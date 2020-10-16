The survival of East Asia under US-China antagonism｜Chen Boyu

While the coronavirus pandemic is still raging around the world, East Asia is facing tremendous changes in international political and economic situations. Tensions between the U.S. and China have heated up. With the U.S. election weeks away, President Trump’s suppression of China is at full force; the U.S. attempts to join forces with other countries to curb China’s growing influence on economics and military security, sending shock waves across the East Asian region.

On the economic front, the U.S.-China trade war continues, and Huawei is banned on all channels. To compete against the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank of China and to align with the Indo-Pacific strategy, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is established to provide financing to other countries, and it is backed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation on the Japanese side. In terms of military security, Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) was held in Japan recently, to strengthen military cooperation between the four countries- Japan, Australia, the U.S., and India, and to promote a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”, which is equivalent to a protest against China’s rising power in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

The U.S.-Taiwan relations also made a breakthrough. The U.S. has sent unprecedented high-ranking officials to carry out a dialogue with Taiwan, challenging the red line of the One-China principle.

The world post-coronavirus will gradually move towards another kind of globalization. This globalization is likely to revolve around the breakdown of the U.S.-China supply chain, resulting in a certain degree of grouping. The liberal international order established by the U.S. postwar is gradually deviating from the preexisting framework under Trump’s policies, restructuring into a U.S.-centered international cooperative mechanism, to confront the rising China. The U.S. bypasses multilateralism and opts for unilateralism, the main reason being that China’s influence on the world stage is no longer the same.

John Ikenberry, renowned scholar of international affairs at Princeton University in the U.S., says that China has risen to its power within the liberal international order and has become a leader in multiple international organizations. Yet, China is now simultaneously challenged by the coronavirus pandemic, sluggish market, and economic plus military containment by the U.S. As a result, China has proposed a “dual circulation” strategy to cope with difficult times.

In fact, dual circulation mainly focuses on the “inner circulation”, which means expanding China’s domestic demand and improving the ability of “self-reliance.” Instead of just waiting for the U.S. to make a move and ask the world to “decouple” from China, China is actively preparing for possible future decoupling. In the face of the political earthquake, East Asian countries who count on the U.S. on military and China on economics are torn, under great pressure of having to pick a side in the U.S.-China showdown.

As far as the current situation is concerned, East Asian countries are still deeply dependent on China economically; therefore, even though they might have a close relationship with the U.S. on military security, they would not want to provoke China either verbally or in action. In 2007, at an early stage of the Quad between the U.S., Australia, Japan and India, in less than a year, the dialogue was ceased due to changes in political situation of the countries and a shift in policies towards China.

Even if the current dialogue revives and gradually moves towards institutionalization, from the standpoint of Japan as the host of the Quad meeting this year, considerations on China’s view is obvious. Nobuo Kishi, who has just taken office as Japan’s Minister of Defense and is considered to be a Taiwanese ally, always tries to avoid commenting on Japan’s measures against Taiwan’s security issues when speaking to the press, to soften oppositional theories such as “China threat.”

The current China-Japan economic relations have great impacts on political interaction. This also explains why despite political turbulence between the two countries over the past decade, a competitive yet non-hostile relation still stands. As the pandemic worsens in Europe and the U.S., together with weak markets, China has become the savior of Japan’s export industry. According to data in August from Japan’s Ministry of Finance, exports from Japan to China have increased by 8.2% this year, while exports to the U.S. have dropped by 19.5%. Among the figures, the automotive industry’s export to China surged by 19% in July.

South Korea, another ally to the U.S., is even more reluctant to discuss the Quad framework. East Asian countries' concern is that the new mercantilism presented by the U.S. may bring geopolitical competitions into the East Asian region, driving up trading costs for each country.

Despite the current situation, East Asian countries have low-key taken steps to hedge their own risk of reliance on China. The coronavirus pandemic led to a mask shortage in Japan, teaching the Japanese government a great lesson. 77% of Japan’s masks are imported, most of which from China. During the epidemic, China clamped down on the export of medical supplies to a certain extent, creating a panic on mask shortage within Japan. Starting from this year, the Japanese government provides large sums of capital to encourage Japanese companies to retreat from China, including Sharp, optical instrument maker HOYA, and manufacturing companies that produce aircrafts and auto parts.

Australia, which has always relied heavily on trades with China, is also actively seeking a way out from dependence on China due to deterioration of China-Australian relations and the impact of the pandemic. Prior to the Quad this month, Japan advocated the concept of a trilateral supply chain with Australia and India in order to gradually reduce reliance on China. The policy of gradual decoupling of the supply chain from China is expected to continue. Although slow, a new supply chain model is undoubtedly brewing.

In preparation for future breakdown of the China-U.S. supply chain and continuing antagonism between the two countries, the East Asian region, which originally adopted the “selectively open” principle, has remained considerably flexible in order to reconcile and accommodate different systems and leaderships. Even though the U.S.-led alliance hub and spokes model still exists, the reality that China has risen is generally accepted to certain extent.

Regardless of operations of bilateralism or multilateralism, competition on systems and specifications between the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) or the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the two institutional vehicles of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), judging from previous practices of East Asian countries, it is not a zero-sum game between various systems. In the future, East Asian countries will definitely work towards increasing their flexibility in order to survive under the antagonistic U.S.-China relations.

(Chen Boyu, Associate Professor, Faculty of International Studies and Regional Development, University of Niigata Prefecture, Japan)

