP’s investment to mobilize the masses will conduct debt restructuring and update investment agreements and contracts with support from the public opinion after rising to power. Mahathir, successor to Malaysian prime minister Najib, used to do that after rising to power. Among “domestication, entrapment and slaughter” , domestication and slaughter are not difficult for they only involve shelling out and threatening, but entrapping a country in Central Asia is not an easy job. Since there is another super power Russia behind on top of U.S. petroleum groups and military base and pan-nationalism of Celestial Turks, the Central Asian countries, despite being ruled by a dictatorship, will only strive for balance in diplomacy instead of being lopsidedly pro-China, or else one is bound to fall down.

Central Asian politics is getting turbulent – escalating military confrontations in Azerbaijan and Armenia, the opposition faction rising to power in a coup in the KP, Kazakhstan being politically unstable. It appears that the investment from the One Belt One Road initiative is doomed, except that the insanely overbudget white elephant projects in Hong Kong can still feed the CCP’s national enterprises.

(Lau Sai Leung is a political commentator based in Hong Kong and a former full-time member of the HKSAR Central Policy Unit.)

