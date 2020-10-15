The dilemma and way out for pro-democracy legislators｜Leung Kai-chi

The new term of the Legislative Council (LegCo) has just begun but legislators are greeted by claims that they lack public endorsement and are unjustified in their positions. The majority of pro-democracy LegCo members of the previous term decided to stay in office, but the coming year is likely to be a tough one for them. In light of how the House Committee chairperson was elected recently and how people responded to the election procedure, one can be sure that these pro-democracy legislators will face a difficult year ahead if they do not change drastically their resistance strategy at the LegCo now.

Last year, Civic Party chief Dennis Kwok presided over the House Committee and tried to elect a chairperson over seven months but to no avail. In the process, the enactment of the National Anthem Law was delayed. Yet in the end, LegCo president Andrew Leung appointed Chan Kin-por to preside over the committee and the pro-democracy camp’s filibustering of committee meetings was ended. Consequently, the National Anthem Bill was passed. Last Saturday, Chan presided over the committee chairperson election. This time the pan-democrats could not use their delaying tactic and so the election was completed on the same day. Starry Lee of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress was elected.

For those who do not think the pro-democracy lawmakers should stay on, the lawmakers' failure to use their delaying tactic came as no surprise. Last year the pro-democracy camp managed to cause a one-month delay to the amendment of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance at the Bills Committee, successfully drawing attention from different quarters to the bill. That was rare in the history of resistance at LegCo. Drawing their lesson from that event, the pro-government camp made sure their rival’s tactic would not work again. They leveraged their majority at LegCo and blocked all possibilities of resistance by the pan-democrats. Since the pan-democrats started filibustering on a bill concerning lawmakers' attendance and absence at LegCo in 2012, their LegCo front has been narrowing. Today, all they can do is to protest symbolically at LegCo.

After the Hong Kong SAR was established, there was a time when pro-democracy lawmakers' resistance at LegCo was more theatrical than anything. People were aware that the pro-democracy camp could not make real changes given that they did not have enough seats. If they could humiliate government officials at LegCo, at least people could heave a sigh of relief for a while. As LegCo seats are returned by proportional representation, some of these legislators were happy to be at the forefront, employing all sorts of attention-grabbing language, props and physical actions such as hurling bottle and banana to draw attention. For a while, people took a shine to such tactics.

These forms of resistance, however, have no longer been able to satisfy people and have even appeared outmoded since the protest movement swept across Hong Kong last year. After all, many Hong Kongers have by now the experience of directly confronting the authorities on the streets. They have tasted teargas and pepper spray. Even though street protests have lost momentum, the movement is being supported by the yellow economic circle and various groups and communities, all of which carry symbolic meanings and can also make real contributions to the movement. By comparison, legislators' theatrical resistance at LegCo is low-risk and minor stuff. At the House Committee election the other day, pro-democracy lawmakers wrote words of protest on their ballots to express their dissatisfaction with the election procedure. A few years ago, this kind of gesture might be deemed cathartic by some, but now it is a reason for people to ridicule the pro-democracy camp.

Plug the expectation gap

I am not saying the pan-democrats can do nothing by staying at LegCo. It’s just that there is a huge gap between what people expect them to do and what they actually do. They chose to stay at LegCo in order to prevent evil bills from being passed hastily, a scenario that might happen should all pro-democracy lawmakers quit. But then the problem is it is hard to prove that something should have happened but does not happen, and still harder to give a valid reason explaining why that thing does not happen. Things that have happened are noticeable but those that have not, even if they should, cannot be detected. Over the past year, we have witnessed the passage of some evil bills. But other bills which have not been passed or have not even been proposed by the government are nowhere to be seen. So it is not hard to imagine how the pro-democracy legislators will be evaluated one year from now.

Pro-democracy legislators who have chosen to stay at LegCo ought to change their strategy. First, they should coordinate things with candidates who won at the primaries held in July. Both sides should reach a consensus on the functions of the LegCo front, and they should also try to work together regarding issues such as the policy address and the budget. After all, winners of the primaries are part the LegCo front, and it does no good to the protest movement if it is only the pro-democracy legislators who have to deal with all the difficulties at LegCo and bear the brunt of criticisms.

The pro-democracy legislators can also consider stopping all forms of acts of resistance in LegCo chambers. These actions will not make people think the legislators are of any use by staying put in LegCo, but may serve to reinforce the belief that putting up resistance at LegCo is a lame thing to do. The legislators should free themselves from the idea that they need to show to people they are putting up resistance at LegCo. They need to achieve some real results in order to convince people that their staying at LegCo has some value.

For example, the office of each pan-democracy legislator can provide some forms of support to the anti-government protest movement, such as safeguarding the rights of protesters who are being detained or in prison, and promoting the yellow economic circle. LegCo resources can be used to support the movement. This is one major reason previously cited to justify calls for the legislators to stay put. The legislators should give top priority to that, so that people will see the real effects of their staying at LegCo.

For most people, the LegCo is no longer a battlefield. What they want to see is the pro-democracy legislators make good use of their seats to support different forms of resistance outside LegCo.

(Leung Kai-chi, current affairs commentator)

