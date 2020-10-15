Stop speaking Newspeak｜Glacier Kwong

China in essence is incompatible with the free world and the values behind it. It is not that China does not participate actively in global economy and politics, it is that a authoritarianism regime has to be in full control of the discourse about it and the country, making it eager to control not only what its citizens get to say, but also what people in other places speak of.

The French Museum of History in Nantes was going to hold an exhibition with the Inner Mongolia Museum of China of the history of Genghis Khan and the Mongolian Empire in the first half of 2021 , but the museum said in a statement that the exhibition will be cancelled for “moral reasons” and postponed for three years. “We have been forced to postpone this exhibition to October 2024 due to the Chinese government’s stance on the Mongolian minority this summer,” director Bertrand Guillet wrote in the statement.

The museum also said that since the start of preparation for the exhibition, it has been subjected to repeated Chinese interventions, including requests to remove words such as “Genghis Khan, empire” and “Mongolian language” from the exhibition. In summer, the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) even demanded to have control over the texts, maps, catalogues, communication materials, etc. of the exhibition.

The museum denounced the Beijing authorities' attempt to censor the exhibition and rewrite the history and culture of the Mongolian people in order to serve the government’s plan of “national rejuvenation” and to make the Mongolian history and culture disappear. After discussion with historians and experts, they decided to discontinue the collaboration.

The act of manipulating historical facts into a narrative that fits CCP’s “national rejuvenation” is common inside China. “Who controls the past controls the future”, by wiping out a culture or an incident, the CCP wipes out history that is unfavourable to its rule and it can legitimize and justify itself by creating new stories to tell its people and itself just as the Big Brother does in the dystopian book 1984.

However, nowadays, a large number of the people have access to information outside of CCP’s control through surfing the internet and going abroad. If the CCP is to maintain its control over the discourse about China, then it has to extend its long arm outside of its boarder, into the free world.

The example of this exhibition is just a tip of the ice berg, and a rare example, too. Not a lot of institutions are willing to give up Chinese funding and the Chinese market to defend the truth and academic freedom.

In Germany, departments of sinology (Chinese Studies) at universities have close ties with Confucian Institutions, an important part of China’s overseas propaganda set-up, or even receive funding from it. If they criticize China or do research on topics that might hinder the CCP-narrative, they will risk losing the money, which is high incentive to refrain from provoking the CCP. Academic freedom in Britain, Australia and Germany has been hampered by external forces mainly because they are overly dependent on the Chinese market and attract large numbers of Chinese students as a source of revenue. Upsetting the Chinese students by providing them with access to information instead of access to propaganda and misinformation risk losing this source of revenue. The CCP is holding academic institutes, museums and other entities as hostage, gaining full control over them.

The CCP is exporting its “Newspeak” to the free world, to distort historical facts and facilitate its propaganda. If it is not stopped, the world will have to experience “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength” as the new normal. As a Hong Konger, I know how painful it is to see lies become truths and truths become evidence to put someone in jail. This ought to be prevented at all cost.

(Glacier Kwong, born and raised in Hong Kong, became a digital rights and political activist at the age of 15. She is currently pursuing her PhD in Law and working on the course for Hong Kong in Germany. Her work has been published on Washington Post, TIME, etc.)

