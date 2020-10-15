What’s not said in Tsai Ing-wen’s speech | Apple Daily HK

By Fong Yuen

As Taiwan commemorated its National Day, Tsai Ing-wen suddenly called out to the other side of the Strait, stressing that as long as Beijing is genuine about resolving the conflict, she is willing to establish a dialogue. What a peculiar statement. At the moment, the U.S.-Sino deadlock is a real pickle, the U.S. military has not stopped showing its muscles aggressively in the Taiwan and South China Seas, Taiwan has procured advanced U.S.-made weapons, the emotions on the island are surging and lopsided, and even the Kuomintang (KMT) has reversed its stance. Under this climate, Tsai Ing-wen’s narrative was a little surprising.

Xi Jinping said at the United Nations General Assembly that “China will never seek hegemony, expansion or spheres of influence,” words that were directed at the U.S. and Western countries, and the same words that Tsai Ing-wen has used as rhetoric for cross-strait dialogue – a little “wide of the mark”, was it not? Under the current turmoil, how on earth would Xi Jinping agree to a dialogue with Taiwan? And how on earth would Tsai Ing-wen believe that Xi Jinping is willing to have a dialogue? Therefore, Tsai Ing-wen aims not at the dialogue, but to demonstrate to the whole world that Taiwan does not want to provoke war.

The consensus between the U.S. and Taiwan is not to elevate bilateral relations. After the U.S. Under Secretary of State visited Taiwan, Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that he was not considering establishing diplomatic relations with the U.S., a succinct response to the outside world’s anticipation of an escalation of U.S.-Taiwan relations. Such consensus came from the two parties that do not wish to provoke the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), or to hand over a reason on a silver platter for the CCP to forcefully take Taiwan.

Tsai Ing-wen’s words to the other side of the Strait was, foremost, for the Taiwanese. The public sentiments on the island are tipped to one side. As the CCP’s aircraft continue to cross the median line to provoke Taiwan, it is no wonder the Taiwanese are angry. Coupled with the KMT adding fuel to the fire, if the public is incited and the pressure in society rises to demand that the government gets going with the establishment of diplomatic ties with the U.S., then it will become Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s problem. While speaking to the CCP, Tsai Ing-wen is telling the Taiwanese to stay calm and not to provoke the CCP. The establishment of diplomatic relations with the U.S. is just a matter of time, one that must be procedural and smart, such that Taiwan will not be fooled by the KMT. As a government, everything must be measured and considered. The better the situation, the less impulsive one must remain.

Tsai Ing-wen’s speech was, secondly, to the KMT. The KMT legislative caucus ignored Ma Ying-jeou’s notion of “the first battle being the last” and proposed two bills to establish diplomatic relations with the U.S. and assistance from the U.S. military. Their purpose was to assert pressure on Tsai Ing-wen’s government, to tempt DDP to speed up the process of U.S.-Taiwan relations. If the DDP acts recklessly, it will be self-harming. Not only will it lose the support of the U.S., but would also bring trouble upon itself, not a smart move. Tsai Ing-wen’s speech was intended to respond to the KMT: Don’t think about setting a trap for me. Now is not the time to establish diplomatic relations. I know what I’m doing.

Tsai Ing-wen’s statement was, thirdly, a call to the CCP. Taiwan will not seek independence, and is not rushing to elevate the U.S.-Taiwan relations. I do not want to provoke you, don’t you wish to use these excuses to attack me. I wish to talk, if you do as well, great, we talk; if you do not, then it is your problem. My offer is on the table. The ball is in your court now.

As such, Xi Jinping has no reason to throw a tantrum. People are here to “seek peace”. To respond to her, you appear to be under her command; not to respond to her, then in the eyes of the international community, you are the bad guy. The Xi conundrum right now is that he can neither respond, nor could he start a fight. His only option is neither to respond nor to fight, and that is exactly what Tsai Ing-wen wants. Her goal is to avoid war.

Tsai Ing-wen’s speech was, lastly, addressing the international community. Taiwanese love peace and do not want war. The DPP government wants to resolve the conflict with the CCP. With an unprecedented upper hand on politics, economy, and diplomacy, Tsai Ing-wen has taken a humble stance to win over the rest of the world. Taiwan is weak, Taiwan is a democracy, Taiwan seeks an environment of peaceful construction. It hops to interact with all countries on equal footing, and to win sympathy and support.

Taiwan’s economy is looking to embark on an upward trend. As long as the two sides of the Strait keep peace, Taiwan is set to have a great future. War is bad for Taiwan, and the status quo is the best. Taiwan’s humility will gain the affinity of the international community, which is another invisible restriction on the CCP’s attempt to attack Taiwan.

Tsai Ing-wen has spoken to the other side of the Strait. On the surface, it is “peace-seeking”. The CCP loves it when people seek peace, hence Taiwan is seeking peace. What is the loss? When I seek peace and you ignore me, it means that you are blood-thirsty; you respond, then we will sit down and talk. The content of our talk is irrelevant, but war will be avoided. If you do not talk, fine, but you will not have an excuse to start a war.

Tsai Ing-wen’s humble stance is a consensus with the U.S. Americans, too, do not like wars. With wars there are deaths, but the U.S. must show strength, one that is determined and without hesitation – they do not like wars but do not fear wars, and this is how wars can be avoided. If everyone pulls a Ma Ying-jeou, whose knees go weak at the sound of war, then that is surrender. While hinting at peace, Taiwan has been equipping itself with weapons for self-defense. A two-pronged approach that strives to preserve oneself, that’s the high road.

