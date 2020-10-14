Striking teacher off illegitimate and not compliant with procedural justice｜Benny Tai Yiu-Ting

A teacher who prepared teaching materials and worksheets for a lesson in freedom of speech was accused by the Permanent Secretary for Education of “serious professional misconduct”, hence de-registered. In terms of the principle of judicial review, most probably the decision is illegitimate and does not comply with procedural justice.

The ground for the decision made by the Education Bureau is that the teacher did not only mention Hong Kong independence in class, but also spread the messages of Hong Kong independence in a planned way, which is deemed seriously propagating Hong Kong independence and so a severe breach of professional conduct. Any executive decision should be founded on substantial facts or else it is illegitimate. To this end, the crucial question is: Based on what facts did the Permanent Secretary infer that the teacher propagated Hong Kong independence in a planned way?

Indicting a teacher for propagating Hong Kong independence is a grave accusation. In accordance with the criterion made by the Court of Final Appeal in A Solicitor v. The Law Society of Hong Kong（FACV No. 24 of 2007）, for disciplinary hearings, the more serious an accusation, the lower the possibility of someone performing such behavior, thereupon any evidence on which an inference is grounded should be unequivocal.

When a teacher compiles a lesson plan, of course he/she does it in a planned way. Yet, is there any proof that the lesson plan compiled by the accused teacher is to propagate Hong Kong independence? Now the officials from the Education Bureau simply asserted that he had planned to use 50mins to discuss the Hong Kong National Party(HKNP). According to the lesson plan, the HKNP is brought up after introducing the Societies Ordinance, then the political platform and purpose of the party is presented. The officials postulated that the teacher spending such a long time in discussing the party amounts to propagating the party’s political platform concerning Hong Kong independence. Their other evidence is that the teacher asked the students why Hong Kong independence had been proposed and also reserved 35mins in the conclusion part for continued discussion about the party, as well as touching on the issues of Tibetan independence, Xinjiang independence and Taiwan independence. The officials drew from the aforementioned the inference that Hong Kong independence is the theme of the whole lesson.

The evidence put forward is evidently not evident enough to prove that the teacher propagated Hong Kong independence in a planned way. The theme of the lesson plan is freedom of speech. When the teaching activities were being conducted, the National Security Law was not yet appliable to Hong Kong, and quite a lot of people were concerned whether the topic of Hong Kong independence could be discussed publicly in Hong Kong as well as whether freedom of speech in Hong Kong would be ruined consequently. At least ostensibly the teacher made use of the HKNP as an entry point to encourage the students to reflect upon limitation on freedom of speech.

The officials pointed out that the topic of Hong Kong independence is not suitable for primary students. Though admittedly teachers can make use of other topics to induce deliberation upon freedom of speech, the current challenge to freedom of speech is exactly the topic of Hong Kong independence. The teacher leveraged Hong Kong independence, an extraordinarily contentious topic, probably because he was keen on arousing students' learning interest with a topic close to the social reality. Thence, using Hong Kong independence as an entry point does not prove that he propagated Hong Kong independence in a planned way.

Education Bureau officials should be held accountable

The officials also indicated that according to the lesson plan, when the political platform of the HKNP is being played on video, teachers should ask the students to raise their hands if they agree with it. The officials consider that unacceptable to call on students to declare their political stands in class. However, students hinting at an answer to a question by raising their hands is not necessarily a declaration of political stands, but just standard practice for interactive learning, during which they can decide to raise their hands or change their minds afterward at their own discretion. Asking students to write on worksheets the gist of a video presentation is also common practice of topic learning. Since a seasoned teacher knows the majority of students will forget all the content shortly after they finish a worksheet, how could the teacher rely on a question in a worksheet to impose thoughts and ideas on students?

Despite imperfectness of the lesson plan, the penalty of deregistration inflicted on the teacher for the flaws in his work is not only way disproportionate, but also illegitimate.

Propagating Hong Kong independence is a grave accusation that is bound to have far-reaching ramifications for the teacher. The teacher’s character should also have been taken into consideration in their decision making process. Though it is possible for him to submit a written statement to the Education Bureau, he is not given an opportunity to explain face-to-face, which does not protect his right to procedure, hence not compliant with procedural justice.

By and large, in terms of the entire decision making process, the Education Bureau officials exercised executive power unprofessionally, deliberately belittling teachers' professional judgements and prioritizing political considerations over professional standard. Actually, the Education Bureau officials should be held accountable.

(Benny Tai Yiu-Ting is a Hong Kong legal scholar and democracy activist.)

