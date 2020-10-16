If China had won the Korean War, there would be no BTS｜Kevin Carrico

We find ourselves in the midst of yet another outbreak of that perennial plague upon today’s China: hurt feelings.

The trigger for this outbreak is a bit unexpected: K-pop group BTS. Yet if that seems puzzling, just wait until you see the comments that supposedly produced the hurt feelings!

While accepting an award for the group’s contributions to the advancement of United States-South Korea relations, Kim Nam-joon (the cool kids call him “RM”) cited the two nations' history fighting together in the Korean War of the 1950s, saying “we will always remember the history of pain that our two nations shared together and the sacrifices of countless men and women.”

This would appear to be a fairly predictable and certainly unprovocative statement on the foundation of relations between the two nations, bound in their sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of lives seventy years ago.

That is not, however, how some people in China read it.

One tweet on RM’s comments declared, “We CHINESE lost 200,000 of our compatriots in that war. When you were 28 years old, you were making Chinese money. When Chairman MAO’s son was 28 years old, he stayed in that war forever. If you don’t know about the history, please SHUT UP.”

Well, that doesn’t make much sense, and the curious capitalization is certainly not helping. Global Times soon picked up on the outrage, declaring that “South Korean hit boy band BTS’s mention of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War after receiving an award, which reflected a one-sided attitude, has enraged Chinese netizens as many Chinese fans decide to quit the band’s fan club.”

Well, that really doesn’t make much sense either, but once state media gets involved, matters can pretty much only go downhill from there. In these types of situations, it is perpetually unclear whether state media references to popular anger are in fact intended to describe or rather incite such anger.

Whatever the case, subsequent reports indicate that images of BTS are being removed from China’s closed Internet. And businesses have as always preemptively displayed their spinelessness: Samsung, for example, has reportedly removed BTS-related products from its China-focused e-commerce sites.

So, for all of you boomers who don’t follow the latest BTS developments, that is what has happened over the last few days. But even after tracing how all this unfolded, I still can’t quite shake the feeling that the entire situation does not make sense. A member of a pop group commented on the history of two countries fighting together: what exactly are people angry about?

I submit that this anger, constantly seething below the surface and emerging at unexpected moments like this, is not in fact directed at BTS: they are simply the current stand-in target. This anger is only the latest iteration in an endless cycle of outrage against reality itself, for its perpetual guilt in failing to yield to the CCP’s unreal narratives.

To explain what I mean here, let’s take a quick look at some of the biggest misunderstandings of the Korean War that the CCP force feeds to its citizens.

First there is the idea of the People’s “Volunteer” Army, a name just as fake as the People’s “Liberation” Army.

A friend from Northeast China once told me a family tale about how soldiers “volunteered” to fight in the Korean War: men were forced to sit on the kang, the heated platform characteristic of homes in the region, while recruiters stoked the fire below. Whoever was first to stand up as the heat rose was considered to have “volunteered” to fight.

This story is most likely a myth, but like most myths contains within itself a significant kernel of truth: Mao-era voluntarism was never in fact all that voluntary.

Second, there is the name of the war as known in China: “Resist America and Aid Korea.” Setting aside the question of whether China was in fact resisting “America” or the United Nations Command, one can say with a high degree of certainty that China was not in fact aiding Korea, but rather only a dynastic dictatorship that hoped to hold all of Korea hostage.

If some chubby guy with a bad hairdo tried to break into my house and enslave me in the service of some ideological pipe dream, any neighbor that helped him would not be coming to my aid. One can thus understand why the people of Korea are not so thankful for China’s “aid” in this case.

Third, there is the persistent myth that the New China not only stood up and won the war: a point of great nationalist pride. I personally have no interest in getting into silly debates about what the stalemate at the 38th Parallel means in terms of “winning.” On a deeper level, it is obvious that the real losers of the Korean War were the people of North Korea and the People’s Republic of China.

These two regimes' combined aggression, insufficient to force South Korea into submission, nevertheless shored up their own respective reigns of endless terror, abandoning the people of their communist fairy tales to endless poverty while enriching a new ruling class of rotund bureaucrats: no matter how you might define winning, this is not it.

If China had in fact won the Korean War, everyone would live under the sad Kim Dynasty. There would be no BTS. Even if something like BTS did exist, they would be stuck singing songs like “Kim Jong-un is the reddest sun of our hearts.”

Such misunderstandings of the Korean War are fundamentally detached from reality, yet are also so widespread that they shape people’s understanding of reality: endlessly repeated by the CCP’s media and educational systems, these misunderstandings are incorporated into people’s identities and gradually become objects of personal investment.

Reality, however, has a curious habit of refusing to yield to such unrealities: in the process of globalization and the exchange of ideas across borders beyond the confines of CCP state narratives, people can be suddenly thrown into deep states of shock and anger when exposed to basic truths hidden from them for decades, as was the case in this casual, bland comment on U.S.-South Korea relations.

It might seem like people are angry at BTS, but they are not. How could they be? In reality, they are angry about the fact that it is not logically consistent to be a BTS fan while at the same time celebrating China’s supposed victory in the Korean War.

Overly patriotic Chinese consumers want to watch NBA games, watch Disney movies, enjoy BTS, visit French museums, fly on international airlines, and even attend international universities without having their state-cultivated misunderstandings of history, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, or Taiwan challenged. There is a perpetually irresolvable tension between the dynamism of cultural globalization in open societies and the rigid and baseless nationalist orthodoxies of a politically closed and oppressive “rising China.”

There is a certain misplaced confidence that money can buy acquiescence, as seen in repeated threats of boycotts and other forms of economic coercion that have emanated from China in recent years: the demand that others “SHUT UP.” Yet as these power plays become ever more common, they also only become ever less effective.

Money can buy a lot of things, for sure, but it cannot buy you reality.

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University)

