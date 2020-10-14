The first Work Report of the Hong Kong Municipal Government｜Lam Hoi

Carrie Lam’s new policy address was supposed to take place on Wednesday. It’s not as if people have any expectation of it, given that the protest movement over the past more than a year and the coronavirus pandemic over the past months have shattered any confidence people have in Lam’s government. Few bother to talk about the address anyway. Can an annual address that nobody cares about bring any surprise? Well, under Lam’s leadership, there is always a lower point that the government can hit just when you think it cannot go lower. Few expected a policy address of which the release day had been set could be postponed so easily two days before, and the reason has to do with “a certain man”. Today, we have a government that cannot even unveil its own policy document as scheduled.

A system subordinated to the chief executive who is subordinated to Beijing

At a press briefing two days ago, Lam announced the delay, saying she previously proposed to Beijing a range of policies that need the mainland’s support, and that she had just been told to go to Beijing later this month to discuss the policies. She therefore decided to postpone the policy address, so that any policies supported by Beijing could be incorporated in the address to make it “richer”. This explanation is not only absurd and preposterous but also contains a devil in the detail.

A policy address is the government’s policy blueprint for the coming year, covering all political, economic, livelihood and social policies. It takes civil servants from different bureaus months to plan the address and also months to consult the public. It is not a document created by the chief executive behind closed doors. The announcement on the postponement came only two days before the address, when civil servants who had been busy for months with it were all ready for its release. But at the 11th hour, the release date was postponed because the chief executive changed her mind. In effect, Lam’s will is overriding the system. This is another proof of the administrative decadence of the government and the destruction of Hong Kong’s systems.

One may wonder what sort of policies are worth waiting for a whole month, but this is not the key issue. What matters is why these apparently unconfirmed policies should be included in the new policy address. Although a policy address is the government’s policy blueprint, not everything in it has to be implemented rigidly. What is written in the address may not be put into practice as it may be opposed, amended or withdrawn during debates at the Legislative Council, whereas things not mentioned in the address may make it into the government’s policy agenda due to changing or unexpected circumstances. In other words, it is not that a policy cannot be adopted just because it is not mentioned in a policy address. This being the case, why can’t Lam, who advocates “pushing one mature policy after another”, release the new policy address as scheduled and tell people about the mainland’s actual policies for Hong Kong later? Even if she got caught off guard by the unexpected news of the southern tour of “a certain man” and she must go to Shenzhen to see him and grab a slice of the limelight, the address can be postponed to Thursday or by just a week. Why wait until the end of next month?

Lam’s explanation sheds some light on the answers to these questions. She claimed that Beijing’s policies would “enrich” the policy address. If its policies are merely going to be a side dish, there should have been no need to wait for them. The fact that she has to wait for them to be confirmed means they are weighty stuff. Perhaps the policies will not only “enrich” the address, but may actually drive its content. Lam said the Hong Kong economy’s recovery requires the support of the central government and that the economy needs to be integrated more effectively in China’s national development, in particular the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. It looks like the Hong Kong SAR’s further integration in the mainland will be the main theme of the policy address, and therefore Lam has to wait for Beijing’s instructions.

Beijing is the one to drive the SAR’s integration into the Greater Bay Area. When Lam comes back to Hong Kong from Shenzhen with the “fruits” from Beijing, Hong Kong’s civil servants can only execute what they are told to do without voicing opposition. Will Beijing’s policies, for which Hong Kong people have not been consulted and are not devised based on deliberations within the Hong Kong government, address Hong Kongers' needs? The answer is obvious. Eventually, the chief executive will override Hong Kong’s systems so that these policies will be implemented. Nevertheless, although Lam overrides the civil servants and the city’s systems, in the face of Beijing’s senior officials, she does not have much autonomy herself as the chief executive. The policies she has “proposed” to Beijing, as with the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance she “proposed” in 2019, have actually been forced upon her. After all that has happened over the past year, we can see that Hong Kong’s civil servants and systems are subordinated to the chief executive, while the chief executive is subordinated to Beijing officials. With top officials at every level overriding the systems, and with the Chinese Communist Party overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong, the new policy address is going to be one blatantly written by Beijing. Let’s just call it the first “Work Report of the Hong Kong Municipal Government”.

