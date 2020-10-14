Advanced economies’ negative views of China soared｜Emily Lau

Views of China have grown more negative across many advanced economies, and unfavorable opinion has soared over the past year, according to a survey of 14 countries by Pew Research Center released on October 6. Pew is a U.S.-based nonpartisan fact tank that informs the public about issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world.

Of the 14 nations surveyed, more than 80% of the respondents from Japan, Sweden and Australia have negative views of China. Seventy percent or more of respondents from South Korea, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, The Netherlands, Germany and France have negative views of China. In Spain and Italy, more than 60% have negative views of China.

Across the 14 nations surveyed, a median of 61% said China has done a bad job dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Only the U.S. received a more negative evaluation, with a median of 84% saying it has handled the outbreak poorly.

As for Chinese President Xi Jinping, 78% of the respondents have not too much or no confidence in him to do the right thing regarding world affairs. As for U.S. President Donald Trump, 89% said they have no confidence in him.

Such negative opinion among advanced economies should be a matter of concern to the Chinese government, because they are China’s major business and trading partners. They are also places where many Chinese people send their families to live and study and invest their fortunes.

On the day Pew Research Center published its survey on China, 39 countries voiced concern at the United Nations about human rights violations in China, particularly in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The persecution of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet and the rapid deterioration of freedoms and the rule of law in Hong Kong were highlighted by Germany’s UN ambassador, Christoph Heusgen. His statement was supported by 38 countries, including members of the European Union, USA, UK, Japan, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Mr Heusgen said widespread surveillance continues to target Uygurs and other minorities and more reports are emerging of forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilization. He called on the world to accept Uygur Muslims as refugees.

Mr Heusgen also expressed deep concerns over the national security law (NSL) which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong on June 30, saying it allows Hong Kong people to be sent to Mainland China for trial. He said the NSL does not conform with the Hong Kong’s legal obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the rights guaranteed by the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, including freedom of expression, press freedom and freedom of assembly.

China’s ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, countered by saying 70 countries supported Beijing’s position and rejected interference in China’s internal affairs. He said what the Chinese government did in Xinjiang and Hong Kong were necessary for protecting the rule of law, national safety and the interest of the people.

Zhang accused the U.S., Germany and the UK of abusing the UN platform to politicize human rights questions and provoke political confrontation. He lambasted these countries for having double standards and being selectively blind to their own short comings. Zhang’s outburst was typical wolf warrior diplomacy - arrogant, uncompromising, rude and disdainful. Such confrontational attitude has created more and more detractors for China.

When Mr Heusgen addressed the UN, he echoed concerns raised by seven UN human rights Special Rapporteurs in a letter to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on September 1. The human rights experts said measures adopted in the NSL did not conform with Hong Kong’s legal obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the ICCPR.

The seven Special Rapporteurs said the NSL lacks precision in key respects, infringes on certain fundamental rights and may not meet the required threshold of necessity, proportionality wand non-discrimination under international law. They urged Lam to review and reconsider the NSL to ensure compliance with international human rights obligations.

The Hong Kong government turned a deaf ear to the concerns of the Special Rapporteurs. Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council virtual meeting on September 15, the Chief Secretary for Administration, Matthew Cheung, said the NSL was enacted to address increasing threat to national security posed by escalating violence by rioters last year. He said the NSL has been effective in restoring stability and seeks to preserve Hong Kong’s core values, including rights and freedoms, the rule of law and judicial independence.

Cheung’s remarks infuriated many Hong Kong people, who said the NSL has turned Hong Kong up-side-down, taking away our core values, intimidating many people into silence and forcing many people, particularly young families, to flee from the city. There were also signs that professional people who dare to oppose the authorities would be persecuted.

Medical and health staff in public hospitals who took part in strikes earlier this year to press the administration to close the boundaries with Mainland China in order to fight the pandemic could face punishment, including dismissal. A primary school teacher was banned from teaching for life because he was accused of spreading separatism in class. More teachers could face deregistration.

Some judges have been attacked by pro-communist politicians and news media for being biased. These people want to form a committee to monitor the performance of judges and another committee to deal with sentencing. Many cases of attacks on the professionals may end up in court for adjudication. If the independence of the judiciary is undermined, that would be the end of the people’s freedoms and personal safety.

As the Joint Declaration which guarantees Hong Kong’s free lifestyle continues to unravel, the road ahead is difficult and treacherous. While many people will leave the city, others refuse to be intimidated into silence and will carry on the struggle. I hope the international community will continue to speak out for Hong Kong, which is seen as a symbol of China’s determination to confront the free world.

