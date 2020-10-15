A swift military readjustment against Beijing’s increasing harassment | Chang Yen-ting

The median line of the Taiwan Strait has long been conceptual, but the mutual respect for it from both sides has been a silent agreement, which has never been shattered, for the maintenance of the cross-strait status quo and long-term peace. Recently, Beijing has frequently conducted military exercises in the region and sent military aircraft to buzz around Taiwan. They have even misappropriated movie clips simulating the bombardment of Guam for propaganda. Such fierce intimidation and verbal threats have insinuated hostility. If we abide by the principle of not underestimating the enemy, these could be interpreted as a sign of prepping for certain military actions.

As military provocation from China escalates, standoffs of military aircraft increase, and the intensity of war from the air forces of both sides grows, fender benders in the air and accidental confrontations have become more likely. Wars are the continuation of politics. Once at war, winning equates legitimacy, and losing undermines one’s power. If Beijing would wage war for unification, the legitimacy of fighting back is not an issue. The key lies in the tactics and strategy of fighting back and whether they will help the Taiwanese military win the war.

Increasing Deterrence Forces of Mass Lethality

It’s easy to summarize from the analyses of the temporal correlation of Beijing’s large-scale military exercises targeting Taiwan. As long as Taiwan increases its international space or improves its relationship with the U.S., Beijing’s sensitive nerve of “One China Principle” and the interference with its domestic politics is pinched. Military action is a tool for both politics and diplomacy. Beijing fabricates excuses to seek provocation in the Taiwan Straits, undermines its median line, and unilaterally changes the status quo of the region, breaking the long-term silent agreement on both sides to maintain security and peace.

Generally speaking, military intimidation aims at “strategic deterrence,” changing the strategic thinking of the enemy with military deterrence. It was a method often used during Cold War but not a real cause of war.

The main cause of a real war is hostility. If not ceased, hostility against each other could turn verbal attacks into military intimidation or even a full-fledged war during competition, provocation, bargaining, or hooting.

With rapid changes in cross-strait situations, the U.S. has significantly advanced its arms sales to Taiwan, whose military has set up projects to purchase more new weapons and equipment.

Moreover, the Taiwanese military has increased its stock of precision ammunition in recent years. Paired with a good command of the harsh climate and complex terrain of the Taiwan Strait, it could stretch the front and prolong the duration of the war. If the strategy of fighting Blitzkrieg with persistence is followed properly, it shouldn’t be difficult to command the rhythm and initiative on the battlefield.

Taiwan’s current defense strategy is to overpower the coercion from CCP with stronger military forces and to actively strengthen cost-effective and lethal deterrence, which will force the aggressor out of military advances with assured painful consequences.

Although the possibility of a war in the Taiwan Strait is still remote according to analyses, many wars in history broke out because of accidents. Heated confrontation or heightened intensity could lead to misjudgment by nervous officers operating on the front that sparks accidental conflicts. Taiwan’s current main defense strategy is exactly overpowering the coercion from CCP with stronger military forces, which requires the acquisition of cost-effective and lethal deterrence.

Faced with the military intimidation from CCP, Taiwan must accelerate its development of overpowering military strengths such as ground-launched cruise missiles to pair with the medium-range supersonic missile “Hsiung Feng” developed and produced in Taiwan for stronger firepower against targets at sea. The current success rate of annihilating invading ships with anti-ship missiles is 50%, which could be elevated to 70% or higher with the purchase of the Harpoon coastal missiles.

Before the enemy lands, the Taiwanese military needs to reserve its strength to focus on the protection of airports, harbors, fortresses, and the functioning of essential infrastructure to avoid their destruction by the enemy, which also requires complete logistics and full capacity for their reparation.

In response to the increasingly serious threat from the enemy, the defense budget has been increased in recent years, but personnel costs remain high and account for almost half of the entire defense budget. It wears down the strategy as military investment and operation expenditure suffers insufficiency. The frequent buzzing of Beijing’s aircraft has increased the scrambling of fighter jets. As the jets from Taiwan’s main air force are also reaching the end of their service, the cost in logistics and maintenance is bound to rise sharply, further straining the limited defense resources.

As military masters always put it, “the quality of soldiers outweighs their quality,” the Taiwanese military should quickly readjust their force structure and put their limited resource to its best use. Idling troops and soldiers that could be spared in a defense war to protect Taiwan should be detailed and eliminated to bring the strategy and human resources to their full play. High-level officers should be streamlined to strengthen frontline teams to build the best organization and lineup to defend Taiwan against the enemy.

(Chang Yen-ting, National Tsing Hua University professor, former lieutenant general and researcher of the Stimson Center)

