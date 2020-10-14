Policy address from Beijing’s puppet｜Kay Lam

Carrie Lam announced all of a sudden two days ago that the Policy Address originally scheduled for Oct 14 is postponed to the end of November. She professed that if Hong Kong wants to get out of the woods and revitalized after the COVID-19 crisis, it needs support from the “Central Government”, so she is going to take part in coordinating meetings of ministerial level at the end of this month. Such a proactive abandonment of “two systems” in exchange for policy decision from Beijing definitely begs the question from all walks of life of whether Hong Kong has voluntarily given up even the most superficial “two systems”.

Lam denied it stoutly for sure, proclaiming that exchanging views with Beijing does not imply the entire Policy Address to be approved by the “Central Government” before promulgation. Nonetheless, Hong Kong people should remember clearly that “to put on file at the National People’s Congress(NPC)” in Annex II to the Basic Law in black and white, which is about the universal suffrage for the Legislative Council not subject to approval of Beijing and was promised time and again in the 1990s by the then Head of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, Lu Ping, was misrepresented as “to put on file means the NPC can choose not to put on file” in the NPC’s interpretation on the Basic Law on April 26, 2004. From then on, everything has been in need of approval of Beijing in a different form if necessary.

By the same token, today Lam turns Hong Kong internal affairs into “exchange of views” under “two systems”, tomorrow “exchange of views” will be turned into “the Central Government can choose not to exchange views”, so decisions will need approval of Beijing. Everyone should be familiar with such Chinese logic. Does the government not lecture citizens very often about the importance of getting to know more about the Basic Law and the “country”? With this vivid example, does Lam bully us for being “not familiar with the national conditions”?

With 39 countries raising concerns last week at a meeting held by the United Nations about Hong Kong’s autonomy, human rights, freedom and judiciary independence, the outside world has been anticipating that China and Hong Kong will make every cosmetic move to show the existence of “two systems” in Hong Kong. However, when Hong Kong hogged the limelight, Lam called a halt to the Policy Address, which would definitely bring about different interpretations and associations from all circles. Party media is leaking information everywhere about granting the Hong Kong people residing on the mainland the right to register as an elector by circumventing the ordinance “usually residing in Hong Kong” and to vote in Hong Kong. But under the Wuhan pneumonia crisis and current international situation, does the so-called Hong Kong merging into the development of the Great Bay Area not press various countries to withdraw investments from Hong Kong and further impose sanctions on the city? Does the Policy Address, stopped suddenly and unusually rescheduled for the end of November, have to wait for the result of the U.S. presidential election before being decided?

Policies of communist China and HK are self-contradictory

What the Chinese Communist Party and the communist Hong Kong have been doing recently are bewildering, and their policies are self-contradictory. While Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau and the representatives of the commercial sector have been preaching to the world that Hong Kong remains a separate customs territory in a bid to preserve the brand “Made in Hong Kong”, Executive Council member Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee slapped the SAR government across its face in her article titled "Hong Kong is China, like it or not " published by the New York Times on October 1. What is wrong with turning “Made in Hong Kong” into “Made in China”, inasmuch as Hong Kong is China? Is it convincing to insist Hong Kong is China on the one hand and deny Hong Kong merchandise is made in China on the other?

The U.S. used to take Hong Kong as a city where human rights and rule of law prevail and that is part of the free world, hence conferring on Hong Kong treatments different from that for mainland China. Now that the end of Sino-U.S. trade war is not in sight and sanctions are imposed on China’s investments overseas that are deemed potential threats to security, the HKSAR has been declaring on end its assimilation into China instead of accentuating its uniqueness, which forces the world to give equal treatments to corporations from both Hong Kong and China. This is tantamount to the Chief Executive biting the hand that feeds you. When sanctions are imposed on Hong Kong, who should you put the blame on?

Brushing politics aside, before mass production of a vaccine against the virus being available and when Wuhan pneumonia still posing a threat, any cross-border collaborations will be crushed by sudden border shutdown at any moment, which will possibly be requested by local governments in Guangdong province. At present, not only does pushing Hong Kong for merging into the Great Bay area let foreign investors down, but also it is absolutely impracticable.

(Kay Lam, commentator)

