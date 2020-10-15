Party name change exposes KMT’s plight again | Shen Yu-chung

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislative caucus whip Lin Wei-chou recently called out the idea of changing the party’s name. Lin suggested dropping the word Zhongguo (China) from the party’s official name in order to be in line with the current status of the KMT to set down roots in Taiwan and to strengthen its efforts to win the approval of voters. As soon as he proposed the name change, it caused dissension within the party. Ma Ying-jeou strongly opposed it, Johnny Chiang gently rejected it, and even Lin Wei-chou himself, who had proposed the idea, apologized the following day for causing the discord. The name change controversy once again highlights the KMT’s never-ending disputes over the cross-strait policy, and also the difficulty in breaking through the KMT’s organizational culture.

The name of a political party has a great deal to do with the party’s social affiliation, and values and beliefs. In some cases, the name of the party is linked to its social foundation, for example, the “Labour Party” appeals to the blue-collar class, and the “Christian Democratic Party” seeks support from the church. Some party names illustrate the development line of the political parties. For example, the “Center Party” in Finland advertises the party’s tendency to be politically neutral. From the name of the party, we can see its positioning in terms of its core values, as well as the future of the party. This wave of unrest of the KMT’s name change is not the first, nor is it surprising. After all, the word “China” in the party’s name has always been one of the templates for the KMT to self-review its defeat in the election and to discuss reforms. However, despite repeated discussions, the party has yet to show any real determination to make a radical change in its name. From the party name dispute, we can see the KMT’s embarrassing situation that the party is in when it comes to cross-strait discussions and propositions.

Since the KMT lost the election, it has been stuck in a predicament of unsuccessful reforms. The party has repeatedly been plagued by conflicts over generational values and cross-strait discourse. Johnny Chiang, the party chairman of the by-election, intended to implement substantial reforms so that the KMT can initiate a change of generations and strengthen Taiwanesese consciousness. However, Ma Ying-jeou, Lien Chan, and other senior leaders have undermined Jiang’s leadership on these two issues, and the KMT’s reforms quickly perished in substance and existed only in name. Today, on the issue of changing the name of the party, Ma Ying-jeou’s “no need to discuss” remark highlights the fact that the party is still trapped in the atmosphere of old culture and Chinese sentiment. Even Chairman Chiang can only let the KMT legislative caucus whip Lin Wei-chou down easy with “it is not an important issue at hand.”

The change of party name may not be an unimportant topic, it is definitely not an issue that “needs no discussion.” As far as the name change of a party is concerned, on the one hand, it is the party’s own declaration of reform, and on the other hand, it is a response to changes in the national and social conditions. The KMT, which is currently setting roots in Taiwan, meet both of these conditions. In terms of social atmosphere, Taiwan’s subjective consciousness has long been mature, and the unilateral strengthening of Taiwan’s identity has repeatedly been reflected in the election results. With the increasing number of younger generations that identify with Taiwan, the KMT’s Chinese burden becomes heavier and heavier. In the past, cross-strait debates were the KMT’s strong point in elections. In recent elections, it has become a subject of beatings for the KMT.

From the experience of other democracies around the world, it is not unusual for a political party to change its name. The Center Party of Finland, founded in 1906 as the Agrarian League, took its current name in response to changes in social conditions as the number of peasants shrank after urbanization and industrialization in the 1970s. The opposition party in South Korea, the People Power Party, even changed its name three times in the past three years. Mere words cannot be convincing without a proper title. A party name is the label of a political party. If the name does not reflect social values, it will be even more difficult to win the approval of voters.

From the perspective of organization and development, the main battlegrounds of the KMT are the Legislative Yuan, and some counties and cities. Under Johnny Chiang’s dual identity of KMT Chairman and legislator, the KMT may be a minority in the Legislative Yuan but it should still play a core role in the party’s decision-making, as well as the center of the party’s external declaration of position. To a certain extent, the legislative cactus whip also represents the position of the political party. Now, the KMT cactus whip Lin Wei-chou brought up the issue of party renaming but was immediately shot down by senior leader’s “no need for discussions,” and even Lin himself was forced to come forward to apologize quickly. The KMT’s closed and feudal culture may still be an obstacle to future reform and development.

(Shen Yu-chung is a professor of the Department of Political Science in Tunghai University, and the Chairman of the Association for Asian Political Economy and Peace.)

