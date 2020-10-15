Collaborating with a villain｜Dr Jack Kwan Chi-pong

The Hong Kong government has stepped up its effort to instill Chinese-style loyalty among its workforce following calls for enacting Article 6 of the city’s national security law (NSL). That provision requires anyone assuming public office to declare upholding the Basic Law and to swear allegiance to the government, as a way to display an unmistakable badge of political correctness. To avoid any ambiguity, Zhang Xiaoming of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office asserted that the requirement is meant applicable to the entire body of 180,000 civil servants, instead of just a handful of political appointees as was the case previously. Accordingly, Civil Service Secretary Patrick Nip announced that all government workers hired on July 1 or later have to go through the loyalty-pledging formality and those who refuse to do so will be fired. Next in line to showcase their loyalty are probationary employees, department heads and permanent secretaries. Those on the payrolls of publicly-funded organizations, including educational institutions and health care facilities, are likely to follow suit at a later time as Nip believed that in principle such individuals should be required to take oaths as well.

Seemingly, the level of loyalty demanded by the government is far more than just rhetoric. According to Nip, civil servants are expected to wholeheartedly support any policy rolled out by the government. Under no circumstances should they be in confrontation with their “boss,” let alone participating in “anti-government” activities which would by itself be a punishable crime under the NSL anyway. Long gone are the days when public service was performed impartially by civil servants with no political inclination.

To make things more bizarre, Nip put forward a proposition earlier that the city’s civil servants need to assume a “dual identity” for serving both the Hong Kong and the Chinese governments. At a time when Beijing is tightening its grip over Hong Kong at multiple levels, Nip’s proposition is by no means his personal wishful thinking. Instead, it is a pretext handed down by the authoritarian regime to justify the course of any villainous deeds carried out by local civil servants.

One manifestation of such “dual identity” was seen in a cross-border joint operation involving the Government Flying Service (GFS), Hong Kong police and Chinese authorities to round up a group of twelve asylum-seeking Hong Kongers. On August 23, the group boarded a speedboat awaiting them in an obscure fishing village. Unbeknownst to them, a GFS aircraft had already been deployed hours ago to surveil their every move from above. As soon as the speedboat ventured into China’s territory where it was soon intercepted by China Coast Guard, a GFS helicopter and three other helicopters operated by CITIC Offshore Helicopter appeared in the nearby airspace, apparently monitoring the entire process of abduction. According to online sources, the Shenzhen-listed company has contractual relationships with China Maritime Safety Administration and China Coast Guard.

Flight log documents leaked from the GFS further reveal that the unusual operation was appropriately code-named as “P-OPS,” an abbreviation seemed to mean “police-operations.” As pointed out by the GFS on its website, Hong Kong police make frequent use of GFS' aircraft for “internal security” purposes, such as performing covert patrols against illegal immigrants and drug traffickers. During last year’s pro-democracy movement, GFS helicopters were seen hovering above assembly areas and allegedly sprinkling fluorescent powder onto protesters.

Seamless collaborations between the GFS and the police force shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, given the fact that both Disciplined Services are under the command of Security Chief John Lee, who also serves on the Committee for Safeguarding National Security. Article 14 of the NSL expressly makes the Committee’s work completely out of reach from the public and forbids judicial review from challenging any decisions made by it. With that provision in place, secretive operations like “P-OPS” are expected to be carried out more frequently in the near future by a squad of like-minded civil servants each having a “dual identity.”

In certain ways, the Hong Kong government at its current state bears striking resemblance to Vichy France, a pro-Nazi puppet regime headed by Philippe Pétain from 1940 to 1944. During the first World War, Pétain was a celebrated French marshal having claimed many victories for his country. Following France’s defeat by Germany in World War II, the war hero ascended to the rank of Head of State with Germany’s support while his government was relocated to the resort city of Vichy in central France. Under Pétain’s totalitarian rule, France went through arguably one of the darkest chapters in its history. Censorship on speech was imposed. Militias created by Pétain to counter the French Resistance fighters were found committing all kinds of crimes against humanity. Holding enormous emergency powers, Pétain collaborated with German Nazis to crack down on dissent and round up French Jews for deportation to concentration camps in Germany. Following France’s liberation in 1944, the infamous collaborator of the Nazi regime fled to a German enclave. Shortly afterward, Pétain was placed on trial for treason in France where he was found guilty.

The grim story of Vichy France is a stark reminder of the devastation caused by self-serving traitors who never felt ashamed of colluding with an oppressor. Even in the worst of circumstances, every Hong Konger should stay away from knowingly collaborating with a villain. For Hong Kong’s civil servants, it is time to determine whom they should be loyal to. After all, no one can serve two masters.

(Dr Jack Kwan is a MIT-trained consultant based in Boston.)

