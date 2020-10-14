Customs demolishes Hong Kong’s free port reputation | Yeung Wai Hong

The Hong Kong Customs launched a special operation codenamed “Melter” six times last month, arresting six truck drivers and seized 71 kg of smuggled gold with an estimated market value of HKD 35 million (USD 4.5 million). The case revealed that gold was smuggled across the border from the mainland by trucks, not exported like frozen meat, lobster and bird’s nest, etc. Officials explained that the price of gold in Hong Kong is higher than in the mainland, and the gold was smuggled in to take advantage of the arbitrage. This so-called explanation does not help solve the mystery.

As we all know, the gold consumer markets in China and India are the best in the world. Since the liberalization of the Individual Visit Scheme, milk powder, over-the-counter drugs, cosmetics, designer handbags and watches, and gold jewelry have been the earmarks of Dama’s (defined as a group of rich middle-aged women) shopping list in Hong Kong. As a result, gold shops on Nathan Road have been opening one after another, and even Shanghai’s oldest shops have come to Hong Kong for a piece of the action. It is reasonable to buy Hong Kong gold jewelry to bring back to the mainland but there is something peculiar about the smuggling of kilograms and kilograms of gold into Hong Kong. This is not unique to the month of September but a long-term “ongoing operation.” What is the rationale behind this?

In India, the purchase and sale of gold are subject to customs duties and consumption taxes, and it is not news that gold is smuggled into the country every day to avoid these taxes. Similarly, Japan’s 8% consumption tax has created an opportunity for the Yamaguchi-gumi to smuggle gold into the country from Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and even Dubai by a syndicate. It is not unheard of for Hong Kong parallel traders to be caught and arrested for smuggling gold. Hong Kong is a free port. The import of gold is not subject to customs duties like in India, nor is gold trading subject to sales tax like in Japan, so why surreptitiously smuggle gold into Hong Kong? The smuggling of gold into Hong Kong is not at the expense of treasury revenue like it is in India or Japan. Was it necessary for the so-called anti-smuggling operations of Customs? In fact, the offense for which the drivers involved were arrested was not a crime of smuggling but only underreporting the gold found on the manifest.

President Xi has clearly instructed, “The governance of a country should be based on simple customs procedures, improved infrastructures, convenience for business transactions and preferential agricultural policies.” It is the responsibility of those in power to facilitate business and smooth economic operations, rather than stifling development with bureaucratic red tape. In that case, instead of blatantly showing the results of their anti-smuggling operations, should Customs self-examine whether the customs declaration procedures are so time-consuming that truck drivers are breaking the law for the sake of convenience? Even if it is to fight against smuggling activities, that is a matter for the mainland customs authorities under the “one country, two systems” principle. What does it have to do with Hong Kong?

Having said that, the smuggling of gold into Hong Kong by mainlanders, needless to say, cannot be a legitimate export. According to the “Notice on Severely Combating the Criminal Activities of Gold Smuggling” issued by the mainland in 1987, any serious offense of gold smuggling or dealing in more than half a kilogram of gold can be sentenced to five years in prison plus a fine. Individuals carrying more than 15.6 grams of gold for export are required to declare it, otherwise they will be regarded as smuggling. The penalty is not light at all. Who would dare to smuggle gold for export kilogram by kilogram and break the law unless there is a huge profit to be made?

Gold is an international commodity, traded around the world, and the price is open and transparent. The price of gold in Hong Kong has always followed the international level. If there is a huge profit from smuggling gold from the mainland to Hong Kong, it is certainly not, as Customs suggest, due to an exceptionally high price for Hong Kong gold but something else. Furthermore, smuggling is not an occasional occurrence but a long-running business operation. It is clear that the reasons for smuggling are deeply rooted in the institutional structure of the mainland, rather than from temporary market fluctuations.

The paradox is that the mainland’s institutional structure should be conducive to the domestic sale of gold rather than its smuggling for export. Like India, the mainland has a value-added tax on commodities, therefore, contrary to what the Customs official says, its price of gold has always been higher than that of Hong Kong. For this reason, dama flock to Hong Kong to buy gold. In addition, everyone knows the fineness of Hong Kong gold is remarkably high, reaching 99.99% purity, which is beyond the reach of mainland gold. For mainland consumers, Hong Kong gold is relatively cheap and safe. In that case, how is taking the high risk to smuggle gold into Hong Kong a lucrative business?

The reason may be revealed by a super gold smuggling case in Fuzhou in May this year, which involved three tonnes of gold worth 820 million yuan (USD 120.8 million). It was reported that the smuggling ring purchased gold from Shandong, Zhejiang and other places to manufacture components of audio decoders in Fuzhou then exported them to Hong Kong. The gold exported to Hong Kong in such a manner was entitled to a 13% export tax rebate. Upon arrival in Hong Kong, the gold parts are dismantled, refined and cast into gold bars, while the decoders are sold back to the mainland for recycling. Naturally, the gold was not bought from ordinary people, but from illegal gold mines. Why choose Hong Kong to disperse the goods?

It is obviously to rely on Hong Kong’s high-purity gold casting technology. Reuters reported last year that JP Morgan had found more than USD 50 million worth of extremely pure counterfeit Swiss gold bars in its vaults over the past few years. People in the know say that is just the tip of the iceberg as there must be many counterfeit goods in other vaults. Although they are counterfeits, they are of high purity so there is no loss to the buyer, hence no trouble was stirred. The Swiss brand was only used as it helped to conveniently disperse the goods.

In the past 40 years, factories have moved to the mainland, and Hong Kong’s manufacturing industry has long been depleted. However, as evident from the frequent smuggling activities, the high-purity gold foundry industry - and the free port status - is not only the last remaining manufacturing business but also Hong Kong’s edge in the world gold market. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau vowed to defend the Made in Hong Kong label. The Customs under his jurisdiction frequently crackdown on smuggling, not only tearing down the free port label, but also stifling Hong Kong’s world-famous gold products. Do they really know what they are doing?

