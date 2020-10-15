Petrify for being too sorrowful｜Chan Kin Man

A few of my ex-students were in Hong Kong by chance, so we could have a reunion to chat about old times. They are all bright and responsible people by chance, so the get-together felt exceptionally sorrowful.

“I wanted to retitle my doctoral thesis. My hometown is being on fire, so I am not in the mood for doing research on China. I wanted to write a story about Hong Kong.” Over the past year, having witnessed the brutality of the regime and Beijing thoroughly taking over Hong Kong, she lamented with sighs for this city being stripped of the future and young academics losing hopes. Notwithstanding being a postgraduate at a top-notch university in the UK, she queried if this place could still embrace critical minds. “I didn’t know why I was still working my guts out for my research when I saw the young have their heads broken and bleeding as a result of savage beating and being sent to jail one after another.” At troubled times, intellectuals that care about the society always struggle for leaving the desk. “Perhaps, a trivial research into Hong Kong can document something about this ravaged hometown.” As a researcher on Chinese studies, I could only nod at it in silence.

Another one, a Christian, had been studying at a college situated in a mountain over the past year. The distance between her and on-site protests provided her with the rare tranquility that was, however, not stability of her soul. While the images of Hong Kong people with blood trickling down their faces in the fight against tyranny were lingering in her heart, the shrieks of the repressed were grilling her about the meaning of her religious belief. In the end, she was unable to hold back anymore but flew back to Hong Kong before she finished her curriculum for merely getting closer to this piece of land to sorrow together with the city. “Why was God reticent about it? Why hasn’t he done anything about it yet?” Having had a deep-going spiritual experience, she had been steering clear of the snare of a comfortable life in an attempt to respond to the call from God. But then, she was like a weary Old Testament prophet who climbed up to the watchtower at the top of the city wall, interrogating God why he didn’t do anything.

With her faith at a very low ebb, apart from social injustice, sorrows of personal experiences were evoked：selfishness in human nature, grief over good people deceased, solitude that cannot be wiped out. Being tearful and a bit unbending, she fell silent. She reminded me of the words from Lucius Seneca cited by French writer Michel de Montaigne in his work, “Of Sorrow” in “The Essays”: “Say the minor sorrows but stay silent on the major ones.” He also mentioned a legend in his book: A mother who was bereaved of too many children petrified for being too sorrowful.

She had not lost her passion for life and persistence in justice and kindheartedness after experiencing ups and downs in her life and even a moment of life and death. I do hope she will confide at abandon in God about her sorrows, perplexities and wrath, and then tell what she hears from up there.

The last one is from Europe and loves Hong Kong so much. She is good at making use of the city to study the relationship between China and the world. Though she was not one of the protesters, she was moved by the anti-extradition movement, always hovering around the forefront to witness the historic events unfolding one after another. Maybe having inhaled too much tear gas, she could not stop her tears from running and her nose from smelling the charred remains at Bridge No.2 of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Her body faculties then got into disorder, which brought her a serious bout of illness. She decided to go back to her homeland for a rest as well as dealing with some family affairs. Discovering the epidemic conditions in her homeland way more critical than that in Hong Kong, she finally came back to continue with her studies.

Healing with the aid of staying alone in Mother Nature

Knowing she had been perplexed at the turbulent political situation and family affairs, I was quite concerned about the progress of her research. “I’m much better now. I can write a few pages for my thesis every day.” That was surprising! After cross-questioning her, I was told she had moved to a rural village in the New Territories with some like-minded friends, even working on farmland.

Many years ago, I went on a long vacation in Yunnan alone for getting rid of my sorrows. Unlike this student, I healed myself by staying alone in Mother Nature and being nice to myself. However, wandering in mountains and forests and exhaling the frustrations from the bottom of my heart, I also benefited from solace from the nature. I still remember the feeling of hugging a tree firmly by the Erhai Lake in Guiphet. I wish the friends of mine who are feeling sorrowful could melt the rocks in their hearts with the aid of the force of Mother Nature.

(Chan Kin Man, co-founder of Occupy Central Movement)

