US-China-Taiwan relations in Taiwan Strait: Will the policy of strategic ambiguity be maintained? | Lai I-Chung

As new waves of Wuhan Virus emerge, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s military intrusion into Taiwan also intensifies. Compared with only two incidents in the past three years, there have been 49 instances of CCP’s aircraft crossing the median line of Taiwan Strait this year and it’s only October. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China publicly denied the existence of the median line. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that went into Taiwanese air space ordered the Taiwan air force not to interfere with their routine practices, while the proposition to take Taiwan by force was stirred up among Chinese state-run media and thinktank scholars. In regard to this tensed up situation, the question of whether the U.S. will maintain its posture of strategic ambiguity over Taiwan has become a recent hot topic among policymakers.

Similar debates have happened before. During the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1996 and the Hainan Island incident in 2001, there were heated discussions on whether the U.S. should keep strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan. Note that the above debates only focus on military security, independent of other diplomatic affairs, with an aim to achieve a constructive discussion.

From the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States of America and the Republic of China (ROC) in 1954 until 1979 when the U.S. and China (PRC) officially began their diplomatic relations, there was no ambiguity over Taiwan. “Strategic ambiguity” begins in the first term of the Clinton administration. Between 1995 to 1996, Nye, then-Assistant Secretary of Defense, in answering PLA’s question on whether the U.S. would intervene in a cross-strait conflict, he replied with “it depends on circumstances”. Since then, strategic ambiguity has become the official policy on whether the U.S. government would lend a helping hand to Taiwan.

Although strategic ambiguity was the standard during the Clinton administration, it was not well received among the Blue Team in Republicans and triggered rounds of debates. Critics worried that this would encourage more military activities from China, in order to test the water. They used the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1996 as an example to prove their point, stating that the U.S. should set a clear boundary to deter China from trying. On the other hand, supporters of strategic ambiguity (or opponent of strategic clarity), citing the alliance theory in international relations, were of the view that any clear promises to Taiwan would result in alliance entrapment, encouraging bold moves from Taiwan, or even the self-declaration of independence, since the Taiwanese might think that no matter what they do, due to Taiwan’s strategic position, the U.S. must come to their defense.

This concern has become a major accusation from Washington against Taiwan after then-President Lee Teng-Hui announced the “special state-to-state relationship” between PRC and ROC. Pro-Clinton thinktank openly called President Lee a “troublemaker” and was convinced that the Democratic Progressive Party, who had a clause in its constitution on independence for Taiwan, was the root cause of the Taiwan Strait issue. During Chen Shui-bian’s time as president of ROC, Taiwan single-handedly called for a defensive referendum, which escalated the controversy to its peak; even the Republicans acknowledged the cons of the strategic clarity. As a result, while in the late ’90s, force was balanced on both camps, “strategic ambiguity vs strategic clarity”, beginning from the later stage of Republican George Bush administration, Washington has completely tilted towards strategic ambiguity.

The reason why strategic ambiguity was generally accepted in the U.S. back then was because China was not seen as a threat. In September of 2005, then-Deputy Secretary of State Robert Zoellick addressed China as a “responsible stakeholder”. In 2006, Goldman Sachs CEO Henry Paulson became the Secretary of Treasury and initiated the China-U.S. Strategic Economic Dialogue, which was later expanded by Barack Obama into “the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue”. China plays an important role in the discussion of various topics that the U.S. government is concerned with, North Korea and Iran nuclear weapons, climate change, etc. Taiwan became an issue that has to be carefully managed in U.S.-China relations.

At the same time, then-Taiwan President Ma Ying-Jeou has adopted an appeasement policy towards China, which helps with easing cross-strait relations. Some politicians in the U.S. suggested that Washington should take this opportunity to let go of Taiwan, which gave rise to propositions on Taiwan’s abandonment. Ironically, in the past the U.S. was worried that Taiwan would create tensions across the strait dragging the U.S. into war; therefore, strategic clarity was not an option. And yet the situation has later developed into an improvement of cross-strait relations and the emergence of the One-China principle, which led to some Americans advocating the strategic clarity on giving up Taiwan, not defending it.

The U.S.'s unwillingness to adopt strategic clarity is firstly due to hopes of working with China, but it is also due to the scrutiny of whether Taiwan would act recklessly thinking that they are backed by the U.S. Nonetheless, as democracy is widely celebrated in Taiwan, the question becomes whether Taiwan’s democracy is compatible with One-China principle. Some even say compliance with the One-China principle is responsible democracy, while challenging the principle equates irresponsible populism, fundamentally accusing the legitimacy of Taiwan’s democracy. As a result, “strategic ambiguity” is gradually associated with “no independence, no war, double deterrence” policy. At times, it even evolves into “One-China, no war, double deterrence”. This development was later emphasized by some Chinese scholars, that if Taiwan does not comply with the One-China principle, or if U.S. policies over Taiwan deviate from the One-China principle, China will not be obliged to the peaceful reunification policies, regardless of whether Taiwan declares independence or not.

Nowadays, competition between the U.S. and China is clear; a lot of people agree that it is time to abandon the strategic ambiguity policy. In fact, problem arising from strategic ambiguity does not only bring instability to the U.S-China-Taiwan relations (how to keep the status quo when the stand is ambiguous?), it also brings uncertainty to Asia-Pacific Alliances. Taiwan strait crisis does not only concern the U.S., China, and Taiwan; Japan and Australia are also involved. Recently, military strategists from Australia and Japan are on high alert on events happening across the Taiwan Strait, in order to gauge the impact on their own countries and to gain a better understanding of their role in it. Nevertheless, if the U.S. decides that whether it will respond or not will depend on circumstances, and not based on the circumstances then decide the response accordingly, it would be a strategic nightmare to its alliances.

The U.S. National Security Advisor O’Brien’s recent comments seem to be leaning towards an ambiguous response, rather than an ambiguous approach to “whether to respond or not”. The stand is clear, solutions maybe not. At least it is helpful in tackling the issue.

Some suggest that since there is no way to ensure the next leader of Taiwan will follow President Tsai Ing-Wen’s path, strategic ambiguity should be maintained. This does not only disrespect the democracy system of Taiwan but also abandons the usual practice of internalizing similar thinking into Taiwanese government policies. Japan did not give up on the U.S.-Japan Alliance according to personal preferences of its presidents; America did not use Islamization as an excuse to expel Turkey from NATO. China has become a problem, while Taiwan is one of the solutions to the problem. Maintaining strategic ambiguity will only punish Taiwan, the ally, and encourage China’s bullying.

(Lai I-Chung, Taiwan Thinktank Executive Committee)

---------------------------------

