Deeply integrate with the Greater Bay Area and fully embrace Xi｜Allan Au Ka-lun

Here’s something politically incorrect: on many Hong Kong maps published by the Lands Department, the areas to the north of Shenzhen River are completely blank. They include the department’s online maps containing geographic information. This may have something to do with copyright or information exchange issues between Hong Kong and the mainland. At a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone the other day, Chinese President Xi Jinping described Shenzhen as “a brilliant expression of socialism with Chinese characteristics painted on a blank piece of paper”. If that is the case, one wonders how dare the Hong Kong government erase Shenzhen from its maps. The hypersensitive “Little Pink”, jingoistic young Chinese nationalists on the internet, may take that as subversion of state power or an insult to China.

Every time I go hiking in northern New Territories, I can’t help thinking of the stark contrast between the blank area on the government maps and the insane skyline of Shenzhen formed by the city’s skyscrapers. I see history play out to me. In its early days, Shenzhen started from nothing indeed. Then new buildings gradually sprang up along the Shenzhen River. The red China, eyeing Hong Kong, followed closely the evil capitalistic system and doing its utmost to absorb capital, talent and technology from Hong Kong and inject growth momentum into China’s reform.

The part of Hong Kong to the south of Shenzhen River is, on the other hand, a restricted area, a kind of buffer zone characterized by barren hills, obsolete villages, and abandoned mines that have never changed over the past four decades. During those years, Hong Kong seized the opportunities brought by China’s reform and opening up without being obsequious or taking side. It was never envious of Shenzhen’s rapid growth and prosperity, nor was it ever mired in self-pity. It was all because the city had confidence and inner strength.

In his “important speech” the other day, Xi said “Shenzhen’s cadres and people have worked hard and overcome obstacles... This is a miracle in the world development history” and that the city “has played the sound of an era of hard work and prosperity”. When narrating the rise of Shenzhen, the president did not mention a word about Hong Kong’s role. In the paragraph about Hong Kong, he only talked about the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Perhaps Hong Kong people should not take credit for Shenzhen’s growth, thinking that their city has made huge contributions to their mainland sister. After all, Hong Kong’s own economic miracle is just a historical coincidence. We should actually thank the Chinese Communist Party, without which Shanghai’s talents and capital would not have been able to flee to Hong Kong. The freedom and rule of law under the British colonial government would not have led to an economic miracle without the mainland capital.

Xi called for Shenzhen to “thoroughly deepen” its reform, saying he had granted the city more autonomy in reforming important and key areas. He pointed out the need to explore more flexible policy systems related to trade, investment and financing, fiscal and tax affairs, financial innovation and border entry and exit, and these systems would serve as a reference for the country’s future reforms. In other words, Shenzhen will be the growth engine of the Greater Bay Area, and Hong Kong will fade out and be marginalized.

Freedom is Hong Kong’s only asset

When speaking of Hong Kong and Macau, Xi’s main point was about attracting young people to the mainland to study and work. He talked about “deep integration” and strengthening young people’s “sense of belonging to the motherland”. The most striking scene of the celebration event had nothing to do with Xi’s majestic appearance but one of Hong Kong’s top officials sitting in one row, looking all respectful as they listened to Xi’s speech while writing down what he said as if they took the speech seriously. That was a perfect demonstration of “deep integration” with the mainland, unwavering loyalty and “a sense of belonging to the motherland”.

Having created a quagmire, Carrie Lam has now come up with a prescription, which is to fully embrace the Greater Bay Area and take notes of Xi’s speech. Xi’s strategy involves creating a political deterrence through the National Security Law and locking freedom and the rule of law in a cage. Economically, he uses Shenzhen to contain Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s “deep integration” with the mainland will lead to corrosion of the city’s inherent value. The precious tea residue built up in the terracotta teapot over the years will be eliminated.

When I was a TV journalist, I found in a film archive a film showing Shenzhen in the 1970s. It was shot by British soldiers. In those days, there were endless farmlands and ruined markets in the area to the north of Shenzhen River. Those years are behind us, but scenes of the Shenzhen border area are forever etched in my memory.

There were many times when I furtively carried in my bag news clips that featured “illegal interviews”. Sometimes I got caught in Dongguan and the local security bureau would later release me as if they had done me a huge favor. Sometimes I fled the city on a car, going as far as I could to avoid being caught. I would rush to the joint-inspection building. On the ordinary-looking footbridge on the Shenzhen River, there was a boundary line. Every time I crossed it, I was relieved.

Crossing Shenzhen River and arriving in the countryside of Hong Kong, I saw nothing gaudy or majestic. The dazzling light of the red sun was nowhere to be seen either. I liked to take a deep breath and felt the different air. It was the air of freedom. That was the last remaining asset of Hong Kong, the germ of miracle, a glimmer of light of rebirth.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

