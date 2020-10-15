Good hegemonism｜Lee Yee

The day before yesterday, I used the term “good hegemonism”. Some readers agree with me, but some find the term odd, saying “hegemonism” per se is negative.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to the United Nations' World Food Program (WFP) in recognition of its efforts to save lives and ensure food security. This is a surprising as well as controversial decision. In the past 20 years, WFP has been known for being muddle-headed and slow in responding to disasters. Besides, in the 1990s it was embroiled in the food-for-sex scandal in West Africa. To date it is still unclear who should be held responsible for the issue. Worse still, that was not the first time the poverty-busting organization was plagued by scandals of this kind. The latest one happened just a few weeks ago in Uganda.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee mentioned WFP’s famine relief work in places including Yemen, Syria, North Korea and Haiti, but it failed to point out that when WFP goes to these “disaster-stricken areas”, it often has to partner with local governments as according to UN regulations, so that in distributing humanitarian supplies, it has to cooperate with dictatorial or corrupt authorities. Oftentimes the supplies are embezzled or resold.

Famines stem from authoritarianism, not nature. Professor Rudolph Rummel, a scholar who studies wars and democracy, pointed out that since the birth of democracy, all wars that have occurred took place in autocratic countries, or countries whose systems were somewhere between democracy and autocracy. Never has there been a war fought between two democracies. Based on statistics, he also pointed out that all big famines which had killed many throughout history occurred in authoritarian states and never in a democratic country. This is not to say democracies are free from natural disasters, but these countries can combat such disasters without turning them into manmade catastrophes. In autocratic countries, however, natural disasters often descend into manmade disasters. Think the big famine under Josef Stalin and the Great Leap Forward in China that caused more than 40 million deaths.

Today in many parts of the world, there are people who risk their lives to fight against autocracy and totalitarianism. By awarding an organization that collaborates with dictators and corrupt officials, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has turned a blind eye to people fighting for democracy and resisting dictatorship and whose ideals can truly help to end famines. It is worth noting that relations between Norway and China have been strained because Liu Xiaobo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010. When Wang Yi, China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Norway in August, he warned the Scandinavian country against awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters. One cannot help wondering whether leaders at the Nobel Committee are afraid of the big power or, at least, trying to avoid further deterioration of Norway’s relations with China.

American politician Eric Greitens, who was born in 1974, visited China at age 19. Afterwards, he decided he had to do something to change the world. He later got a scholarship to study development studies at the University of Oxford. During that time, he volunteered at charitable organizations and visited refugee camps in war-torn places around the world to help children, the poor and the disabled. Seeing how people suffer, he came to the conclusion that when the innocent’s rights were violated, no amount of charitable services and humanitarian aid would be enough without the protection of a strong force. He started to advocate the idea of using force where necessary to protect the weak and to end all forms of ethnic cleansing and massacres.

At age 26, Greitens earned a master’s degree at Oxford. He turned down a well-paid job in the business sector and joined the U.S. Navy Sea, Air, and Land Teams (SEALs), receiving a subsidy of merely USD10,000 to 20,000 per year. With incredible willpower, he went through the SEAL training known as Hell Week, which is comparable to torture that makes one feel like being on the verge of death. Eventually he became a SEAL officer. After the September 11 attacks, he went to places including Kenya, Thailand, Afghanistan and Iraq to carry out arduous anti-terrorist operations and joined countless dangerous battles. There were times he was equipped with the most lethal weapons, but his humanitarian ideals have never died.

After leaving the navy, Greitens raised funds to found a non-profit organization to help disabled soldiers find ways to make contributions to society and serve the community again. In 2016, he was elected as the governor of Missouri as a member of the Republican Party.

In 2011, he wrote his experience and thoughts in his book The Heart and The Fist. One main thread woven into his moving story is that you need to be strong to be a good person, and to be strong, you need to be a good person.

This is what good hegemonism means, and it represents a traditional value of American conservatism.

(Lee Yee, a prominent political commentator in Hong Kong who embarked on a career of writing and subediting in 1956, has been contributing unremittingly political commentaries to the local press.)

Click here for Chinese version

