Editorial: Taiwanese, beware of Beijing’s spy trap. | Apple Daily Taiwan

China state-run media has been widely reporting that the Chinese national security authorities have recently unearthed “hundreds of Taiwan espionage cases” and arrested many including Li Mengju, who spied on the CCP military situation in Shenzhen during Hong Kong’s anti-ELAB movement, and Cheng Yu-chin was said to have formerly worked as an assistant to Cho Jung-tai, the former Chairman of Democratic Progress Party (DPP). The U.S. government has also arrested and charged several CCP spies who hid their background as a member of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) when they entered the U.S. to steal sensitive information. The U.S. authorities also alleged that the Confucius Institute, funded by the Beijing government, is a spy organization and plan to order all of its schools in the U.S. to close down this year. In Taiwan, the latest espionage cases that attracted more attention would be the case of Xiang Xin, executive director of China Innovation Investment Limited; mainland exchange student Zhou Hongxu case and retired military officer and former legislator being absorbed by China to develop organizations in Taiwan, etc.

In view of the international and cross-strait situation in recent years, accusing each other of spying and arresting spies have already become part of the confrontation. As the confrontation intensifies, the type of activities and areas counted as espionage also increase; because of stronger hostility and crisis awareness, plus they need more political bargaining chips to play with amidst the international fight, things that used to be tolerable might now be considered as espionage that threatens national security.

Therefore, all those so-called “espionage cases” are getting further away from the traditionally defined category of espionage. It is partly due to technology development and the free-flowing, open-source of information; spying is no longer like what happens in a 007 movie but more about information gathering and analyzing. However, also because espionage cases have become one of the political tools, more effort and time has been used to look for and catch these spies; not only those playing a small role would be arrested, sometimes even those who were not involved would be wrongly accused. Some of them, with a bit of luck, managed to prove their innocence but some never did and have to spend a lengthy time in prison, or even lose their lives.

National security departments of many countries would keep the cases alive so that they could show their performance quickly when needed; but a regime without basic human rights and rule of law like the CCP would only know how to handle matters brutally when it comes to national security problems.

Like the recent “Thunder 2020” crackdown, the CCP claimed hundreds of espionage cases involving spies from Taiwan were unearthed, which are way more than the “Thunderbolt 2018” crackdown which has discovered just over a hundred cases. The CCP has overestimated and blatantly lied about Taiwan’s ability on spying work on China; it also shows that in order to create hatred of Chinese people towards Taiwan, it will make up cases and wrong many innocent people.

Catching Taiwanese spies and threatening Taiwan verbally and with the military are the tricks the Beijing government uses at this stage to exaggerate crisis awareness and seek togetherness within the country, in order to steer people’s focus away from their internal struggles. Under these circumstances, every Taiwanese who are in China would be facing great risk because even if you are not a spy, you would become one when the CCP “needs” enough “headcount” for its political propaganda and bargaining chips.

Furthermore, different departments within the Chinese national security system, from central to the local authority, are competing with each other and have to show their achievements. They would rather be too harsh, too brutal, arrest the wrong people and would not bat an eyelid. As we can see from the examples of NGO worker Lee Ming-che and retired professor Shih Cheng-Ping of the National Taiwan Normal University, if the CCP gets its hands on any Taiwan people, there will be no lawful and logical legal procedures and basic humane treatment; there will be no fair trial and people will be forced to confess then sentenced to prison; the authority would make things difficult for families who want to visit them. The experience for the Taiwanese will be miserable and unbearable.

So dear people of Taiwan, please do not fall into the CCP’s trap and risk becoming the so-called Taiwan spy; think twice before traveling to China. Taiwanese government should also warn people to beware of the risk and not to enter the jaws of death.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play